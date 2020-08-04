I will be maintaining my bullish rating for the time being, but this will change in the future if their shareholder return policy is weighted towards share buybacks.

Introduction

Three months ago Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) shocked investors by reducing their dividend for the first time since World War II, which slashed their once-very-high yield down to a now moderate 4.22%. Thankfully, there were not any undesirable surprises awaiting investors when they released their results for the second quarter of 2020. Following an incredibly tough quarter that once saw oil prices turn negative, everyone was already expecting their results to be scarred. This article takes a look at their underlying performance during the first half of 2020, along with thoughts on the future of their shareholder returns policy and an overview of their financial position for any new investors recently entering the market.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

Upon initially looking at their results for the first half of 2020, it may appear that this severe downturn is having little impact with their operating cash flow only decreasing 11.42% year on year from $19.661b to $17.415b. Like many experienced investors will instantly know, this primarily stems from working capital movements and once these are eliminated, their operating cash flow actually decreased a significant 45.16% year on year. This means that their underlying cash flow performance is not nearly as strong as it officially appears on the surface, but considering the severity of the downturn it was still positive to see it avoided falling into negative territory.

When looking ahead, their ability to cover their new significantly lower dividends should at least be adequate on average, as these now only cost $1.397b per quarter or $5.588b per annum. Unless operating conditions improve, they are providing capital expenditure guidance for 2020 and 2021 of only $20b, as per slide nine of their second quarter of 2020 results presentation. When these two cash outflows are combined, it indicates that they require operating cash flow of only $25.588b to at least provide adequate dividend coverage by remaining cash-flow neutral.

The timeline for them to reinstate their previous, much higher dividend remains uncertain and will depend on the future of oil and gas prices, but this should prove possible as discussed in a previous article. One issue though that could prevent this from actually eventuating is the prospects of management taking a new approach to shareholder returns, as quoted below.

“As things recover, at this moment in time, we think the progressive dividend is the right way to go. Of course, we can top that up with share buybacks, and I would expect that would be a feature as we have excess cash in terms of the nature of shareholder distributions going forward.”

- Royal Dutch Shell’s Q2 2020 Conference Call.

I am pleased that they appear to not be taking the needlessly complex approach of their Italian peer Eni (E) as discussed in a previous article and thus are keeping with simple progressive policy. On the flip side, I am not pleased to see share buybacks already being highlighted as a “feature” when they have “excess cash” instead of simply reinstating their former dividend or paying special variable dividends. I have nothing against share buybacks in general; however, companies with highly cyclical earnings should not pursue them since they end up conducting the majority of them during cyclical highs.

Throughout my years of investing, I have never heard an investor say that they bought shares in an oil and gas company for their share buyback program, nor have I seen many examples of them creating any material value over simple, time-tested dividends. Whilst they possibly exist, when compiling this article I was unable to source any examples of successful share buyback programs from oil and gas companies.

The reason for this situation is quite simple, when do they have the “excess cash” that they wish to use? Simple, when oil and gas prices are high. Now, when is their share price almost certainly on the more expensive side of their cycle? Also simple, when oil and gas prices are high. Given this obvious reality, it stands to reason that these share buybacks will ultimately have the same fate as always, buying at the top and thus destroying value when the cycle inevitably turns down. This would be similar to what ConocoPhillips (COP) decided to pursue since resetting their dividend policy back in 2016. What happened you may ask? They brought back shares towards the top of their price and ceased during the downturn, as discussed in an earlier article.

Image Source: Author.

Now turning to their capital structure and it can be seen that whilst their net debt actually slightly decreased during the first half of 2020, their equity was severely impacted. This stems from their massive impairments that totaled $16.842b after-tax and will technically push their leverage higher; however, the extent that this matters depends upon their broader leverage and liquidity.

Image Source: Author.

During turbulent times such as these when the sky is figuratively filled with dark clouds, shareholders should be thankful that they entered this downturn well prepared with solid financial health. Given their net debt has essentially remained unchanged, the damage they have suffered thus far stems from their massive impairments, which has edged their gearing ratio above 30% and thus it now sits in the high territory at 32.44%.

Overall, their leverage only appears moderate since their other financial metrics such as net debt-to-EBITDA have held up well with a result of 2.67, which is surprisingly strong considering the severity of this downturn. Given this situation, there are naturally no reasons to be concerned that they will be forced to take any other undesirable actions, such as dreaded equity raisings or panicked asset sales.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their liquidity, the strength easily becomes apparent, with their current and cash ratios of 1.24 and 0.40, respectively, indicating it sits firmly in the strong territory. They have always carried a large cash balance and amidst the recent turmoil they took actions to boost this even higher. Due to their massive size, decent overall financial position and supportive central bank policy, there are no reasons to be concerned that they cannot find support in the debt markets to provide liquidity and refinance any upcoming debt maturities when required. This situation further reaffirms that shareholders should not expect any further undesirable actions.

Conclusion

My fear does not necessarily stem from them doing share buybacks in general, but the real prospects that they could be favored over higher dividends in the future and the fact that they are already being highlighted as the use for excess cash. Thankfully, their financial position remains strong enough to outlast this downturn, thereby seeing the eventual recovery and thus I believe maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate. This would nonetheless change in the future if share buybacks start forming any significant portion of their shareholder return policy.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Royal Dutch Shell’s Second Quarter 2020, Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fourth Quarter 2017 report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.