I review all sectors in both indexes and provide my favorite stock picks that international value investors may be interested in looking at deeper.

The reason for this lies in the sector make-up of the indexes. OMXS30 is weighted more towards multinational industrials while DJIA is more weighted towards consumer, healthcare and tech stocks.

Although Sweden's domestic economy has fared better than the US, its main stock market index OMXS30 has not outperformed the equivalent US index - DJIA - by any wide margin.

Sweden and the US have approached the Covid-19 pandemic in different ways. Sweden's more open approach has been more gentle on the economy.

As is well known, the US and Sweden have approached the Covid-19 pandemic in different ways. While the US instituted a shelter-in-place policy, Sweden instead asked its citizens to follow general advice provided by its Public Health Authority, which enabled Sweden's schools and kindergartens to remain open, which in turn enabled workers to continue producing to a much larger degree than workers in the US.

So how have these very different pandemic strategies impacted the economy of these two countries?

Handling of Covid-19 and economic outturn

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 and up until 1 August 2020, 0.8% of the population of Sweden had been reported infected versus 1.39% in the US. However, recorded deaths were almost identical at 0.06% and 0.05% for Sweden and the US, respectively. So although the US had more infections, it was able to achieve a slightly lower death rate.

GDP growth on the other hand show starkly different results. The US was heading into 2020 with a substantially higher growth rate (2.1%) during Q4 2019 versus Sweden (0.2%). However, as the pandemic developed, Sweden's more open approach to handling the pandemic enabled it to post 0.4% (y-o-y) growth in Q1 2020 versus a drop of 5% for the US. And as was released during last week the US posted catastrophic GDP figures for Q2 2020 (-32.9% y-o-y), while Sweden is estimated to achieve a drop of "only 10%."

Source: Google Statistics; Author analysis; * refers to estimate.

These GDP growth figures are also visible in the difference between recorded unemployment figures where Sweden had a much lower unemployment rate of 9.2% versus the US's 11.1%. Also worth mentioning, overnight central bank borrowing rates for both countries are practically zero.

So how has Sweden's economic out-performance been reflected in the stock market?

Comparing DJIA and OMX30

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has during 2020 declined 7.4% while the equivalent index in Sweden, the OMXS30 (OMX:IND) declined 5.6%. This might seem strange at first, if Sweden's economy handled the pandemic better why is only OMX 1.8% better than the DJI?

The answer to this difference lies in the sector make-up of the indexes (as shown in the table below). OMX is weighted more towards multinational industrials while DJI is more weighted towards consumer, healthcare and tech stocks (including mega-caps like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), while Sweden's tech sector equivalents (excluding Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)) - with companies like Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) - are not even listed on the Swedish stock exchange).

So while Sweden's economy has outperformed the US, high-beta cyclical Swedish industrial stocks have depressed its main stock index while DJI has been saved by the likes of AAPL, MSFT, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and healthcare stocks.

But all of this is history, what will happen in the future? If Sweden handled the Covid-19 pandemic and its stock market has not yet outperformed the US, what is the outlook post-pandemic? Should a US investor seek exposure to the Swedish equities and initiate a position now, when Swedish stocks are relatively "cheaper" or keep all his/her money in the US?

Source: TIKR; Author analysis.

Expected sector growth and valuations

Breaking down the outlook for each respective sector in the two indexes, I start with the consumer sector.

Consumer

US consumer companies showed a 3% growth rate (OTC:CAGR) in sales during FY17-19 and analysts are expecting on average that this growth will continue. Swedish consumer companies on the other hand posted much lower growth rates before Covid-19 (1%), and on average they are not expected to grow any faster than this level.

If we look at valuation, US consumer businesses are trading at 26.2x FY22 expected normalized earnings, and carrying an expected 2.2% FY22 dividend yield. In contrast with the Swedish consumer companies valued at 18.1x FY22 EPS and an expected dividend yield of 3.9%.

My favorite in this space is also the smallest company, Swedish Match AB (OTCPK:SWMAF), which is the largest producer of a Swedish tobacco product called Snus. Although SWMAF is losing market share in its home market, it is growing aggressively in the US market with its Zyn (tobacco-free Snus variant). With a projected 9% revenue growth rate and an FY22 P/E of 19.7x, it is also much cheaper than the average US consumer stock.

Source: TIKR; Author analysis.

Source: TIKR; Author analysis.

Financials

Moving to our second sector, we have the financial sector, where US-listed companies posted strong annual revenue growth rates during FY17-19 (9%), while the Swedish counterparts lagged behind at 2%. Expectations for both countries are a growth rate of 0% up until the end of FY21.

Given that financials in both countries are expected to have no revenue growth, it would be fair to assume that valuations on average would be similar. This is not the case, FY21 P/E for the US-listed companies are currently at 15.4x while the Swedish financials are valued at 10x.

