Don't Stress Yourself Out On The Road To Retirement

An ultra-low cost of living, coupled with a dividend growth portfolio, gives you a solid shot at the type of retirement you want, when and how you want it.

While you can't control every potential stressor, you can control your cost of living.

To achieve this state of mind, you need to be able to live in the moment, which requires as stress-free a life as possible.

I'm a bit behind the rest of the world, but I just finished watching all ten episodes of The Last Dance, ESPN's docuseries chronicling the Chicago Bulls' dynasty. Of course, it focused on Michael Jordan.

I'm not a huge basketball fan, but I thoroughly enjoyed the series. It helped me ponder life beyond the relatively insignificant minutia of sports.

My favorite observation came from Mark Vancil, who co-authored Jordan's autobiography, Rare Air:

Most people struggle to be present... Most people live in fear because we project the past into the future. Michael’s a mystic. He was never anywhere else. His gift was not that he could jump high, run fast, shoot a basketball. His gift was that he was completely present. And that was the separator. The big downfall of a lot of players who are otherwise gifted is thinking about failure. Michael didn’t allow what he couldn’t control to get inside his head. He would say, ‘Why would I think about missing a shot I haven’t taken yet? (emphasis added)

Granted, I'm the introspective type, but this speaks to what it takes to be a successful investor.

Low Expenses Equal Low Stress

I instigated the great debate we had over whether retirement investors should focus on total portfolio value or the amount of income their holdings generate. I suggested we should fixate on income rather than amassing what has become a symbol of success - $1 million. However, as I noted in a follow-up article, that's not to say $1 million shouldn't be on your radar:

Following a dividend growth investing (DGI) approach, you might very well end up with a million dollars or more. I'm not opposed to amassing seven figures. That would be absurd. It's more about focus.

In the comments section of both the above-linked articles, one overarching consensus from Seeking Alpha subscribers was that it doesn't really matter if you focus on nest egg or income because your expenses matter more than anything.

I agree completely about expenses. And I think it gets at something much deeper.

We all want to retire with sanity, dignity, and as little stress as possible. That's a given. It's practically part of our culture. We believe - and rightfully so - that after a life of work, "old people" deserve comfort in retirement.

That's great, but in 2020, there are two things with that line of thinking that require tweaking.

First, as I noted in the article that kicked off the million-dollar discussion, if you're under 50 (or maybe even if you're over 50), you probably have led, and will continue to lead, a non-linear life:

I don't have a million dollars. I probably will never have a million dollars. And I don't need a million dollars to retire. Because my "retirement" will look nothing like that of my baby boomer (56 to 76 years old) mother and silent generation (north of 76 years old) father. My life, to this point, looks nothing like theirs.

So, the notion of a traditional post-work retirement requires, at the very least, some flexibility in meaning. I budget, save, and invest the way I do for the express purpose of being able to live life out of order.

Second, busting your hump in constant pursuit of the American dream precedes a comfortable retirement. There's so much we're expected to achieve prior to retirement that we unwittingly allow these things to stress us out and, potentially, hurt our chances at retirement how and when we want it.

For example, I'm 45 years old. I have a friend who is a few years older than me. He just bought a big house in an affluent northeastern suburb. It definitely cost upwards of $1,000,000. I'm certain he took out your standard 30-year mortgage to finance the purchase. He probably put a considerable chunk of money down.

And he's not rich. He does well, but this absolutely was a financial sacrifice that probably came, to some extent, at the expense of his retirement.

I'm convinced this purchase was about little more than social status. He needed to check off the home ownership box for his family, friends, and ego.

I'm not judging. Okay, maybe I am. Just a little bit. I do believe in to each his/her own, but I'm allowed to have an opinion, especially for professional purposes.

The main issue I take with his decision is that, on the brink of 50 years old, the last thing I want to do is take on a monthly obligation I am going to have to most likely break my back and stress over. You can't be like Mike and live in the moment when you're anxious about being able to afford your present and future.

Some readers questioned my ability to work into what we call old age to service a sub-$2,000 rent payment and what I expect to be a sub-$3,000/month lifestyle. Imagine having a mortgage bigger than both of those numbers that's scheduled to run into your seventies!

In my world, that's the definition of stress.

It's not like my friend was moving on from a bad situation. He just needed to upgrade. It has been socialized into his mentality that that's what he must do. Anything less and he's failed. Great job. Nice family. He needed the big house.

Just imagine what incredible shape he would be in headed towards his fifties with whatever he spent on the down payment in a dividend growth investing portfolio (DGI). Imagine how solid his retirement prospects would look if he had whatever the difference is between what he was paying before and what he's paying now to invest into that DGI portfolio on a monthly basis.

