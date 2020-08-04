Who Paid The Rent? Earnings Halftime Report

Real estate is anything but monolithic. Amid the pandemic, several property sectors, including technology and industrial REITs, have only become stronger while the residential sector continues to lead the post-pandemic recovery.

Real Estate Earnings Halftime Report

Real Estate Earnings Halftime Report

Did the rent get paid? We just passed the halfway point of what has shaped up to be another newsworthy real estate earnings season. In this Real Estate Earnings Halftime Report, we provide our "quick take" commentary on the results thus far from each of the eighteen real estate property sectors.

Deep breaths. Following undoubtedly the most frenetic real estate earnings season ever amid the depths of the pandemic, second-quarter earnings results have been refreshingly calm but nonetheless quite newsworthy thus far, perhaps to the disappointment of the sector's skeptics. Results thus far have generally been better than expected with nearly a dozen REITs boosting full-year guidance, to the surprise of many analysts. After 59 equity REITs and 30 mortgage REITs announced a dividend cut in April and May, just one additional REIT - office REIT Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO.PK) has announced a reduction since the start of July while nearly a half-dozen REITs have actually announced a dividend increase over pre-pandemic levels during this time and the remaining 100 REITs have maintained distributions at pre-pandemic rates, speaking to the widening bifurcation within the sector.

As we've highlighted in other reports including REITs: This Time Is Different, most commercial equity REITs and housing-related companies entered the COVID-19 crisis on solid footing following a decade of conservative decision-making and prudent balance sheet management. Below, we highlight our framework for analyzing each property sector based on their direct exposure to the anticipated COVID-19 effects as well as their general sensitivity to a potential recession and impact from lower interest rates. Within the COVID-19 sensitivity chart, we note that the vast majority of REITs to succumb to coronavirus dividend cuts have been in the "High" COVID-19 risk category.

We should note, however, that larger "blue-chip" REITs tend to report earlier in the earnings season, so the back-half of earnings season could indeed bring more fireworks as many of the smaller and more highly-levered names report over the next two weeks, including the full slate of mall and most of the hotel and healthcare REITs. At the start of earnings season, we published Dividend Cuts And Overdue Rent: Previewing Earnings Season. Rent collection has remained largely a non-factor for the "essential" property sectors with collection rates averaging over 95% while retail REITs have noted a steady and sequential improvement since April, consistent with the results of NAREIT's series of published surveys over the last four months.

For the year, the broad-based equity REIT ETF (VNQ) is now lower by roughly 17.5% and the mortgage REIT ETF (REM) is off by 41.4% compared with the 2.2% gain on the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the 6.4% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA). Just four of the eighteen REIT property sectors are in positive territory for the year while six are lower by more than 30%. On the residential side, five of the eight U.S. housing industry sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are in positive territory for the year. Astoundingly, the gap between the best-performing REIT sector - data centers - and worst-performing REIT sector- hotels - is a whopping 89% in 2020. Below, we provide our commentary on each of the eighteen property sectors.

Technology & Industrial REITs

Cell Towers: Earnings wrapped-up this week for cell tower REITs, and results were generally in line with estimates for the second-best performing REIT sector of 2020. American Tower (AMT) lowered the midpoint of its 2020 outlook for property revenue, net income and EBITDA on FX headwinds, but raised its AFFO guidance. Crown Castle (CCI) maintained its full-year 2020 outlook, with the exception of a reduction to net income. SBA Communications (SBAC) raised its full-year guidance across the board. All eyes are on T-Mobile (TMUS) after the completed acquisition of Sprint and on DISH Network (DISH) as they begin to build out their 5G network. For the cell tower sector, AFFO per share is now expected to rise by 6.9% in 2020 which will likely be the highest in the REIT sector this year.

Data Center: All five data center REITs have reported results, combining for a record-breaking quarter of incremental leasing revenues, the most closely-watched metric for the sector. Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR.PK) reported a record-breaking $144 million in incremental leasing revenues in Q2 while raising its 2020 core FFO per share outlook. CoreSite (COR) reported $7.9 million in incremental leasing revenues compared to $12 million last quarter, a bit lighter than expected. CyrusOne (CONE) reported $37 million leading revenues compared to $60 million last quarter, also a bit light. QTS Realty (QTS) reported $21 million in leasing revenues compared to $22 million last quarter. Finally, Equinix (EQIX) does not provide leasing figures but did reaffirm prior full-year AFFO per share guidance.

Industrial: Half of the industrial REIT sector has now reported, and results have been very strong as the sector hasn't skipped a beat since the outset of the pandemic. Six of the seven REITs to report thus far beat FFO estimates while three industrial REITs - Prologis (PLD), First Industrial (FR), and EastGroup Properties (EGP) raised full-year guidance. Rent collection continues to hover in the high-90s while releasing spreads remain firmly in double digits, although there were some indications that market rents softened a bit in Q2 amid the pandemic. We expect demand to accelerate in the quarters ahead as businesses amplify investments into their supply chain.

