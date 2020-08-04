Introduction

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has some of the most well-known brands in the United States. The company over the past five years has had strong growth in revenues and net income. Although the growth has been solid, the most important segment, innerwear, has seen a downtrend due to the collapse of retail. Hanesbrands should be doing more to prevent this by increasing its own e-commerce, but it has not shown a great push yet. That being said, the risk is not overburdening at this time and the strong brands of the company should prevail long term. If Hanesbrands can mitigate innerwear retail woes, I believe the company will have solid growth after the pandemic passes.

Overview

Hanesbrands is probably the most recognized brand name of innerwear in the United States. The company is a marketer and manufacturer of innerwear & activewear in the Americas, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Customers will recognize their popular brands such as Hanes, Champion, Playtex, L'eggs, Wonderbra, and more. The Hanes brand itself is the number one selling apparel brand in the United States, with it being found in nine out of ten households. Hanesbrands' strategy is to leverage its brand superiority and low cost supply chain to innovate better products. Below will show the company has leveraged those inputs and why, despite some current concerns, the growth should continue.

Past Five Years

Source: SEC 10-Ks

As can be seen above, revenue has been growing every year over that past five years with a CAGR of 3.98%. Operating income has trended along with revenues increasing almost every year with a CAGR outpacing revenue growth of 8.10%. This shows within the operating margins, too, increasing from 10.52% in 2015 to 12.77% in 2019. What this shows is that Hanesbrands has been able to maintain that low-cost supply chain while increasing growth. Net income has also trended upward over the past five years with a CAGR of 7.42%. In 2017, operating profit was affected by a few charges from restructuring ($191 million) and a settlement ruling involving Champion Europe ($28 million). On top of those two charges, net income took a hit due to a provisional charge of $453 million from U.S. tax reform. Overall, on the surface, some strong trends are apparent at Hanesbrands.

Source: SEC 10-Ks

So, what is powering the growth? Well, as can be seen above, it is the very strong international sales growth. The growth in international sales has been partially from acquisitions of Bras N Things, Champion Europe, & Hanes Australia, but in 2019 alone, organic sales increased 12%. There is a problem with the graph above, which is that innerwear has been steadily decreasing over the past five years. Every year Hanesbrands has noted that innerwear declines are due to a challenging retail landscape that has led to basic and intimate clothing sales decline. Over the last five years, innerwear revenue has declined a total of 14.1%. What makes this matter worse is the margins are highest on innerwear, at around 22% compared to around 15% for activewear and international.

With 76% of sales in 2019 to brick-and-mortar stores and only 18% to consumer direct, I would like to see the company expand the e-commerce sales. The trend of decreasing retail sales and large department store bankruptcies is not changing anytime soon, therefore, it's important for Hanesbrands to increase consumer direct sales (consumer direct sales are defined as those that come from company-owned stores and e-commerce sites both company owned and retail). The company only started reporting these numbers in 2018, but have seen a 12.41% increase over a year which is good. It will be important to watch those number as time goes on as innerwear is 33% of revenue and has the highest margins. If Hanesbrands can manage to mitigate the retail risk currently causing negative year to year sales for innerwear, the company will have a solid future growth pattern. This should not be a hard switch as buying innerwear does not requiring trying much on before purchase and can easily be sold through e-commerce.

Q1 & Q2

So, how has Hanesbrands done over the past two quarters of this year? As everyone knows, COVID-19 shut down most of the world from March onward. The pandemic has not benefited the business in anyway. In Q1, revenue was $1.316 billion, down 17.1% YOY. The company took a net loss this quarter of $7.874 million, down 109.7%. The major factor causing these results was COVID-19 shutdowns, which "nearly halted" all shipments in the last 2 weeks of March. Q2 was much better with revenues only down 1.3% from prior year at $1.739 billion. Hanesbrands had net income of $161.181 million which is an incredible increase of 7.8%. This increase in net income was mostly due to lower SG&A expenses from a cost savings plan for the pandemic. With more and more reopening across the world, the second half of the year should be better.

Financial Standing

As of the most recent quarter, Hanesbrands has a current ratio of 2.01x and a quick ratio of 0.94x. This shows that the company has solid liquidity to withstand the current economic climate and not a lot of it is tied up in inventory. The debt to equity ratio is 6.52x. This is higher but the products the business sells are borderline essential goods, somewhat justifying the higher leverage. In the 6 months of 2020 alone, the company has a 3.51 times interest earned ratio which is good. Over the past decade, Hanesbrands has had solid ROA and ROIC with the average 10 year being 6.78% and 12.5% respectively.

Conclusion

Hanesbrands has shown a solid growth trend over the past five years, with revenue, operating profits, and net income all increasing. The growth has been mainly from increased international sales. Although international sales have increased, the innerwear segment has seen the opposite trend. With the decline of brick-and-mortar spending in the United States, innerwear sales have felt the pain. Despite this trend, Hanesbrands has not made a large push into e-commerce as would be expected. During the pandemic, I was expecting to see consumer direct as a percent of sales increase, but that has not been the case, remaining at around 24%. This is not a huge risk yet, but I would like to see a bigger push. As long as international and activewear excel, revenue growth should continue but increasing e-commerce sales of innerwear could be a nice tailwind. The stock price has bounced back from lows in April and is currently trading at a P/E around 9.8x TTM and a P/BV 4.52x. I am going to start a position despite some noted issues above as the company has such strong brands and profitability.

