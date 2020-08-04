The valuation is expensive as the stay at home trade has raised all grocery stores.

But the pandemic let them have an blowout Q2 2020.

Introduction

Natural Grocers (NGVC) is a medium sized grocery chain with 157 stores in 20 states principally in the western half of the United States. It attempts to differentiate itself by selling mostly organic items, carefully curating products, and using a sustainable approach for company practices and sourcing.

Source: Company Overview

An easy comparison would be a whole foods type of store, but perhaps earlier on in Whole Food's life-cycle.

2019 & Pre-Pandemic

The company has been on a path of opening a bunch of new stores each year, but prior to 2020 both the sales at their open stores and the pace of store openings was decelerating heavily.

Source: Company Overview

The company's gross profit ticked down a bit but it still remained profitable and continued to grow. A dividend was declared for this first time in early 2019.

What is clear, however, is that the competition in their niche of the grocery market was getting more and more competitive even as the total organic sales pie has increased.

Source: Company Overview

Strong competitors like Amazon backed Whole Foods (AMZN), Meijer's Fresh Thyme, and stalwarts like Kroger (KR) and Walmart (WMT) all have continued to redesign their stores, stock more organic and fresh products, and use other gimmicks like wine tastings in store to try to win customers.

NG has to win by continuing to invest in creating an outstanding store experience, finding great locations that match where their customers are, and executing companywide financial restraint.

On that note, I love the company's balance sheet. Their liabilities consist of normal store and company related items like lease obligations and accounts payable. They have so far avoided loading up on juicy low interest debt.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

The share count has remained flat the past 5 years. NG's growth in store count has been funded internally which is great because that means it is sustainable.

Q2 2020

The company had a blockbuster Q2, as one would expect. Net sales increase 20.4% and the company posted net income of $9.7 million, up 151.8%.

As all grocery stores did, panic buying and pantry hoarding led to these increased sales numbers on the back of large basket size. While the company did have to spend more to hire and comply with health regulations, store expenses only increased 13.4%, a rate much slower than sales. The company opened two new stores.

Dividend payments continue and the company also is buying back shares as its business benefits from the pandemic. EPS increased to $0.43. That EPS mark is as much as the company made in all of 2019, but in one quarter.

For 2020, the company expects better results than they did before the pandemic started, but their store openings and EPS growth still remain in the low single digit range.

Source: Q2 Press Release

What is clear is that NG is a profitable business with room to grow, but they are by no means a tech company releasing a revolutionary product. Expectations are key and NG is a medium sized grocery store and will likely take many years for investors to earn a decent return by dividends and price appreciation alone.

But what interests me is that NG may be an interesting buyout play for a fellow grocer. The pandemic has had unequal impacts on certain sectors and the grocery store sector is perhaps doing the best of any.

I could see a company like Kroger (KR) taking their pandemic profits and picking up NG. Kroger already has a wide mix of different brands across the country, so this type of acquisition is well within their circle of competence.

Valuation and Conclusion

With that in mind, let's talk about valuation. NG has almost tripled since its March 2020 lows, and now trades at ~15-16 per share. I think the company's EPS outlook for 2020 is low, but assuming their EPS is $.54, that would be 26-27 times earnings.

Data by YCharts

While sales are growing 5% to 9% this year, I expect in 2021 sales and store growth will slow back down to the 3-4% mark. I think this rate of growth does not justify such a high multiple and the company is likely just riding the coattails as a "stay at home trade" stock.

If the fundamentals other than the valuation appeal to you, a better opening may come when the stay at home trade starts to reverse with better virus news. If the stock price fell to 9-10 bucks I would be more interested as that would be a fair price relative to the growth rate with a small premium included for a potential buyout play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT, KR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.