John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A, JW.B) is a ~3.96%-yielding Dividend Champion. The company has been increasing the payout for 27 consecutive years, thanks to copious OCF and FCF. The dividend survived two major economic cataclysms: the Great Recession and the 2020 coronavirus crisis (at least for now). In June, Wiley increased the quarterly DPS, but only marginally, by a meager 0.7% (by the way, the 10-year CAGR is 9.4%).

The share price has been struggling since August 2018, when the prolonged decline has begun. During the March stock market meltdown, the price dipped to a multi-year low. Since then, the price had generally recuperated, before abruptly going down again in June. By now, JW.A is trading close to the March price lows, while its dividend yield is oscillating around a decade high.

Considering that JW.A has a remarkably robust dividend coverage (2.6x in FY2020) and resilient economic moat, income-oriented investors may consider buying the stock around multi-year lows and lock in close to 4% yield.

Now let’s take a thorough look at the company.

The top line

A 213-year-old John Wiley & Sons is a brand that most financial professionals can easily recognize, as it published a plethora of books on financial management, equity research, economics, etc. (including those from the CFA Institute), which provide a thorough understanding of investment research and supporting spheres of knowledge (I have also read a few).

But JW.A is not a finances-focused publisher; it has a versatile portfolio of products and solutions, including a wide range of books from analytical chemistry to baking and pastry. The company reorganized its corporate structure in 2020. After the recalibration, three segments were established: Research Publishing & Platforms, the flagship with $948.8 million in FY20 revenue, Academic & Professional Learnings, and Education Services. 55% of Wiley’s revenue is recurring, which hedges it against unnecessary top line volatility and undergirds cash flow stability (and hence, dividend sustainability). Apart from that, 80% of sales are generated from digital products and tech-enabled services (see slide 35 of the most recent investor presentation). Also, though Wiley is U.S.-focused, about 44% of its total revenues come from other countries (see page 4 of the Form 10-K).

A fact worth paying attention to is that Wiley has a dual capital structure. There are Class A and Class B common stock. Both classes are eligible to equal dividend payments. The essential difference is that JW.B is significantly less liquid.

In the 2010s, despite a few acquisitions (including zyBooks and Knewton in 2019 and mthree in 2020), Wiley’s revenue was almost stagnant. The 10-year revenue Compound Annual Growth Rates stands at only 0.75%, while 3-year and 5-year CAGRs are in the low single digits. Meanwhile, EBITDA and operating income did not improve at all, as all CAGRs from YoY to 10-year are negative. This fact immediately raises one vital question: how did a company with stagnant revenue and volatile earnings manage to steadily increase the DPS? The principal matter here is its surfeit operating and free cash flows. For example, the company has an organic FCF margin of 11%. Apart from that, except for unprofitable FY 2020, Wiley’s FCF conversion had always been above 100%, which illustrates that its profits have exemplary quality. So, thanks to proficient working capital and capex management, JW. A managed to secure the dividend growth.

In FY20 (ended April 30), JW.A switched to a full-year loss after a decade of profitability. Sure, that happened partly because the coronavirus pandemic had taken a toll on the publishing industry, but there were a few other factors worth understanding.

The company was not immune to the repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis, like canceled exams and closures of retail bookstores, which put pressure on the FQ4 top line and impacted the full-year figures. In the final quarter of the fiscal year, GAAP revenue declined by 3%, while sales adjusted for currency effects were down 2%. Adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and FX, the sales decline was even more profound, at 6%. Depressed revenues took a toll on margins - FQ4 adjusted EBITDA slipped 23%.

It is worth understanding that not all segments were equally afflicted. The division that bore the brunt of the crisis was Academic & Professional Learning; its revenue plunged 17%, as exams were canceled because of governments’ efforts to contain the coronavirus, and corporate on-site training was postponed precisely for the same reason. At the same time, Research Publishing & Platforms, Wiley’s flagship segment, also faced challenges, as lockdowns and hibernated education activity amid the pandemic and stay-home orders resulted in a delay in renewing subscription agreements, which were not offset by growth in open access. As a result, its FQ4 revenues were down 1% at constant currency; the segmental adjusted EBITDA was flat. Finally, Online Program Management services delivered a staggering organic 16% growth, which, coupled with the contribution from the acquisition of mthree, catapulted the quarterly revenue of Education Services, which rose by a stupendous 41%.

