Wells Fargo (WFC) has been, by far, the worst-performing major bank stock YTD, declining ~55% (vs. down ~35% for the sector). As a value investor, that usually gets me nibbling, but in WFC’s case, I’m not sure WFC is a buy – even at seemingly rock bottom valuations.

Data by YCharts

As I’ve stressed before, there’s plenty of room for a turnaround at WFC, particularly around the expense reduction path, but there’s limited visibility at this juncture, and the path ahead is fraught with execution risk. Further, in the near to medium term, WFC will have to contend with an asset cap, which prevents management from protecting against NII declines amid a lower rate environment. Even with shares trading well below book, I suspect WFC will continue to underperform its peers going forward.

2Q20 P&L Offers Investors Little Cheer

WFC’s 2Q report was a sign of things to come, in my view, with net interest income declining an eye-popping ~18.4% YoY as NIM declines offset rather flattish growth in average earning assets. Specifically, the NIM fell ~33bp sequentially to 2.25% as the impact of rate cuts filtered through to the P&L.

Source: Company Filings

The NIM delta was mainly attributable to a rise in MBS premium amortization and hedge ineffectiveness, with some offset from a shift toward lower-cost funding. Even after adjusting out the one-offs (e.g., the ~$12m NII impact from hedge ineffectiveness, deferred comp, etc.), core NII was still down a rather disappointing ~17.8% YoY.

Most importantly, core efficiency (excluding one-offs such as deferred comp, customer remediation expenses, COVID-19-related costs, etc.) continues to rise – though core expenses were lower at $12.7bn for the quarter, the revenue weakness more than outpaced this trend. Thus, despite lower personnel expenses (down 7% QoQ) and flattish costs elsewhere, core efficiency rose ~8%pts YoY. In aggregate, headline expenses were much higher, however, at ~$14.6bn, driving a rather elevated 81.6% headline efficiency ratio (vs. the <60% target).

Source: Company Filings

On a GAAP basis, WFC posted an EPS loss of -$0.66 in the quarter, including an ~$8.4bn CECL/COVID-19 provision build (worth ~$1.54/share). Excluding the reserve build and ~$1.6bn in one-offs, core EPS was only ~$1.28, which was still rather unimpressive, in my view, given the tax benefit (~$0.43) in 2Q.

2Q20 Reported EPS ($0.66) (+) One-off Fees (Incl COVID expenses, Mortgage Gains, Customer Remediation Expenses, etc.) $0.40 (+) One-off Income (Incl Hedge Ineffectiveness, Deferred Comp) $0.0 Core EPS ($0.26) (+) Reserve Build $1.54 Core EPS (Ex-Reserve Build) $1.28 (-) Tax Benefit (Tax Credits, etc.) $0.43 = Core EPS (Ex-Tax Benefit) $0.79

Source: Company Filings, Author’s Est

No Bright Spots on the Balance Sheet Either

The balance sheet offered little in the way of positives as well - credit quality deteriorated, with NCOs, NPLs, and criticized loans up, though 90+ day delinquencies did decline for the quarter. Specifically, NPAs were up 22% sequentially (~0.83% of loans) on weakness in oil and gas and commercial real estate.

Source: Investor Presentation

This was compounded by a very sizable $8.4bn reserve build (of which $6.4bn are attributable to commercial loans and $2.0bn to consumer loans). On the back of the $8.4bn reserve build, the reserve/loan ratio has risen a full %pt to 2.19%, up from 1.19% in 1Q20 - among the highest in the US banking space.

Source: Investor Presentation

I’d also highlight WFC’s end-2Q20 balance sheet of $1.97bn as reason for caution, given this is already above its asset cap for the quarter. Now, this doesn’t entail a regulatory violation, given the carve-outs for loans made as part of certain government lending programs. But the concern here is the need to stay within an asset cap amid a very challenging environment - as CEO Scharf acknowledged on the 2Q20 call, Wells has been shrinking its liquid assets, non-operational deposits, and wholesale funding to stay within the asset cap.

