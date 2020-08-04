Dynamic loan funds such as ARDC may be able to navigate this environment by shifting between floating and fixed rate assets.

Senior loan funds have had to cut payouts as short-term rates fall, but levels should stabilize from here as we are below the LIBOR.

This month, I wanted to revisit the senior loan asset class. In our latest Chemist's Quality Closed-End Fund Report: July 2020 (funds with >100% coverage), senior loan CEFs comprised 7 out of 10 of the top "DxY" funds and 8 out of the top 10 "DxYxZ" funds, with seemingly excellent coverages to boot. Let's take a deeper look!

Senior loans are floating rate instruments

Remember, senior loans are floating rate instruments, usually linked to short-term rates such as the 1-month or 3-month LIBOR, so the income generated from loans will ebb and flow depending on the movement of interest rates. And this year, rates have been falling fast thanks to the Fed's policy of boosting liquidity in the financial markets.

It seems like forever ago now when rates were last on the rise! In late 2018, the 3-month benchmark peaked at over 2.8% after a multi-year upwards trend.

For more information on senior loans (also known as bank loans, leveraged loans or syndicated loans), this Seeking Alpha article has a good overview: Understanding Collateralized Loan Investments, Part 1: Bank Loans.

Senior loan CEF coverage may be overstated

Because senior loans are floating rate, and because rates have been moving down recently, we have seen a number of senior loan CEFs cut their distributions this year. This may be compounded by any deleveraging that the funds have had to do as a result of the sharp NAV drawdowns in March.

The reduction in distributions is one reason why these funds appear to have such high coverage ratios (since the denominator is based off the current distribution rate). Also, remember, the coverage numbers are taken from the funds' latest semi-annual/annual reports, which can be up to 6 months old. On the other hand, the loans' coupon payments reset more frequently (typically every 30 to 90 days), meaning that in the current environment, the latest earnings numbers reported by senior loan funds actually overstate their current earnings. When the next round of fund reports come out, we do expect to see a decrease in net investment income for the senior loan funds, possibly bringing their coverage below 100%.

In this light, I don't view the distribution cuts by the funds as a negative necessarily. The funds are simply doing what is prudent, i.e. aligning distributions with earnings, in order to not erode NAV.

The LIBOR floor

The silver lining is that current short-term rates are well below the "LIBOR floor", which is typically around 100 bps. This means that we should expect senior loan CEF distributions to stabilize from here on out, since further decreases in LIBOR would not lower the coupons paid out by the loans (as we are below the floor). On the flip side, when rates eventually start increasing again, they will have to clear the floor before income increases once again.

Because of the above, I do think that the current yields and discounts on offer in the senior loan class are attractive. Clearly, the market has sold off this asset class because of the fall in interest rates (while CEF sectors such as preferreds have recovered much better), but the LIBOR floor should prevent distributions from falling much further from here on out. At the same time, do note that coverage values presented in this report may be overstated given that the latest numbers could have come from the reporting period before rates took a nosedive as a result of COVID-19.

My favorite "senior loan" CEF

I continue to like Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC), the top-rated DxYxZ fund that is also an overweight position in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio. ARDC last closed with a -16.92% discount, a 1-year z-score of -1.5 and a 9.70% yield. Compared to the other senior loan funds in the chart above, ARDC hasn't had to reduce its distribution by as much, cutting it once from $0.1075 to $0.0975 (-9.3%) in April of this year.

The reason for this could be the fact that ARDC is a "dynamic" credit fund rather than a pure senior loan fund. This allows it to allocate across different credit sectors in response to changing financial conditions. Currently, ARDC's portfolio consists of 41% floating rate exposure vs. 59% fixed rate exposure, meaning that it is currently more like a bond fund than a senior loan fund.

Right now, the fund has an overweight in high-yield bonds of 55% of the portfolio, which accounts for their large fixed rate exposure. The bond position is up from around 40% a year ago, and 44% in March of this year, suggesting that ARDC's managers may have decided to boost their bond allocations in response to the "lower for longer" interest rates reality.

The last annual report for the fund was released on March 6, 2020 and covers the period to December 31, 2019. By those numbers, the current distribution is 122% covered. However, given all that has happened since them I would expect the next reporting period to show a decline in earnings, but how much exactly is hard to guess. I eagerly await the fund's next report, which should be out in just over one month's time.

We can also see that ARDC's NAV has been recovering nicely, although it is still down -14.80% on a 1-year basis (distributions excluded). That the price change has fared even worse indicates that discount widening has occurred, making it more attractive for buyers.

Finally, a quick comment on ARDC's CLO holdings, which comprise 21% in CLO debt and 8% in CLO equity. While CLO debt tranches are floating rate, the equity tranche does not have a simple relationship with interest rates since within the CLO structure, both the underlying assets (the senior loans) are floating rate but the liabilities (the CLO debt) are also floating rate as well, so they partially cancel out and it is the spread that matters. (This is also why we see the CLO debt portion of ARDC's portfolio added to the floating rate exposure).