Despite the tough fourth quarter, the FY20 sales were up 2%, bolstered by the growth in RP&P and Education Services (+11% organically). And the real culprit of the sub-zero full-year GAAP profit was not soft sales performance in FQ4, but impairment coupled with restructuring expenses. For instance, the Blackwell trade name was impaired. Another $110 million in non-cash goodwill impairment was related to the ES segment; Wiley explained that the impairment was triggered by "performance below acquisition expectations and COVID-19-related headwinds."

Cash flows and capital efficiency: mixed impression

As I multiple times repeated in my articles, the analysis of cash flow and capital efficiency is of paramount importance when assessing dividend sustainability.

Unfortunately, Wiley’s historical cash flow statements and balance sheets made a mixed impression on me, as though the company has high cash flow conversion (in 2020, FCF/Adjusted net income was 148%; FCF/Net income is meaningless as the GAAP earnings were sub-zero), its FCF and Cash Return on Total Capital were in decline in the late-2010s. For instance, Wiley delivered the highest CROTC in FY18; the 2019 and 2020 CROTC fell well below 20% but were still acceptable (above 15%). Besides, FCF fell from over $321 million in FY11 to ~$200 million in FY20 (the dividend coverage also weakened).

Source: Author's work. Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha.

Another matter worth paying attention to is that Wiley’s inorganic FCF, which I define as the difference between the net CFFO and cash flow used in investing activities (principally acquisitions), was volatile; it dived below zero three times: in fiscal 2013, 2019, and 2020. This partly explains why the company’s debt rose sharply in the calendar 2019.

However, though Wiley did not deliver consistent FCF growth, its dividend coverage is still exemplary. It remained organic FCF positive in FY20 and covered the dividend 2.6x and total rewards (including buyback, which was suspended in the wake of the economic crisis) 1.6x; so that is why despite being loss-making on a GAAP basis (and with dwindled adjusted profit), Wiley increased the DPS: it had cash to do so.

Financial position

Though Wiley’s balance sheet is not debt-free, it has a relatively safe capital structure, e.g., an 83% Debt/Equity ratio, a ~1.98x Net debt/Net CFFO, and an over $202 million cash pile. The company itself highlighted its 1.6x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA (known as the "leverage ratio") on slide 4 of the most recent investor presentation. As the CFO mentioned during the earnings call, a 1.6x ratio is materially below 3.5x, which is required under the revolving credit facility.

It is worth noting that in calendar 2017-2019, Wiley had a much less leveraged balance sheet, as D/E was materially lower (the nadir was touched in FY2018, when the ratio was about 30%). One of the issues that led to a spike in D/E in FY20 was the above-mentioned impairment.

However, despite significant debt, the FY20 balance sheet was not distressed, and I would not say that the company is facing liquidity or solvency issues. As data on Contractual Obligations and Commercial Commitments on page 38 of the Form 10-K illustrate, most of Wiley’s debt matures only after April 2023. Other obligations like interest payments, in my view, are not high enough to jeopardize the dividend.

Final thoughts

To sum up, John Wiley & Sons is a company with surfeit cash flow and excessive dividend coverage. Apart from that, JW.A has a wide economic moat (e.g., its journal library is almost impossible to replicate). What's more, its Forward EV/EBITDA is well below the 5-year average.

But lack of growth is a bit worrisome. I would not say that single-digit growth or flat sales can jeopardize dividend sustainability and low-single digit DPS growth in the medium term, but I would like to see more remarkable and consistent top line expansion.

Finally, analysts are predicting low-single digit sales contraction in FQ1-FQ2; I believe it will not jeopardize the dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.