One great thing about AT&T (T) is that the company is nothing shy of being a cash cow. After generating free cash flow of $29 billion in 2019, the company is on track to generate a bit less than that at $24.9 billion based on my estimates. Even so, and even with significant cash distributions to shareholders planned for this year, management is making good on their promise to reduce the company’s debt. To see this, we need only look at the latest in a series of debt maneuvers aimed at lowering the firm’s leverage. While much of the debt likely to be bought back is fairly low interest in nature and it would be nice to see the firm invest that capital for other growth opportunities instead, reducing debt is a safe way to run the enterprise and management can always lever back up if it wants to tackle new growth opportunities.

Recent debt moves are costly but safe

Management has made clear since the telecommunications and entertainment giant acquired Time Warner Inc. in 2018 that one of its main goals, in addition to integrating the two firms in order to generate synergies, was to reduce debt. Debt levels have ebbed and flowed in recent quarters, but the overall trend has been toward debt reduction. Its latest move, though, is one of its largest aimed at paying down the debt on its books.

*Taken from AT&T

According to a press release issued on July 31st, the management team at AT&T decided to put out an ‘Any and All’ tender offer for several different series of debt. The specifics of this can be seen in the table above, while some analysis I conducted can be seen in the table below. In short, an ‘Any and All’ tender offer is what it sounds like: management’s willingness to buy back as much of any of the issuances of debt listed as holders of that debt are willing to sell back to the business. This is fairly unusual, especially with large amounts of debt and multiple issuances, because firms prefer to cap how much debt they are buying back in order to ensure they have sufficient cash on hand.

*Created by Author

Fortunately for AT&T, this isn’t too much of a problem. As of the end of the company’s second quarter this year, it held cash and cash equivalents of $16.94 billion. This was up from $12.13 billion held at the end of its 2019 fiscal year. The total principal the company is hoping to acquire from holders as of this writing works out to $9.31 billion. Management did, on June 24th, announce plans to repay another $5.3 billion in debt (including $1 billion in term loans), but it’s also important to keep in mind the cash flow picture of the firm.

In its latest quarter, AT&T generated operating cash flow of $12.1 billion. This brought operating cash flow for the first six months of the year up to $20.93 billion. Free cash flow during the quarter was $7.6 billion. Add on $3.9 billion in free cash flow from the first quarter of the year, and AT&T’s free cash flow year-to-date has been $11.5 billion. For the full year, if the firm continues to pay out distributions as they have been, total cash payouts there should be about $14.95 billion. Management has indicated that payouts should be worth around 60% of the firm’s overall free cash flow for 2020. This translates to about $24.9 billion in free cash flow for the year. Add on to this difference from first-half free cash flow and cash on hand, and we end up with around $22.87 billion in cash that management can play with. This doesn’t factor in any proceeds from asset sales management is working on and it doesn’t factor in the fact that management will definitely be sure to keep some cash on hand at any given time.

Of course, to buy back some debt, firms often have to entice investors with some sort of premium. In the case of AT&T, some of the notes in question the firm is offering a large premium for. The largest involves its 7% Global Notes and its 7% Debentures, both due in 2025. These notes, the firm is offering a premium over par of 29.6%. Fortunately for shareholders, these particular notes have combined principal of just $154.87 million. That means the firm would only be paying a premium of just $45.89 million for these notes. That’s a lot of cash for most people, but it’s a blip on AT&T’s radar. This is not the case, though, for all notes. Its 3.95% Global Notes due in 2025 have principal value of $1.16 billion, and the firm is offering a premium for those of 13.52%. For its 3.60% Global Notes due the same year and in an amount of $1.33 billion, the premium is 13.24%. These two issues combined could cost shareholders $333.06 million.

It’s highly improbable that all investors holding the notes will tender them, but until we get an update from management, there’s no telling how much of the notes will be tendered. In the max case, the notes are worth $9.31 billion. Excluding the $1.50 billion in Floating Rate Global Notes due in 2021 (since the rate is floating), the interest savings from buying back all of these notes in full would be about $304.71 million per annum. That works out to a weighted-average interest rate of 3.90%. However, a better way to look at it is relative to the price management ends up paying for the notes. If all of these are purchased in full, the cost will be $10.205 billion for a premium of $891 million. Again, excluding the floating notes, the effective interest rate on this buyback would be just 2.99%. It would be nice to see management allocate the capital in a way that could generate a higher return than that, but paying down debt is always a safe approach that management can backtrack on in the future if it so desires.

In addition to these notes, management also issued plans for a capped offering of notes on July 27th. This includes for its $1.50 billion of Floating Rate Global Notes due in 2021, its $3.75 billion of Floating Rate Global Notes due in 2024, and its $5 billion of 3.40% Global Notes due in 2025. The specifics of these offers can be seen in the image below.

Usually, when tender offers are made, they are capped, but not in this way. Instead of establishing a tiered system with an order of priority and stating they will only accept a certain amount of principal tendered from each, the firm has pegged this tender to the activity of its ‘Any and All’ offering. You can read more about which notes are acceptable as substitutes here, but as an example the firm will buy back $1.50 billion principal of the Floating Rate Global Notes due in 2021, capped at $1.50 billion less any tenders made for its $1.50 billion in other Floating Rate Global Notes due in 2021 that are included in its ‘Any and All’ offering. The cap for its 2024 floating notes has been set at $2 billion, while for the 3.40% Global Notes due in 2025, it has been set at $1.50 billion.

Takeaway

Right now, AT&T is on a debt reduction mission and investors should be incredibly happy about that. I personally would prefer to see the capital invested in some other manner, but paying down debt like this, especially for a firm with gross debt as of the end of its second quarter of $168.96 billion, is never a bad thing. The premium being put on the debt, on the whole, looks awfully high and investors should take issue with that, but if the debt reduction will result in reduced borrowing costs in the future and a greater value assigned to the business by the market because of its lower risk and higher projected cash flows, then that’s not the worst price you could pay.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.