The constraints of operating under the asset cap has limited our ability to offset lower rates with balance sheet growth. And we actually took actions during the quarter to limit loan and deposit growth”

– 2Q20 Transcript

No Change to Guidance, But Plenty of Downside Risks on the Horizon

There was no change to the FY20 outlook – NII is still guided to fall within the $41-42bn range (implying an 11-13% YoY decline). The fee outlook is rather unclear given the various puts and takes (e.g., pressure on card fees should be partially offset by improvements in the mortgage and wealth management outlook). That said, the headline fee run rate looks likely to come in below expectations given the downside risk from weaker economic activity and waivers related to COVID.

Further top-line weakness is of particular concern, in my view, as a weakened pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) trajectory leaves little margin for error should WFC require further reserve builds. As things stand, the size of the reserve build will depend on whether economic conditions deteriorate further from WFC’s expectations (10% unemployment by 4Q20 and 6% by 4Q21; GDP +6% in 2H20 +6% in FY21). Given the wide potential range of economic outcomes, I would caution investors against assuming we have reached “peak reserving.”

The fact that WFC has been cutting back on low spread deposits and assets to stay under the asset cap also has interesting implications for the modeling. Given incremental revenues when the asset cap is lifted would be dilutive to NIM, using the current NIM (which benefits from management cutting low spread deposits and assets) and multiplying by an asset growth assumption would overestimate the post-asset cap top-line.

The $10bn Expense Cut Plan – Positive but Ambitious

As I’ve outlined before, I think the longer-term case rests on the cost out path. Though core efficiency in 2Q20 was by no means encouraging, management did address the issue on the call, stating the company will take a series of actions in 2H20 to lower its cost base. Specifically, management is looking at ~$10bn of cost cuts to bring the efficiency ratio in line with peers as part of a multi-year effort, with a reduction in the expense base expected in FY21.

For us to bring our level of efficiency close to our peers, the math would tell you we need to eliminate over $10 billion of expenses. While our work is not yet complete to commit to specific numbers and time frames, we expect to take a series of actions beginning in the second half of the year to begin to reduce our expense base and bring our expenses in line with the size and composition of our businesses.”

– 2Q20 Transcript

The call offered little in the way of specifics, but management did cite initiatives like tech investments, reduced third-party spend, as well as the consolidation of its locations and operational platforms. Now, it’s important to stress that the ~$10bn is far from an explicit target, but the intent is positive, in my view. That said, it is unclear what expense base management is referring to – using FY19 as a base would imply an ~53% core efficiency ratio, while fwd numbers would imply an ~57% core efficiency ratio. Both targets seem ambitious, in my view, and would entail ~12-14%pt improvements in the efficiency ratio, though I’ll reserve further judgment pending more concrete details.

Dividend Still Exposed to Downside Risk Post-2Q20 Cut

The massive dividend cut to $0.10 (from $0.51) for 3Q also significantly reduces WFC common stock’s appeal as a bond proxy. While the cut would seem to be a positive for the preferreds at first glance, I would hold off for now given the potential overhang from the Fed’s income test (dividends capped at the average of the preceding four quarters’ net income), which could continue beyond the third quarter. Given the way WFC’s reserve builds have been trending, I would not rule out further reserves in the near future, which could, yet again, drive another quarterly GAAP loss.

Source: Company Filings

Fixable But Not Yet Investable

I may be cautious on WFC, but I don’t believe things are unfixable longer term. For now, though, WFC offers an unfavorable risk/reward, in my view, for WFC to return anywhere near >$3 in EPS in a post-COVID/asset cap environment, we would need to see a sizable improvement in the efficiency ratio. Though management seems confident in getting its cost base in line with peers over time, the path forward is fraught with execution risk, and thus, I would be very hesitant about underwriting a sub-60% efficiency scenario. In the interim, the combination of asset cap-driven top-line weakness, lower NIM prospects going forward, as well as elevated credit risks, means I'll be holding off on WFC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.