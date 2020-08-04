In the Net Lease REIT space, a few companies, namely Realty Income (O), STORE Capital (STOR), and W.P. Carey (WPC), get most of the attention, and rightfully so. They are the largest and most well-known. However, every REIT had to start somewhere, and they did not get to their current size and stature overnight. For example, many REIT investors may not know that Realty Income had humble beginnings and started with one Taco Bell restaurant over 50 years ago.

The Net Lease REIT that I’m evaluating today, Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE), is much smaller than its well-known peers. However, I believe that it has the potential to become a solid grower and income generator like its bigger peers. In this article, I evaluate what makes it a potentially good long-term investment, so let’s get started!

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Alpine

Alpine Income Property Trust is a newcomer to the Net Lease REIT sector and owns a portfolio of 31 single-tenant properties that are close to major metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs). It was formed in August 2019 and is 23.5% owned by CTO Realty Growth Inc. (CTO). The CEO, John Albright, has held a number of roles in the real estate industry, including his 8-year tenure as CEO of CTO prior to joining Alpine. The SVP of Investments, Steven Greathouse, also came from CTO, where he held the same role since 2012.

As seen below, the portfolio of 31 properties are located primarily in the Southern and Western regions of the United States, with a few in the Northeast and Midwest regions. Florida is the state with the highest concentration of properties, representing about a quarter of the portfolio average base rent (ABR), followed by Oregon and North Carolina at 17% and 11% of ABR, respectively.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

About 85% of Alpine’s properties are leased on a triple-net basis. What sets Alpine apart from its larger peers, Realty Income and W.P. Carey, is that its small portfolio mix is somewhat of a hybrid of the two, with 70% of ABR coming from Retail and the remaining 30% coming from Office. Going forward, however, I see Alpine evolving to become more retail-focused, as evidenced by its retail-heavy 2020 acquisitions to date, as seen below.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Rent Collection and Portfolio Dynamics

Like many of its REIT peers, COVID-19 has presented the company with a unique set of risks and challenges. I’m encouraged to see, however, that its rent collection rate is on par with its larger peer Realty Income. For Q2, the company collected 81% of its rents, and the collection rate improved to 94% for July. This compares favorably to Realty Income, which collected 85% of its rents in Q2 and 91.5% of its rents in July.

One should note, however, that Alpine is a very small REIT with just 31 properties, and it therefore runs the risk of being materially impacted by any one of its tenants. For example, its office portfolio, which comprises 30% of its ABR, is comprised of just three properties, with one leased to Wells Fargo (WFC) and the other two leased to Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV). I believe the Hilton exposure is a risk factor that investors should monitor. However, it appears that management is being proactive with this tenant and the rent is currently stable, as CEO John Albright noted on the latest conference call:

And so, for someone like Hilton, we would certainly give them some options to be helpful and good client relationships and good relationship with our tenants. And it's safe to assume that, they thought they're better off just with the current rents. And doing some, sort of, structure with us that we felt would be better for our shareholders.

Looking at the tenant mix below, and aside from the Hilton exposure, it appears that just 15% of the portfolio ABR is exposed to the at-risk sectors of entertainment (movie theaters) and fitness. While the CEO mentioned on the conference call that movie theater tenants are expected to remain shut until the Fall, LA Fitness appears to be stable for now, as it paid rent for the month of July. This was a contributing factor to the 94% rent collection rate and is an encouraging sign.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

On the bright side, Alpine added another Hobby Lobby and Walmart (WMT) to its portfolio during the last quarter. I view this as being a positive, as both tenants are likely to remain open during the pandemic. I also find the 40% YTD growth in ABR through 1H’2020 acquisitions to be impressive and as a sign of a strong growth runway ahead.

Financials and Estimates

Turning to the financials, Alpine has a strong balance sheet with a debt-to-total enterprise value of just ~35%. Additionally, it has plenty of available liquidity for its size, with $1.2 million cash and $30 million in available borrowing capacity. I also like the fact that the company has no leases expiring until 2024 with a weighted average 8.5-year lease term.

Lastly, looking at analyst estimates, Alpine stock has an average rating of 1.5 from 6 analysts, which implies a rating between a Buy and Strong Buy. The analyst price targets range from a low of $17 to a high of $21. This implies that shares are highly undervalued, as the current price sits well below the low end of the price target range.

Management seems to share this sentiment, as they noted that shares are undervalued with an implied cap rate on NOI of 8.7%, and that shares are trading at below NAV. This estimate was made on July 17th, at the price of $14.72 per share, which sits slightly above where shares are trading at today. I agree with this sentiment, as Alpine’s portfolio is of generally high-quality and deserves a better valuation.

Investor Takeaway

Alpine Income Property Trust is a new, small-cap REIT that owns a portfolio of 31 mostly net-leased properties. Like its REIT peers, some of Alpine’s tenants have been negatively impacted by the effects of COVID-19. However, there are early signs of improvement, as the rent collection rate in July exceeded that of Q2, with the payment from LA Fitness being a contributing factor. Management also appears to be proactive in managing its tenant relationships, such as the one with Hilton. Longer term, I see a strong growth runway for the company after the pandemic eases, as evidenced by the 40% growth in ABR that it has seen thus far in 2020.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $14.66 and P/FFO of 11.9. I have a price target of $19 per share, which would bring valuation to a P/FFO of 15. I find this to be reasonable, considering the future growth prospects for this small company. In addition, this valuation would still put it at a healthy discount to where its larger peer, Realty Income, is currently trading at.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.