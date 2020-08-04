There have always been worries about the long-term growth potential of TAVR, with recent concerns focusing on whether treating younger, healthier patients is thinning out the long-term funnel.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) has been a growth star in the med-tech space for a while now, and with good reason, as the company’s leading transcatheter aortic valve replacement (or TAVR) offerings have driven double-digit growth for more than a decade, even with some bumps along the way. Making that growth all the more impressive is that it has come despite serious competition from companies like Medtronic (MDT), Boston Scientific (BSX), and Abbott (ABT) (to varying extents).

There has been a persistent debate as to the sustainability of growth in the TAVR market, and the bulls have a rather long winning streak there. Likewise, there have been fierce debates as to whether the $3 billion-plus opportunity expected in mitral and tricuspid repair/replacement will ever materialize after more than a decade of false starts. I have a few doubts or concerns about Edwards’ ability to execute, though I do see some risk of the TAVR funnel thinning out. What’s more, even if Edwards can continue growing at a mid-teens rate for a decade or more, that’s still arguably not enough to support the premium already priced into the shares.

A Much Stronger Second Quarter

Although analysts and companies were both flying nearly blind with respect to forecasting for the second quarter, Edwards nevertheless delivered a substantially stronger than expected quarter on the back of much better resiliency in the TAVR business.

Revenue fell 14% in the quarter, beating expectations by 18% and comfortably exceeding even the top end of management’s wide guidance range ($700M to $900M). TAVR revenue declined a less-than-expected 11.5%, driving about $120M of the $143M beat. U.S. procedures declined at a low-teens rate, while Europe and Japan were less impacted (OUS sales down at a high single-digit rate).

Edwards' two other businesses were also stronger than expected, with Structural Heart down 25% (beating by almost 17%) and Critical Care down 10% (beating by 5%).

Gross margin declined 200bp, but still beat expectations by 240bp. Operating income declined 30%, beating expectations by almost 90%, as operating margin (down 540bp) was almost 10 points better than expected.

How Quickly Will The Backlog Refill?

If there’s a big concern coming out of the second quarter for me, it was that management reported that at least some U.S. centers exited the quarter with no TAVR patient backlog. On the other hand, most companies with cardiac care businesses (including Abbott) have been reporting steady improvements in procedure counts as facilities reopen to non-emergency procedures.

It's also worth noting that, in many cases, TAVR procedures aren’t strictly elective. While aortic stenosis is not an emergency on par with, say, a cerebral aneurysm, you don’t want to wait too long, particularly with especially elderly patients with co-morbidities. With that in mind, I think some physicians will be reluctant to delay at least some of their procedures too much longer, and I believe patient screening will resume in the second half of the year.

The Longer-Term Growth Debate Won’t Go Away

For almost as long as TAVR has been an available procedure, bulls and bears have debated the true market opportunity. Originally approved for and used in patients who were deemed too sick or frail for traditional surgical valve repair, subsequent clinical studies have supported performing the procedure on increasingly lower-risk patients (including patients deemed “low risk,” with the PARTNER III study providing a significant boost).

The risk here is a repeat of what happened in the ICD market (and to a lesser extent major joint replacement) – by moving into younger, healthier patients, Edwards, Medtronic, and the others are treating “tomorrow’s patients” today and thinning the funnel faster than bulls believe. There’s also the risk of valve/procedure durability – TAVR procedures are thought to have a 10 to 20-year durability but nobody really knows; when the patient population was predominantly 80+ years old, that wasn’t much of a concern, but moving into younger patients makes that a more relevant consideration.

Countering that risk are a few positive factors. First, awareness of TAVR continues to grow and as physicians become more comfortable with the procedure, outcomes have improved. Add in improvements like patient comfort and quality of life (the recovery from a catheter procedure versus open heart surgery), and more takeaways from surgery as possible. Second, Edwards just recently got approval in China and there are still significant ex-U.S. growth opportunities, though procedure cost may be a risk.

Concerns about TAVR’s long-term growth put even more pressure on Edwards to make progress with its mitral and tricuspid programs (collectively called TMTT). Transcatheter mitral valve repair/replacement has been a tough nut to crack, with most of the major players (including Edwards and Medtronic) actually starting here before aortic valves. Edwards still believes TMTT can be a $3 billion market in 2025, versus the sub-$1 billion market it is today, and Edwards has trials underway for both repair products (Pascal) and replacement valves (Sapien M3 and Evoque in mitral, Evoque in tricuspid), with potential approvals/marketing around 2024.

The Outlook

I believe that Edwards (and others) will figure out the TMTT challenges, though I still see some risk of a later/slower ramp. I’m not too concerned about Edwards’ TAVR business, nor its Surgical and Critical Care operations; the uncertainties surrounding Covid-19 create some near-term timing risks, but don’t really change the growth curves that much. With that, I believe Edwards will likely generate long-term compound revenue growth around 10% to 11%, with margin leverage and improved asset utilization driving FCF margins into the high 20%’s and pushing the cash flow growth rate closer to the mid-teens.

In addition to discounted free cash flow, I use a med-tech valuation model that uses inputs like revenue growth and margins to drive a “fair” forward revenue multiple (based upon what the market has historically paid for those drivers). Unfortunately, neither cash flow nor that growth-driven model suggests that Edwards is undervalued today.

The Bottom Line

Good companies deserve premiums, and Edwards is a leader in a market that can still grow at a high single-digit to low double-digit rate for several years. Edwards also generates solid cash flows that can be reinvested into new growth platforms. All of that said, Edwards either needs to grow substantially more than I expect or become more profitable, or it looks like prospective returns are in the mid-single digits (annualized), and that’s not very exciting to me today.