Let's do the math.

We'll estimate my friend's mortgage payment is $3,843. That's based on a $900,000 loan over 30 years at 3.1 percent. We'll say he put 10 percent down, so that's $100,000.

In his old life, he was renting for around $2,500. Theoretically, he could have been saving or investing that $100,000 over time. For illustration purposes, we'll say he saved it up and put it into the stock market all at once.

We're not even going to guess on the rest of his expenses. We'll keep it simple and say he is spending $1,343 more on housing than he was before. We'll call that money he could have been investing.

Let's say my friend goes into the aforementioned situation with a portfolio valued at $500,000. Let's run the numbers without him buying the house, so he can add $100,000 to the portfolio and make additional monthly contributions of $1,343 over ten years:

Now let's run the numbers based on him doing what he did - buying the house. We'll start his portfolio at $500,000 and say he is able to find $500 to invest each month. Here are his results:

Admittedly, he's not in horrible shape, but he's leaving $316,049 on the table by buying the house. And he has a massive mortgage payment to go along with his almost $1,000,000 portfolio. I can't shine a positive light on that given the alternative scenario.

If he runs into health issues during the life of his mortgage, he's, to put it mildly, screwed. And probably tapping into that portfolio to pay for his house. I simply don't want to be the hook for a monthly obligation of more than $3,000 - on housing alone - when I'm in my 60s and 70s. No, thank you.

I know I'm "ignoring" the benefits of owning a home - tax, equity, and otherwise. But I'm ignoring them on purpose, because...

More than anything, it comes down to keeping your expenses as low as possible at the same time as having a fun and rewarding life. Because keeping your expenses low helps keep your stress low. My friend has already made sheepish quips about paying his mortgage. He has barely owned the house for a year.

When I consider how I'm going to spend, save, and invest, I put a premium on as little stress as possible. I want to be present like Mike. And I can't be present if I'm worried about making an outsized mortgage payment when I'm 68.

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Brad Thomas considered me and how I consider stress in investing in his recent article, "Retire Rich With REITs: Perseverance Can Overcome All Obstacles":

In short, he doesn’t chase after growth stocks. Unlike so many often stressed-out investors, he’s not kicking himself for missing out on Amazon (AMZN). He focuses on dividend income instead: stocks that keep paying him for holding them.

I'll take missing out on all of the upside in a stock such as AMZN in exchange for my piece of mind. Hindsight is 20/20 anyway. I am not cut out to own stocks such as AMZN. I probably would have sold too soon or spooked myself out on a dip.

Brad nailed it:

That way, while he’s actively bringing in income, he harnesses the power of compounding... which is when you make money make money. In this case, through dividend reinvestments. The companies he buys into pay him for his faith in them. He then buys up more shares for more of the same. It’s a beautiful cycle while it lasts. Nor does that beauty stop after the cycle does. Once you stop actively buying up more dividend shares, what you do own still pays out. As Rocco puts it, you can therefore have the money you need “in order to live your life the way you want to live it...” Or, as Tweddell and Pierce said in Winning With Index Mutual Funds, “Trust in time and forget market timing. Allow time to work its compounding magic for you: Let market timing inflict its miseries on someone else.”

Brad makes it sound so simple. Because it is.

A low cost of living enables you to maximize your savings. An investing strategy that focuses on income will allow you to, eventually, live off of that income rather than draw down your nest egg at retirement (whatever retirement looks like for you).

To me, that's the definition of being rich.

Having flexibility in how you use your portfolio to fund - partially or in full - your retirement or semi-retirement. The overarching theme is to not only respect, but enjoy the process. If you're stressed out because you're living beyond your means, or merely spending more than you need to be, it's difficult to have the calm and patience required to respect and enjoy the process.

The Redefining Retirement Portfolio

I'm in the process of perfecting the process of pulling live market data into a Google Sheets document I will share with you so together we can keep track of the Redefining Retirement Portfolio as we construct it, stock by stock and dividend payment by dividend payment.

At the moment, we have two holdings - 25 shares of Apple (AAPL) and 100 shares of Starbucks (SBUX). I provide some of my rationale for owning Starbucks here.

A reader pointed out that many investors, particularly the under-50 set who are "redefining retirement", might not have the type of money we're throwing at this portfolio. He's right. So, with that in mind, when I present the portfolio in future articles, I will do so alongside a version that consists of smaller buys, including fractional shares.

Because fractional shares are a thing now, it will be instructive to see how even small investments can add up over time, particularly if you're making regular buys (we will add $100 to each holding every month) and reinvesting dividends (which we will do religiously).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.