Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Bearish rating on Malaysia-listed cigarette manufacturer and distributor British American Tobacco Malaysia (OTC:BATMF) [ROTH:MK], or BAT Malaysia.

BAT Malaysia recovered strongly in 2Q 2020, as the company targeted the convenience store sales channel during the lock-down period, and resumed distribution activities quickly when lock-down measures were relaxed. However, BAT Malaysia continues to face structural headwinds, such as illegal cigarettes, consumer affordability, ineffective regulatory enforcement actions, and lower profitability with a shift to the value-for-money segment. As such, I retain my Bearish rating on BAT Malaysia.

This is an update of my prior article on BAT Malaysia published on June 12, 2020. BAT Malaysia's share price has declined slightly by -3% from RM10.94 as of June 11, 2020 to RM10.56 as of August 3, 2020 since my last update. BAT Malaysia trades at 12.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 7.9%.

Readers have the option of trading in BAT Malaysia shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker BATMF, or on the stock exchange of Malaysia with the ticker ROTH:MK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Malaysia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the stock exchange of Malaysia is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $2.5 million and market capitalization is above $700 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own BAT Malaysia shares listed in Malaysia include Lazard Asset Management, The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and First Eagle Investment Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Quarter-On-Quarter Improvement In 2Q 2020

BAT Malaysia announced the company's 2Q 2020 financial results on July 23, 2020, and it delivered a strong quarter-on-quarter or QoQ recovery. The company's revenue increased by +14% QoQ to RM546.6 million in 2Q 2020, while its operating profit grew by +16% QoQ to RM83.0 million in the most recent quarter.

Malaysia has started to ease lock-down and social distancing measures by transitioning from Movement Control Order or MCO to Conditional Movement Control Order/CMCO on May 3, 2020. The chart below shows the difference between CMCO and MCO, and how BAT Malaysia has adapted to the challenging operating landscape.

Positive Impact On BAT Malaysia's Business Operations With Transition To CMCO and RMCO

Source: BAT Malaysia's 2Q 2020 Results Presentation Slides

During MCO, BAT Malaysia's manufacturing plant in Johor Bahry, Malaysia was shut down, and many retail point-of-sales were closed as well. This meant that BAT Malaysia had difficulty in supplying its legal cigarettes to consumers, opening up the door for illegal cigarettes to gain market share. In response, BAT Malaysia doubled down on efforts to target the convenience store sales channel (regarded as essential services businesses which were not closed during MCO). This strategy worked well, as evidenced by the fact that BAT Malaysia's market share in the convenience store sales channel expanded by +190 basis points from 44.7% in 1Q 2020 to 46.6% in 2Q 2020.

BAT Malaysia's Market Share In The Convenience Store Sales Channel

Source: BAT Malaysia's 2Q 2020 Results Presentation Slides

When Malaysia eased lock-down measures with a transition to CMCO, BAT Malaysia executed well, with a "ramp up of sales and distribution activities" with an aim "to capture the market demand upon the resumption of business activities" as per the company's comments in its 2Q 2020 results announcement. Notably, BAT Malaysia out-performed the overall industry in 2Q 2020, as the company's QoQ sales volume growth of +15% in the recent quarter was higher than the legal industry volume growth of +10% over the same period.

Nevertheless, BAT Malaysia's revenue and operating profit were down -19% and -32% YoY at RM1,027.7 million and RM154.3 million, respectively in 1H 2020. Apart from the negative impact of Covid-19 and associated lock-down measures, BAT Malaysia continues to face structural headwinds, which are discussed in the subsequent sections of this article.

Illegal Cigarettes Continue To Be The Biggest Headwind

Illegal cigarettes had a 69% market share of Malaysia's overall cigarettes market in 2Q 2020. Although illegal cigarettes' market share did not further expand in 2Q 2020 (1Q 2020's market share was also 69%), there are no signs that BAT Malaysia and the legal cigarette players have the ability to grab market share back from the illegal cigarettes syndicates. Notably, illegal cigarettes' market share in Malaysia was only in the mid-30s five years ago.

