Movado (MOV) announced its first quarter numbers on the 9th of June last. Earnings per share came in at -$0.56 which was a huge miss and sales ($69.67 million) also were below expectations. Suffice it to say, because Q2 expectations also look pretty dire, shares have literally been left for dead since those first quarter earnings. In fact, shares are now down 32%+ since that second quarter print and currently reside at approximately $9.61 a share. Understandably, sentiment is on the floor in this stock as consensus believes things may get far worse here before they get better.

However, it is precisely in these setups where opportunity may be right around the corner. On the recent earnings call, CEO Efraim Grinberg announced changes in the leadership team in a bid to boost demand for the firm's products. What was evident on the call was management's intention to use future uncertainty in order to maximise cost savings. Gross margin for the quarter came in above 50% which is important from a sustainability standpoint. What we would hope to see going forward is that as offline sales improve and slowly come back to somewhere near their former selves, online platforms through Movado.com and third-party platforms will begin to gain traction.

When we look at the long-term chart and considering where shares are trading at present, it paints a dismal picture. Compared to the S&P 500 for example since 2009, MOV has drastically underperformed the index. However, what we are focusing on here is the return Movado shares produced between their lows of 2009 and their highs of 2013. Shares went up almost by a factor of 7 in less than four years. We acknowledge that Movado's products involve discretionary spending for its customer which may mean things could get worse here before they get better. In saying this, here are three solid reasons why value investors should keep this stock on their radar.

Although the long-term chart looks dire, the one bit of encouragement we can glean from it is the histogram. The long-term histogram through its vertical lines is basically a read on the difference between the two MACD lines. Although many investors and traders only use this indicator when it passes over into positive territory as a clear buying signal, it also can be used to spot when a downtrend is weakening (like we have now). Furthermore, the distance that the MACD indicator is from the zero line is demonstrating that shares have never been this oversold. This definitely brings opportunity to the table.

At the end of the first quarter, Movado reported $18.3 million of intangible assets on its balance sheet. This was because almost $156 million of goodwill and intangibles were written off as impairment charges from recent acquisitions. Although Movado made use of its revolver ($30.9 million), shareholders' equity came to $373.5 million in the first quarter. Why is this significant? Well, considering that the firm managed its inventory well in Q1, there seems to be very little which can be now written down from the firm's assets. Management aims to take a final charge of around $10 million in Q2 which should put an end to restructuring costs. Shares are now trading at 0.6 times book value as the market cap presently comes in at $222 million. Suffice it to say, we see value here due to the absence of any real intangible assets on the balance sheet.

Over the past four quarters, Movado has still generated positive operating cash flow ($32 million). In fact, free cash flow numbers should remain positive as there will not be a repeat of that sizable impairment charge and dividends and buybacks have been suspended. Capex is expected to be low this year although capital will be needed to complete the transfer of MVMT's digital platform. This means that Movado can stay in the game here while waiting for an upturn. It has a sound liquidity position and has reduced costs and capex in order to keep cash flow elevated.

Therefore, to sum up, although the time may not be now to invest in Movado, the lower this stock goes, the more interested we will become. Stocks trading below book value have a historical track record of beating the market. Let's see what the second quarter brings when numbers are announced at the end of next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.