One reason for this difference in valuation is the money-laundering issues in the Baltics that several of the Swedish banks have been involved in. However, the primary reason is that Visa (NYSE:V) is included in the US sub-group trading at 32.6x FY21 normalized EPS, and to a lesser extent American Express (NYSE:AXP) trading at FY21 P/E of 13.7x.

Another important factor in comparing these stocks are credit losses stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the Swedish domestic economy showing relative strength, it would not be unreasonable to expect credit losses for Swedish financial institutions to be much lower than their American counterparts (like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM)).

Given this, and the substantially much higher expected dividend payments during FY21, I would rather own Swedish banks than the US counterparts. While Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) is the Swedish bank most tainted by the money-laundering issue in the Baltics, I suggest an international investor looking more closely at the other three banks, Nordea (OTCPK:NRDEF), SEB (OTCPK:SKVKY) and Svenska Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLY). Although, dividends will most likely not be paid by any bank until 2021.

Source: TIKR; Author analysis.

Source: TIKR; Author analysis.

Healthcare

Moving on to healthcare, it's a bit surprising that analysts think Swedish stocks on average will outperform US equivalents. However, please note that the premier listed Swedish pharma company is AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), which has reached mainstream fame during the pandemic.

Currently, AZN is a front-runner in producing a viable vaccine for the Covid-19 virus. AZN is also my favorite pick in this space, where analysts forecast normalized EPS at $5.1 year-end 2021. Given today's stock price of c. $56 per share, that corresponds to a P/E of just 11x, with an attractive 5.1% 2021 estimated dividend yield.

Source: TIKR; Author analysis.

Source: TIKR; Author analysis.

Industrial/Energy stocks

As mentioned earlier, industrials are the core constituents of the OMX index, which showed healthy annual revenue growth during FY17-19 (5%), while the US counterparts grew only 3% on average. However, the slower growth by the Americans was entirely due to Boeing (NYSE:BA), which was and still is impacted by the 737 Max catastrophes.

In general, both countries have plenty of high-quality names in this sector, multi-national champions with oligopoly positions in many markets and/or competitive advantages through the scale of operations. As a group, however, the US group is projected to achieve weaker results due to the downturn in the oil & natural gas businesses of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

From a valuation standpoint, I would rather own the Swedish group of industrial stocks. They are projected to show a smaller decrease in revenues up until year-end 2021 and the average P/E for 2021 is 17.1x compared to the Americans trading on average at 21.3x.

My favorite stock pick in this long list of companies is AB SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY), which is the world leader in the manufacturing of ball-bearings, and if the recovery in the industrial cycle happens faster than analysts expect, an investor has plenty of upside, when buying this multinational champion for 12.3x estimated normalized 2021 EPS.

In contrast, I would avoid a company like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) which is Sweden's equivalent to Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). Analyst projects a 1% annual revenue growth rate and the company is trading at a whopping 27x times 2021 earnings.

Source: TIKR; Author analysis.

Source: TIKR; Author analysis.

Tech stocks

Now we turn to the saviors of the DJI index. Analyst projects MSFT to grow by 10% up until year-end 2021 and AAPL maybe will achieve 7%. Needless to say, quality companies like these are not cheap, especially given today's zero interest rate environment, and the Covid-19 resistance these mega-caps have shown. My two favorites in this space, from a value perspective is IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Ericsson.

Although IBM has been a stalwart for some time, and Warren Buffett exited his position some time ago, I believe IBM will be the winner in the nascent quantum computing space, where they have become the de facto standard in academic research concerning quantum computing. Although IBM is expected to decrease its revenues by 1% on average until year-end 2021, it is currently trading at an FY21 P/E of 10x, which is very cheap given its relevance in quantum computing.

And ERIC is a stock any investor should look at, given its position in the 5G build-out, even Donald Trump wants to buy the company. Analysts are predicting 3% revenue growth per annum until year-end 2021. However, given the headwind for major competitor Huawei, this appears relatively low.

Source: TIKR; Author analysis.

Source: TIKR; Author analysis.

Telco stocks

The last sector in my comparison is the Telecom sector. Here Verizon (NYSE:VZ) seems to be the better pick, given the low valuation and attractive dividend yield, compared to its Swedish counterparts Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) and Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF). Favorable tailwinds from the 5G build-out and the ensuing consumption increase in mobile data, provides a healthy demand picture for VZ.

Source: TIKR; Author analysis.

Source: TIKR; Author analysis.

FX risk

As a final remark, with all international investment, there is also a risk from a currency perspective. As shown below, the SEK has strengthened against the USD significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is good for a US-based investor, since the investor receives more dollars from his/her SEK position when equities are sold, however, the strong SEK also undermines the profitability of Swedish companies reliant on exporting their products to other countries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWMAF, IBM, AZN, SKFRY, VZ, ERIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.