The ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU) is one of the most popular instruments to short the broad market for trading or hedging purposes. However, its daily -3X leverage factor is a source of drift. It must be closely monitored to detect changes in the drift regime. This article explains what "drift" means, quantifies it in more than 20 leveraged ETFs, shows historical data on SPXU, and finally concludes that it is better to avoid it in current market conditions. The analysis is also valid for the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS), which tracks the same index with the same factor and has an almost identical behavior.

Why do leveraged ETFs drift?

Leveraged ETFs often underperform their underlying index leveraged by the same factor. The decay has essentially four reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management costs. Beta-slippage is the main reason in equity leveraged ETFs. However, when an asset is in a steady trend, leveraged ETFs can bring an excess return instead of a decay. You can follow this link to learn about beta-slippage.

Monthly and yearly drift watchlist

A few definitions are necessary before going to the point. “Lev” is the leveraging factor. “Return” is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). “IndexReturn” is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). “ETFdrift” is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. “TradeDrift” is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index (it is normalized to the underlying index exposure). “Abs” is the absolute value operator. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as followed.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev.)

“Decay” means negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY 5.15% 0.00% 0.00% 12.96% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO 15.56% 0.11% 0.04% -4.34% -43.22% -14.41% -3 SPXU -14.79% 0.66% 0.22% -63.77% -24.89% -8.30% ICE US20+ Tbond 1 TLT 4.64% 0.00% 0.00% 28.58% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF 13.69% -0.23% -0.08% 75.12% -10.62% -3.54% -3 TMV -13.28% 0.64% 0.21% -64.08% 21.66% 7.22% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ 6.11% 0.00% 0.00% 40.91% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ 18.03% -0.30% -0.10% 84.64% -38.09% -12.70% -3 SQQQ -18.66% -0.33% -0.11% -81.92% 40.81% 13.60% DJ 30 1 DIA 2.82% 0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW 7.91% -0.55% -0.18% -33.83% -39.17% -13.06% -3 SDOW -9.34% -0.88% -0.29% -55.43% -50.09% -16.70% Russell 2000 1 IWM 3.91% 0.00% 0.00% -3.11% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA 10.81% -0.92% -0.31% -50.90% -41.57% -13.86% -3 TZA -13.10% -1.37% -0.46% -58.99% -68.32% -22.77% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ 1.31% 0.00% 0.00% -5.06% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN 2.70% -1.23% -0.41% -55.48% -40.30% -13.43% -3 DRV -5.38% -1.45% -0.48% -55.26% -70.44% -23.48% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM 7.05% 0.00% 0.00% 8.60% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC 21.55% 0.40% 0.13% -15.60% -41.40% -13.80% -3 EDZ -21.27% -0.12% -0.04% -58.61% -32.81% -10.94% Gold spot 1 GLD 11.29% 0.00% 0.00% 35.94% 0.00% 0.00% 2 UGL 20.79% -1.79% -0.90% 68.11% -3.77% -1.89% -2 GLL -17.71% 4.87% 2.44% -48.88% 23.00% 11.50% Silver spot 1 SLV 34.66% 0.00% 0.00% 47.65% 0.00% 0.00% 2 AGQ 74.73% 5.41% 2.71% 78.16% -17.14% -8.57% -2 ZSL -47.65% 21.67% 10.84% -68.15% 27.15% 13.58% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI -2.79% 0.00% 0.00% 27.29% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU -10.53% -2.16% -0.72% 15.95% -65.92% -21.97% -3 LABD 4.08% -4.29% -1.43% -81.03% 0.84% 0.28% PHLX Semicond. 1 SOXX 8.60% 0.00% 0.00% 43.29% 0.00% 0.00% 3 SOXL 25.60% -0.20% -0.07% 40.48% -89.39% -29.80% -3 SOXS -24.59% 1.21% 0.40% -90.63% 39.24% 13.08%

The best and worst drifts

The leveraged inverse biotechnology ETF (LABD) has the worst monthly decay with a normalized drift of -1.43%.

The highest positive monthly drift is in the inverse leveraged silver ETF (ZSL), with a normalized drift of 10.84% in a large loss.

The leveraged semiconductors ETF (SOXL) is showing the worst decay in 1 year with a normalized drift of almost -30%.

The inverse leveraged ETFs on the Nasdaq 100 (SQQQ), silver (ZSL) and semiconductors (SOXS) have similar positive drifts in 1 year: about 13%, in large losses (between -68% and -90%).

SPXU drift is still in negative regime

SPXU has a positive drift on long periods, as reported in this article. However, I have issued a warning on 3/10 (3/5 for subscribers) against SPXU and generally against leveraged equity ETFs. Trading or hedging with SPXU has worked very well in the first week of the market meltdown (2/21 to 2/28): SPXU has gained 39.98%, significantly more than SPY return on the same period of time (-11.16%) multiplied by the leveraging ratio (-3). It is a 6% excess return due to beta-slippage. Then, whipsaw action has resulted in a heavy drag in a few weeks in March: SPY has lost 17.5% and SPXU has gained only 15.54% in the same time. It means shorting SPY was a better trade than buying SPXU, despite the leverage factor. Then, the drift was positive in April (+1.8%), negative again in May (-0.3%), and much worse in June (-4.1%). It was slightly positive in July (0.2%).

The next chart shows that SPXU has lost about 50% in 6 months while SPY is close to break-even!

Chart by TradingView

The second chart below shows that the 12-month drift is still far in negative territory after hitting the worst value in 10 years.

12-month normalized drift of SPXU since it is calculable (1 year after inception). The average is positive.

SPXU is a cheap instrument for hedging a portfolio in a bull market compared with other derivatives. However, its drift became negative in March and it may suffer a significant decay as long as market daily returns stay volatile. In the current environment, it is better to use hedging instruments with less or no leverage. The real drift of a hedging position depends on its rebalancing dates. Rebalancing close to technical support and resistance zones may partly or totally offset the drift, but this is path-dependent and unpredictable.

The drift of SPXU has improved and was close to zero in July, but it is still in a negative regime: stay away from leveraged ETFs like SPXU and SPXS for now, unless you are a seasoned short-term trader.

Shorting an asset or buying an inverse product also implies a decay due to inflation. Whatever the asset and the price action, a non-leveraged short or inverse position suffers a negative bias equal to the inflation rate. It is not a concern in the current environment, but keep it in mind.

Since 2015, Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides a systemic risk indicator and strategies based on it. In a world of probabilities, it is a more realistic approach than just risk on/risk off. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.