Residential REITs & Homebuilders

Homebuilders: Housing is red-hot, and homebuilders' earnings reports over the last quarter have confirmed that the V-shaped housing recovery is for real. Reports from D.R. Horton (DHI), NVR Inc. (NVR), Meritage (MTH), and Lennar (LEN) showed robust year-over-year growth in net orders in Q2 despite the very soft start in April and into mid-May. The resilient strength of the U.S. housing sector - the largest asset class in the world - has been tremendously impactful in laying the groundwork for the post-pandemic recovery. The homeownership rate jumped to the highest level since 2008 in the second quarter at 67.9%, driven by a continued rise in the millennial household formation rate. The critical 35-to-45-year-old cohort saw homeownership rates climb to 64.3%, the highest in more than 10 years.

Apartments: It's still too early to say we're seeing conclusive evidence of a widespread "urban exodus" but we are certainly seeing weakness in the coastal markets and relative strength in the Sunbelt and suburban markets. Sunbelt-focused Mid-America (MAA), Independence Realty (IRT), and Camden Properties (CPT) have reported solid results with positive leasing spreads while coastal-focused AvalonBay (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR) reported flat-to-negative leasing spreads and noting weakness in the New York and Southern California markets. West Coast-focused Essex (ESS) reported the weakest apartment results in recent memory with particularly weak trends in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Below, we remind readers of the geographical breakdown of the nine largest apartment REITs.

Single-Family Rentals: The suburbs are back in vogue. Invitation Homes (INVH) reported strong Q2 results, noting rental rate growth of 3.3% and same-store NOI growth of 2.3% from last year. Same-store average occupancy was 97.5%, up 100 basis points year over year, while INVH collected roughly 97% of Q2 results and 98% of July rents. American Homes (AMH) reports results later this week. Fueled by the maturing millennial generation, the 2020s were already poised to be a decade of "suburban revival" and behavioral changes in the post-coronavirus world could be an added spark. We continue to forecast significant growth in the "built-to-rent" category and see the lines blurring between homebuilders and SFR operators.

Manufactured Housing: Absent the pressure from temporarily-closed transient RV parks, it was another strong quarter for Sun Communities (SUI) and Equity LifeStyle (ELS). Rent collection remains in the high-90s while core manufactured housing revenues continue to grow just shy of 5% annually. Interestingly, the weak point of Q2's results - RV parks - may be the strongest segment in the quarters ahead as RV sales have surged over the last two months as adventurers eschew air travel and look to the open road. These REITs continue to be powered by the tailwinds associated with the mounting affordable housing shortage and favorable demographics following a decade of underbuilding of new homes.

Student Housing: Will school be in session this Fall? American Campus (ACC) reported surprisingly solid preleasing results of 90% that were only marginally behind last year's pace as 63 of the 68 universities it serves planned to have in-person classes as of their report two weeks ago. For better or worse, ACC's portfolio is skewed towards Sunbelt states - particularly Arizona, Texas, and Florida - that have been among the recent "hot spots" of the coronavirus pandemic. Even if students return to campus this Fall, however, the "crash course" in remote learning may permanently shift industry dynamics and accelerate the downward enrollment pressure and financial pain among lower-tier universities.

Timber: Driven by the sharp rebound in housing market activity over the last quarter, timber REITs have been the best-performing equity REIT sector since the start of Q2. Lumber prices have roughly doubled from their lows in early April, driving an improvement in revenues and margins at the largest timberland owners and lumber producers. Weyerhaeuser (WY) announced earnings results that beat analyst estimates while raising full-year guidance. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) also reported earnings above consensus estimates while commenting that "lumber markets are in the midst of a historic run." CatchMark Timber (CTT) noted that harvest volumes surged 14% driven by "strong demand for home remodeling and improvement products" and expected to benefit from "solid housing demand fundamentals and the recent rebound in homebuying."

Healthcare: Just three of the eighteen healthcare REITs have reported thus far, setting up a frenetic week of reports in the two weeks ahead. Medical Properties Trust (MPW) delivered a solid quarter as the pure-play hospital owner raised full-year FFO guidance and commented that it expects 2020 cash rent and interest collections to total 98%. Lab-space operator Alexandria Real (ARE) also raised full-year guidance as the lab segment remains the only healthcare sub-sector that has been relatively untouched by the pandemic. LTC Properties (LTC) stumbled after the senior housing and skilled nursing operator announced a sharp dip in net income due to several factors including missed rents and the sale of several properties. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt in differing intensities across each healthcare sub-sector, outlined in the chart below.

Retail REITs

Shopping Center: Just five of the nineteen shopping center REITs and none of the mall REITs have reported results thus far, setting the stage for a frenetic two weeks of retail REIT results. Unlike malls, the majority of shopping centers remain open as "essential businesses," but these REITs are more dependent on now-struggling small business retailers and independent franchises to fill small shops. Grocery-focused Regency Centers (REG) reported that it collected 72% of Q2 rents and 75% of July rents, but saw same-store NOI growth dip 20.1% from last quarter driven by a higher rate of uncollectible lease income despite the fact that all properties have remained open during the pandemic. While high-quality firms like REG can certainly endure the short-term pain, that doesn't bode particularly well for other highly-levered retail REITs that have heavy exposure to non-essential tenants.

