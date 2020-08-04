3 Dividend Stocks Killing It This Year (They Are Not Tech Stocks Or Gold)

There are other companies doing well and they are flying under the radar.

This year has been quite interesting in the markets. While the market seems to have fully recovered from the March selloff, we discover a different story when we dig deeper. In fact, the S&P 500 is being lifted by 5 well-known companies.

I’m sure you are not surprised to see the Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) names on this chart. If you wanted to protect your portfolio against the pandemic, it seems that the best way to do it was to invest massively in tech stocks… or gold! While the rest of the market seems to go sideways, I’ve found a few more dividend paying stocks offering a great return since the beginning of the year. I made sure to disregard any tech related stocks (including Digital Realty Trust (DLR) which is a data center REIT) as it would make another redundant article telling you how tech stocks are the future.

Including Thor industries (THO) for its fabulous comeback (from $40/share to nearly $120 between March and July 2020) or Clorox (CLX) (up 50% year to date) was tempting, but I wanted to pick companies with a minimum of 2% yield.

I also discarded B&G Foods (BGS) and Big Lots (BIG) as we rated them as a sell a while ago as they have not recovered back to their previous peaks of a few years ago.

Here are some interesting and strong performing stocks from this year to date. Will they continue to rise or did we just miss the boat?

Medifast (MED) (+53% YTD)

Medifast was founded in 1981 and the business model was formed around a proprietary formula for meal replacements distributed exclusively through doctors’ offices. Fast forward 39 years later, the company is now offering weight loss, weight management and healthy living products through its brand OPTAVIA.

Why MED is soaring in 2020?

Source: Ycharts

Over the past three years, MED sales have more than doubled. The company offers a straightforward plan to wellness. It first starts with weight loss through a nutrition plan where the consumer buys the meals to support the plan. Then, they double their presence with dedicated coaches to support you, and to make sure you keep-up with your meal orders. Then the next level is to have the coached customers become coaches as well.

Per definition, MED is an MLM (multi-level marketing) business where coaches make money by selling MED meal supplements and by recruiting more coaches that will do the same. Is there something wrong with this sales model? Not at all. However, MLM businesses tend to receive visits from the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) as happened with Herbalife (HLF) a few years ago. While Herbalife was found guilty of selling a dream too good to be true (the weight loss program that comes with financial freedom), it doesn’t seem to be the case with Medifast program.

The interest from the market came from the fact that MED sales have not slowed down during the economic lockdown. The company’s direct sales system supported by their coaches is the key element. During Q1 2020 (reported on May 5th), MED posted revenue up 7.6% while the number of coaches surged by 20% to 32,600.

Source: Ycharts

Medifast shows a strong dividend triangle (constant revenue, earnings and dividend growth) over the past 5 years. The business model is “COVID-proof” as the company can sell directly to their customers. While the stock price seems to be on a roll since March 2020, I would wait until August 5th (Q2 2020) to make a buy decision. One key element caught my attention during their latest quarter.

“The average revenue per active earning OPTAVIA Coach decreased 8.3% to $5,333 compared to $5,817 for the first quarter last year.”

In other words, revenue is growing because many new coaches came on board. They are, however, underperforming as salesmen and saleswomen. Will they stay on board for several quarters or years? Was the surge in the number of coaches provoked by the pandemic and those people will simply go back to their regular jobs later?

At this point, I find Medifast interesting, but I’m not convinced yet.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) (+33% ytd)

IIPR is “that kind of special REIT” evolving in a new, but growing market. It targets medical-use cannabis facilities for acquisition, including sale-leaseback transactions, with tenants that are licensed growers under long-term, triple-net leases. IIPR manages a national portfolio that is comprised of specialized industrial and greenhouse buildings, 100% leased to state-licensed medical-use cannabis growers.

June 2020 presentation

Why IIPR is soaring in 2020?

It has been a rocky road for IIPR unit holders as its price quickly skyrocketed to $135/per share in 2019 from a mere $18 in 2017. It ended 2019 at around $75. This is when we discussed IIPR at Dividend Growth Rocks.

In 2020, the REIT posted two great quarters showing strong FFO per unit growth.

Q4 2019: FFO/unit of $1.09, up from $0.34 in Q4 2018

Q1 2020: FFO/unit of $1.03, up from $0.47 in Q1 2019

The company continues its growth via acquisitions and added 9 properties (for $202M) between January and May 2020. The strategy continued over the past two months and we can expect even stronger FFO numbers for Q2 which will be reported on August 5th.

The cannabis industry is growing these days, but it is not without the occasional hiccup. A good way to enjoy part of this potential growth is to invest through a REIT specialized in medical licensed marijuana growers. IIPR is well positioned in this space without taking too much risk on its shoulders.

You won’t get the full hype (as compared to an actual cannabis grower), but IIPR is growing quickly. Both funds from operation (FFO) and dividend are following a similar growth trend. Therefore, you can enjoy a solid 4% yield and hope for some capital appreciation.

Data from IIPR annual reports, author’s chart.

Fastenal Co. (FAST) (+25%)

Fastenal Co. is an industrial supply company. It distributes, maintains, and repairs supplies for industrial and construction customers. Its product portfolio includes OEM fasteners, safety products, tools, and equipment. It’s pretty much a boring company that now qualifies as a dividend achiever with its 10th straight annual dividend increase declared in 2020. You can consult the complete dividend achiever list here.

Why FAST is soaring in 2020?

In recent years, FAST has focused on being directly in its customers’ manufacturing facilities. Vending machines combined with onsite stores protects some of FAST’s business against e-commerce since no one can be faster than a vendor that is already on site with their products. Both segments have shown double-digit sales growth for many quarters.

Source: Ycharts

The company believes the market could support 1.7M vending machines and 15,000 on-site locations. Clients are also willing to pay a little more to avoid delays in replacing parts. Fastenal’s robust growth should be supported by on-site stores for several years as it plans to implement more stores in the coming years.

Source: June 2020 presentation

Finally, FAST’s strong relationships with national accounts enable it to realize economies of scale.

Final thought: which one deserves your money now?

Looking at the past and playing Monday morning quarterback is fun, but it doesn’t make you any richer. Going forward, I believe Innovative Industrial Properties shows the best growth opportunity. MED looks like it could be a one-hit wonder that may eventually hit a brick wall. FAST has been going up a lot in the past 12 months (+47%) and I’m not convinced there is much more growth here. IIPR is the only stock of the group showing a yield over 4% that will pay you to be patient.

Disclosure: I do not hold shares of MED, IIPR or FAST in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.