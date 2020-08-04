Moving beyond just picking stocks means paying attention to portfolio construction concerns. Chief among these for intelligent investors should be asset allocation. Many investors see binary possibilities - stocks or bonds. There exists however a hybrid class of securities called Preferred Stocks. These are equity positions that pay a yield that is preferred to ordinary dividends. When cash is tight, the preferred shareholders must be paid first. In addition, in the event of bankruptcy, preferred shareholders are supra in the capital structure to ordinary shareholders and must be paid off before common shareholders can receive a single penny. These characteristics give preferred securities aspects of both bonds and equity. And they often come with very attractive yields. This article covers Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS), an excellent one click way to diversify among high quality preferred securities. It offers a strong yield, attractive pricing, and greater security than equity.

Nuveen describes the objective of this fund as:

to offer high current income consistent with capital preservation. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed asset in preferred and other income-producing securities, including hybrid securities such as contingent capital securities. At least 50% is invested in securities that are rated investment grade (*). The fund uses leverage.

The majority of the fund is in preferred securities providing income security. Distributions on preferred shares must be paid before a company can pay a distribution on its common shares. Typically, they must make up any skipped payments to preferred holders before resuming a common distribution as well. The distributions of preferred securities tend to be very resilient, which may be of concern to dividend investors who saw their distributions cut during the COVID-19 crisis.

There is no free lunch. As a hybrid security, JPS will experience almost all of its return in the form of the distribution. Large capital gains are effectively impossible. The distribution is not completely immune to cuts either. JPS recently cut its monthly distribution from $0.056 per month to $0.0505 per month. Even so, you are well rewarded compared to investment grade bonds with a current yield of 6.68%. Retirees following the "4% rule" are thus very well served by an allocation to JPS.

JPS is a "closed end fund". That is, it does not create and liquidate shares to meet demand like an ETF but rather has a fixed share count. Rising and falling demand for those shares thus results in the shares trading at either a premium or discount to Net Asset Value "NAV". You always want to buy closed end funds when they are trading at a discount to NAV. For example, JPS is trading at a 0.11% premium to NAV. It would thus be wise to wait for the discount to widen before purchasing shares. Be patient, the 52 week average discount for JPS is 2.36% and it often trades more than 5% below NAV.

Diversification

Buying JPS gets you instant control over a basket of preferred securities. This diversification might not be possible for a retail investor with a small portfolio. JPS is heavily exposed to banks. This is normal for preferred funds. Banks have a strong incentive to issue preferred securities, as they are able to use the proceeds as Tier I capital under Basel III. Thus, most preferreds out there for consideration are issued by banks. Nine of the top ten issuers below are banks.

Source: Fund sponsor's website

Distributions

JPS makes a monthly distribution (12 distributions a year). This is of great use to retirees who need to budget income from portfolio distributions. It also allows for more rapid compounding for those that are still in the accumulation phase. The distribution is currently around its nadir but has consistently traded within 5 and 7 cents a month for more than a decade. The distribution has also been entirely of the "income" type and not in the form of capital gain distributions or especially "return of capital". This is an important consideration for income investors who hope to hold for decades without degrading their earning power. As of this writing, JPS has an attractive yield of 6.68% annually.

Leverage

JPS achieves its high yield in a sleepy sector with the use of leverage. The fund borrows money and reinvests it in additional preferred securities. So long as the yield on the security purchased is more than the interest rate on the loan, this generates income. It is a double edged sword however as leverage magnifies both gains and losses. JPS currently has modest leverage of 31.86% (down from before the March COVID-19 crisis) which is reasonable on a slow moving asset class.

Valuation

It was mentioned earlier that it is important to buy closed end funds at a discount to their net asset value. JPS does not currently check that box. As of this writing the Net Asset Value of the fund is $9.06 a share. The market price however is $9.07 per share. Investors are fearful and are willing to pay a small premium for the excellent safety (and yield!) offered by JPS. This premium is likely to fade in coming months as JPS typically trades for a modest discount to NAV.

Key Risks

As a closed end fund, the discount to net asset value is not fixed. While it is normally expected that discounts will approach zero over time, discounts can and do widen, especially in times of economic uncertainty. Thus, normal market action can cause the price of shares to decline without any material change to the underlying assets. Also, as a hybrid security, preferred shares exhibit a lot of the behavior of bonds. Most importantly in this zero interest rate environment is "interest rate risk". Rising interest rates could make the underlying securities less attractive to yield investors, resulting in a decrease in net asset value.

Conclusion

Buy Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund when it trades for a discount to NAV of at least 3% (look that up here). Be patient while waiting for the discount to widen. Price is what you pay, value is what you get. Protect yourself from losses with a 20% HARD stop. Do not adjust this stop for distributions received.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.