Net Lease: Net lease REITs had defied the "retail apocalypse" headwinds over the past half-decade by investing in experienced-based retail categories, but these "un-Amazonable" categories, including restaurants, fitness centers, and movie theaters, have become liabilities amid the "social distancing" era. National Retail (NNN) reported Monday that it collected 69% of rents in 2Q and 84% of rents in July, reflecting the rent deferral agreements reached with tenants during the "shutdown months." Realty Income (O) reported that it collected 87% of rents in Q1 and 92% of rents in July while also reinstating 2020 acquisition guidance with a midpoint of $1.5 billion. Spirit Realty (SRC), meanwhile, announced collection of 75% of Q2 base rent and 84.8% of July base rent. W.P. Carey (WPC) and Four Corners (FCPT) surged last week after announcing strong Q2 results with July rent collection above 98%.

Lodging & Casino REITs

Casinos: Casino REITs may not be the gamble that may appear on the surface, as rent collection has been remained essentially spotless since the start of the pandemic and dividends have been mostly untouched despite the temporary closure of many gaming properties across the country. Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) announced that it collected approximately 99% of its contractual rents this year through July while VICI Properties (VICI) announced that it collected 100% of its rent in 2Q and July. MGM Growth Properties (MGP) reports this week. Critically, casino REITs operate under a triple-net lease structure, leaving most of the financial and operational risk to their tenants. However, these long-term leases are only as safe as the tenants' ability to pay, some of which have been stretched to the brink.

Hotel & Lodging: Every hotel REIT slashed its dividend between March and June, and expectations remain low for the embattled lodging sector. Five of the seventeen hotel REITs have reported results thus far including Host Hotels (HST) which reported another challenging quarter as the upper-end segment that caters primarily to business and leisure travelers continues to lag the lower-end hotels in the secondary and suburban markets. According to data from STR, hotel occupancy bottomed out at just 24.5% in April but has recovered to roughly 48.1% in the week ending July 30th. Room rates, meanwhile, remain lower by 29% from last year, amounting to a total revenue per available room RevPAR decline of a whopping 56.5%.

Mortgage REITs

Last week, we published our mREIT Earnings Preview - Mortgage REITs: Back From the Brink. Despite a 70% rally from the lows in early-April, mREITs remain lower by more than 40% this year and trade at an estimated 20% discount to book value. Few asset classes have been slammed harder by the pandemic than mortgage REITs, which have seen a "dividend cut bloodbath" with 33 of 42 mREITs suspending or reducing their dividends. We discussed the three trends that we're watching this earnings season: 1) Dividend Cuts and Resumptions; 2) Updated Book Value Estimates, and 3) Macroeconomic Commentary on the Mortgage and Housing Markets.

On the residential side, we've heard reports from 9 of the 23 mREITs. The sector is off to a solid start as tangible book values have improved by an average of 9.1% from Q2. Leading the way in BV gains thus far is Redwood Trust (RWT), which reported BV per share surged by 29% in Q2 followed by Capstead Mortgage (CMO) which reported BV gains of roughly 13% in the quarter. Meanwhile, sector stalwarts Annaly Capital (NLY) and AGNC Investment (AGNC) reported tangible BV per share increases of roughly 10% and 9%. ARMOUR Residential (ARR) is the lone mREIT to report a sequential decline in tangible BV per share. These 9 REITs trade at an average discount to their updated tangible book values of 16.6%.

On the commercial side, we've heard reports from 6 of the 19 mREITs. Gains in book values have been more muted for commercial mREITs with an average gain of 1.4% from last quarter. Arbor Realty (ABR) jumped 15.0% last week after reporting a 2% rise in tangible BV per share while also raising its dividend by 3%. Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) reported that its BV per share slipped 2% during the quarter but collected 100% of borrower interest. Ladder Capital (LADR) and Apollo Commerical (ARI) each reported a BVPS increase of 2% while KKR Real Estate (KREF) reported a 1% increase. These 6 REITs trade at an average discount to their updated tangible book values of 19.0%

Key Takeaways

Did the rent get paid? We just passed the halfway-point of another newsworthy REIT earnings season. Results thus far have generally been better than expected with nearly a dozen REITs boosting guidance. After 59 equity REITs announced a reduction or suspension of their dividends from April through June, just one additional REIT has announced a reduction since the start of July. While there haven't been any significant "fireworks" thus far, the back-half of REIT earnings season is where we'll see results from most of the troubled property sectors and more highly-levered REITs.

Rent collection has remained largely a non-factor for the "essential" property sectors with collection rates averaging over 95% while retail REITs have noted a steady and sequential improvement since April. Real estate is anything but monolithic. Amid the pandemic, several property sectors including technology and industrial REITs have only become stronger while the residential sector continues to lead the post-pandemic recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.