On July 6, 2020, BAT Malaysia launched the "Stop The Black Market" campaign. The campaign is meant to raise awareness about the issues of illegal cigarettes in Malaysia, and provide a platform for Malaysian consumers to participate in surveys and share their views about how to tackle the illegal cigarettes problem in the country. In the company's recent 2Q 2020 results press release, BAT Malaysia noted that "the campaign has received strong support from Malaysians" and that consumers are "calling for urgent action on the tobacco black market and "contributing great ideas on how this trade can be stopped."

However, BAT Malaysia's "Stop The Black Market" campaign is probably an indirect admission that regulatory enforcement actions have been ineffective in curbing the rise of illegal cigarettes in the country. More importantly, the economic fallout as a result of Covid-19 suggests that a significant proportion of Malaysian consumers will continue to favor illegal cigarettes over legal cigarettes due to affordability. Legal cigarette players such as BAT Malaysia need to place a stronger emphasis on their value-for-money brands and products, but this brings about another set of issues as discussed in the next section.

Value-For-Money Segment Hurts Profitability At The Expense Of Growing Sales

BAT Malaysia's sales volume and revenue declined by -18% and -19% YoY, respectively in 1H 2020. This could have been worse, if not for the fact that the company has been increasing sales from its value-for-money segment to partially offset the overall decline in legal cigarette volumes.

The company's value-for-money brands and products accounted for 28% of its 1H 2020 revenue, representing a significant increase from the segment's sales contribution of 14% and 21% in 2018 and 2019, respectively. As value-for-money brands and products are cheaper, they are more competitive in competing for market share with illegal cigarettes. Notably, BAT Malaysia launched a new brand in the value-for-money segment, Kyo, on July 1, 2020. According to a July 24, 2020 Focus Malaysia news article, Kyo's retail price is approximately 8% and 34% cheaper compared to BAT Malaysia existing value-for-money and premium brands, respectively.

On the flip side, BAT Malaysia's increasing sales contribution from the value-for-money segment translates into lower profitability for the company. While there is a significant disparity between the retail prices of premium and value-for-money cigarettes, there is little difference in the manufacturing and distribution costs for the two different segments. As a result, BAT Malaysia's gross profit margin has contracted by -330 basis points to 25.6% in 1H 2020. Market consensus expects BAT Malaysia's gross profit margin to decline from 28.6% in FY 2019 to 25.4% in FY 2020.

The negative impact of a higher sales contribution from lower-margin value-for-money products will be partly mitigated by BAT Malaysia's cost optimization efforts, which resulted in BAT Malaysia's operating expenses dropping by -23% YoY from RM142 million in 1H 2019 to RM109 million. The company has already completed 80% of its cost restructuring plans as of end-1H 2020, and it should witness a further reduction in operating expenses in 2H 2020 as a result.

Valuation And Dividends

BAT Malaysia trades at 10.5 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 12.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of RM10.56 as of August 3, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 16.0 times and 17.0 times, respectively.

BAT Malaysia offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 7.9% and 8.1%, respectively. BAT Malaysia declared a 2Q 2020 interim dividend of RM0.18 per share, which brings 1H 2020 dividends per share to RM0.35. This represents a -37% decrease in absolute terms (as compared to 1H 2019 dividends per share of RM0.56) and a dividend payout ratio of 94%.

Market consensus expects BAT Malaysia's dividends per share to decline -29% YoY from RM1.18 in FY 2019 to RM0.84 in FY 2020. There is a potential risk of BAT Malaysia missing consensus dividend estimates, as the company's 1H 2020 dividend payout only represents 41% of sell-side analysts' full-year FY 2020 dividend estimates.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for BAT Malaysia are lower-than-expected sales volume as a result of further market share loss to illegal cigarettes, weaker-than-expected profitability due to a higher proportion of sales from lower-margin value-for-money cigarettes, and a larger-than-expected cut in dividends.

Note that readers who choose to trade in BAT Malaysia shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Malaysia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

