World Fuel Services (INT) is just off the back of reporting its second quarter numbers. We wrote about INT back in June when we stated we were going to sell out of the money put options in the stock due the elevated level of implied volatility at the time. We ended up selling the November 20th $25 put option for $1.83 per contract. Although we are currently down on the trade (due to shares having dropped 18% since we put on the trade), we still maintain we will be profitable on this position for the following reasons.

First, to the recent earnings report. Consensus was actually expecting a negative print (-$0.09) but the firm came out and reported +$0.13 for the quarter which was a significant beat. What drove the beat was better than expected aircraft activity along with increased cargo volumes. The second quarter was the ninth straight quarterly earnings beat and offers real encouragement for the rest of the year. Even if the third and fourth quarter predictions come in on target, INT will still earn approximately $1.60 in earnings per share for this present fiscal year. This is encouraging and despite the downturn this year due to the demand-shock, INT is certainly demonstrating how its profitability metrics have improved in recent times.

So why would we be comfortable in picking up shares at the $25 level in 3 months’ time? Well if we look at the long-term chart, we can see that shares this year successfully tested long-term support. In fact, if this pattern turns out to be a double bottom reversal pattern, the upside here is significant given how high shares traded in December 2019.

If indeed shares of INT have this type of potential, we should be seeing bullish trends in the numbers. For example, with respect to the firm´s present valuation, INT´s book multiple of 0.9 is trading at a similar multiple to 2018 when the share-price was trading at similar levels. However, since 2018, and despite the drop in revenue, gross margin has increased to 3.6% and operating margin has increased to 0.9%. CEO Michael Kasbar stated on the earnings call that adversity often drives efficiency and productivity and we saw this trend play itself out in the second quarter. Core operating expense came in at $154 million for the second quarter which was a $20 million drop over the first quarter. In fact, in Q3, management believes core operating expenses will come in at around the $150 million mark which again would be a sequential drop in operating expenses. This trend will keep profitability elevated.

Secondly, although INT's dividend yield of 1.61% may disinterest many investors, its growth rates have been really impressive in recent years. The pay-out of $0.40 per share has almost doubled since 2018. Even at these growth rates, the cash-flow pay/out ratio remains under 10%. Investors who believe they are not getting enough of the firm's earnings should also take note of the $200 million share repurchase program approved earlier this year. Considering how INT manages its working capital which keeps cash/flow elevated, we do not foresee at this juncture any reason why the dividend cannot continue to be raised aggressively going forward.

Management also took the opportunity to announce the sale of its Multi Service Payment Solutions Business. Management noted that the lion´s share of $350 million would go towards servicing its debt which currently stands at over $1 billion. This transaction will lower interest expense which incidentally came in at a lower $15 million in Q2 due to lower borrowing rates. Suffice it to say, these trends all will help operating cash flow remain buoyant in the long run.

To sum up, World Fuel Services comprehensively beat earnings expectations in Q2 and we believe momentum will continue going forward. The firm has done a real good job on cost cutting and the dividend and balance sheet look in excellent shape. Suffice it to say, we do not expect to assigned stock on our put option. Let's see if the firm can report another earnings beat in Q3.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.