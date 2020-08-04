The company's core HIV portfolio is continuing to perform incredibly well, the company's legacy portfolios are earning cash, and the company's new drugs are exciting.

Gilead Sciences has an impressive portfolio of assets - now that the company's share price has dropped post COVID-19 it's worth taking a second look.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is one of the largest bio pharmaceutical companies in the world with a market capitalization of nearly $90 billion and a dividend of nearly 4%. The company's share price has dropped by almost 20% since its COVID-19 related peaks, which, combined with its incredibly strong bio-pharmaceutical portfolio means the potential for significant cash flow.

Gilead Sciences - Financial Times

Gilead Sciences Remdesivir Results

Gilead Sciences has been in the news recently for Remdesivir. Since the company's last earnings results, several things have become established. The first is that the costs of treatment have become fairly established. The second is that Remdesivir has been fairly well accepted as helping patients, but it's definitely not a cure.

Gilead Sciences Selling Model - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences has already donated its entire supply of $1.5 million vials to help facilitate rapid access to global needs for the virus. The company's price is effectively $390 / vial worldwide, except for U.S. hospitals which will pay $520 / vial. I'd be wrong not to highlight the fact that U.S. hospitals are once again paying the highest price in the world for drugs, 33% more than any other developed nation.

The company has also made agreements with generic manufacturers o get access in 127 developing countries. Each treatment course will require 6 vials, with 288 thousand cumulative treatment courses by this point. By year-end the company expects more than 2 million treatment courses which is the potential for up to $6 billion in revenue. That's not a massive amount, but it's a respectable amount given the company's size.

Gilead Sciences 1H Results

Gilead Sciences overall achieved respectable results in 1H 2020.

Gilead Sciences 1H 2020 Results - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences saw total product sales of $5.1 billion in 1Q and $10.5 billion in 1Q 2020. The company's sales declined, although 3% of that YoY decline was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's most important franchise, its HIV franchise has continued to perform well supported by demand growth. This highlights the underlying strength of the business.

The company is continuing to work on its pipeline, building up an exciting number of new drug options. The company has increased its product sales range to $24 billion and Non-GAAP diluted EPS to $6.95 midpoint. That would give the company a near single digit P/E ratio at current share prices. In today's market, that's a solid deal.

Gilead Sciences HIV Portfolio

Supporting Gilead Sciences' cash flow and long-term strength is the fact that the company is the global leader in HIV treatment.

Gilead Sciences HIV Results - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences has done a staggeringly good job on improving and supporting its HIV portfolio. The company's Biktarvy drug has become the best launch of an HIV drug in history. 90-95% of Gilead HIV patients are expected to be on TAF based regiments by YE and the company expects the drug to be the preferred treatment option through 2033.

Additionally, the company has continued to build up PrEP as a quality treatment option. 22% of at-risk individuals are on PrEP today and 43% of PrEP scripts are for Descovy, which is expected to be 40-45% by September 2020. PrEP is a quality treatment option for at-risk individuals that can stop them from getting a debilitating disease with significant room to grow.

Gilead Sciences HIV Drug Costs - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences has increased HIV revenue from $7.659 billion in H1 2019 to $8.134 billion in H1 2020. The majority of these drug sales from the HIV portfolio are in the United States, with much lower sales in Europe and internationally. There is some significant geographic risk here, should the United States reform and lower healthcare costs, which are double most other developed countries, the company's revenue could drop drastically.

It's worth looking at the company's PrEP business here, which is 43% Descovy. Partially due to COVID-19, uptake has decreased drastically. Truvada patent expiration is expected to come in early-2021, with Descovy patent expiration lasting until 2026.

Gilead Sciences Emerging Businesses

Past the company's existing business, Gilead Sciences has a number of emerging businesses that it is working on.

Gilead Sciences Kite Pharma Acquisition - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences has made a number of major acquisitions recently including Kite Pharma, a $11.9 billion acquisition, Forty Seven, and significant investments in Galapagos. The company's Yescarta saw annualized sales of more than $600 million and its focused on expanding. The company's Tecartus drug was also recently approved.

The drug sales are fluctuating heavily. Yescarta was originally expected to have $2 billion in peak sales, but now that's looking much more like $1.5 billion.

Gilead Sciences Upcoming Milestones - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences has a number of major milestones coming up, some of which are expected to have significant peak sales. The company's Filgotinib drug, which has a number of upcoming sales, is expected to see peak sales of $4-6 billion annualized. The company's Magrolimab drug from Forty-Seven expects peak sales of nearly $3 billion.

Across the company's portfolio, the company is expecting respectably high peak sales. These peak sales show the company will be able to steadily replace its roughly $25 billion in sales through the 2020s and into the 2030s. These replacement in sales will support the company's long-term earnings potential.

Gilead Sciences Shareholder Returns

Putting this all together, Gilead Sciences has the financial ability to generate significant shareholder returns.

Gilead Sciences H1 2020 Financials - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

In the 1H of 2019, Gilead Sciences earned $4.34 billion in Non-GAAP net income. That dropped by 18% to $3.54 billion in 1H 2019. Over the past year the company's share count has dropped by 1% as the company has continued to pay respectable dividends of nearly 4%. However, the important aspect to pay attention to is that even now the company's Non-GAAP net income is >$7 billion annualized.

The company's current market capitalization of nearly $90 billion meaning an EPS, during this time of roughly 13. Looking at H1 2019 earnings, that's a P/E ratio of almost 10. The company is utilizing this cash for both share buybacks and dividends. Together, the company is turning this into respectable shareholder returns.

Gilead Sciences Risks

Gilead Sciences threats to its businesses is the risk that all biotechnology companies face, which is the incredibly amount of R&D required. The company earns significant revenue from a variety of quality businesses, such as its HIV business which has for decades been the leading business in the world. That, combined with long-term patent protection, supports the company.

Going forward, Gilead Sciences is continuing to invest heavily in growth. We expect that investment and the company's acquisitions will support future earnings for the company.

Conclusion

Gilead Sciences has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company is continuing to develop its assets and perform well. The company's Remdesivir has the potential to generate several billion in annual revenue, a respectable increase until COVID-19 is solved. That would help support lower earnings from other drugs.

The most exciting part of the company's portfolio is its HIV portfolio which is continuing to perform well. The company is also continuing to focus on emerging business like Kite Pharma, and Forty Seven along with its deals with Galapagos. These business deals will support a dramatic increase in revenue for the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.