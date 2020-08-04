Mondelez is also best positioned within its peer group to continue to grow its dividend at an above average rate.

Mondelez is emerging as an even stronger business from the recent pandemic.

As a global business, Mondelez (MDLZ) has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic closures. The company was one of the worst hit large food businesses due to its significant exposure to Emerging Markets and products sold through travel retail channels.

Data by YCharts

Although profitability declined over the past two quarters, during the pandemic Mondelez expanded its market share in key product categories, such as biscuits and chocolate, and in its most profitable geography - North America. Thus, in spite of the short-term pain, the pandemic could provide a much needed boost for Mondelez's strong global and regional brands.

On the other hand, the resiliency of MDLZ business model and its prudent capital allocation strategy stood out during the last couple of months, as the company was the only one in the space to meaningfully increase its quarterly dividend by 11%. Although Mondelez's current dividend yield of 2.3% is low compared to those of its peers, the company is better positioned than its peers to grow its dividend in the future.

The Pandemic Impact

Mondelez has been significantly impacted by the pandemic due to the company's exposure to Emerging Markets and away from home & travel dependent sales channels - both of which suffered heavily over the recent months. That is why MDLZ was also one of the worst performing companies within the large cap food segment.

Data by YCharts

Sales stayed flat over the past 6 months, while operating profit margin fell to 12% over the period, compared to 16% a year ago.

Source: Mondelez 10-Q SEC Filing

One of the main reasons for this seemingly lackluster performance, has been the 37% revenue exposure to Emerging Markets.

Source: Mondelez Q2 2020 Presentation

Trade disruptions in some of the largest markets in Latin America were the main factor behind the company's poor performance in the Emerging Markets segment.

Latin America decreased 11% due to traditional trade disruptions in most of the key markets, while Argentina posted growth due to inflation-driven pricing. Ex Argentina, Latin America declined by 15%. Mexico declined low-double digits due to a significant decline in gum and candy. In Brazil, we declined high-single digits due to significant disruptions in traditional trade. Source: Mondelez Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

However, market share gains in North America were more than enough to offset revenue declines in all other regions.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Mondelez SEC Filings

As customers turned to brands they trust during the pandemic, Mondelez was able to capitalize on its strong portfolio and take market share.

We are maintaining or gaining share in markets, representing around 85% of our revenues in year-to-date 2020. Source: Mondelez Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Source: Mondelez Investor Presentation

Although revenue loss was significant in Latin America and AMEA regions, MDLZ operating profit fell the most in Europe, where the world travel retail sales are consolidated.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Mondelez SEC Filings

Losses from the travel channels and the $187m of unrealized loss from currency and commodity hedging activities were by far the largest drag on profitability. What matters, however, is that these losses are transitional and will not impact MDLZ profitability over the long term.

However, the pandemic also had a positive impact on Mondelez business which is likely to have a more long-lasting impact on profitability than the factors mentioned above. Namely, MDLZ gained market share in its key product categories - biscuits and chocolate in some of the largest geographies.

We see significant market share increase. For instance, biscuits China, biscuits U.S., biscuits in France, but also chocolate in the UK, chocolate Australia, chocolate India. And we also see it across smaller categories. So it's very widespread. Source: Mondelez Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

The significant top line growth in North America is also the highest margin region for Mondelez:

Source: author's calculations based on data from Mondelez SEC Filings

The company also managed to significantly improve its cash conversion cycle and thus increase its free cash flow, in spite of the falling profitability. Some of the positive impact from the lower tax payments will be reversed in the second half of the year, however, the working capital efficiencies are more likely to endure.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,558 million in the first six months of 2020 and $1,046 million in the first six months of 2019. The increase in net cash provided by operating activities was due primarily to lower cash tax payments and lower working capital requirements ... Source: Mondelez Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Source: Mondelez Q2 2020 Presentation

On top of its working capital efficiency improvements, Mondelez management is also undertaking a significant initiative to streamline its portfolio and significantly reduce the amount of stock keeping units (SKUs).

So we are removing 25% of SKUs which will simplify our supply chain, reduce our cost and inventories and increase our sales and our customer service. Source: Mondelez Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Simplifying the business and improving efficiency is important as the company makes a stronger push into adjacent product categories and new product segments. I covered this topic in more detail in my previous article on Mondelez - "Mondelez - High Quality Pays Off".

Source: Mondelez investor presentation

Dividend Growth and Safety

From a dividend perspective, Mondelez appears as the least attractive company from its large cap peers in the Packaged Food industry. Other names in the sector such as Kellogg (K), J. M. Smucker (SJM) and General Mills (GIS) offer yield of above 3%, while Kraft Heinz (KHC) looks even more attractive with its 4.7% dividend yield.

Source: created by the author with data from Seeking Alpha

However, MDLZ scores high on all other dividend related measures - consistency, safety and growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With a dividend safety score of 7, Mondelez dividend is the least risky within the peer group, together with SJM. Both the dividend payout ratio and the share of dividend payments to cash flow from operations of these two companies are the lowest within the group.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC Filings

This low payout ratio would allow MDLZ to continue to increase its dividend over the coming years, while it would also have enough cash to execute on its strategy and acquire businesses as opportunities arise.

Mondelez, alongside Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), are the only two companies within the peer group that have a significant stock buyback program.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC Filings

During the last quarter, however, the program was suspended to maximize liquidity and although management indicated that their capital allocation strategy remains largely unchanged the size of the share repurchases programs in the future might be reduced in favor of higher dividend payments.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC Filings

That is one of the reasons why MDLZ was the only company from the group that increased its dividend by 11% over the challenging second quarter. The only other company that came close to that was SJM with a low 2% increase in the quarterly dividend.

This in combination with MDLZ opportunity to drive higher ROE over the long term makes the company the one best-positioned within its peer group to continue to grow its dividend.

Dividend Growth MDLZ SJM GIS K NSRGY KHC 5-year growth rate % 13% 7% 4% 4% 0% -6%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Finally, MDLZ's low score on dividend consistency is purely as a result of the company's reorganization in 2012 when it spun-off Kraft Foods Group.

Since then Mondelez management has been following a prudent and consistent dividend policy.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC Filings

In a nutshell, MDLZ has the safest divided and is best positioned to continue to increase it at an above industry average rate. This makes the company a much more attractive dividend play for long-term oriented investors, in spite of its low yield at the moment.

Conclusion

Even though the recent pandemic has had a significant impact on Mondelez operations over the short-run, it has not changed the long-term narrative. As the company's profitability suffered due to short-term trade disruptions in some Emerging Markets and loss of world travel retail sales, it will get a more lasting tailwind from higher market share in key product categories and its most profitable region - North America.

Mondelez business model has also proven its resiliency as management offered 11% dividend hike amid the current downturn. Not only that, but Mondelez is well-positioned to continue to increase its dividend payments in the future while at the same time it has one of the lowest payout ratio in its peer group.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MDLZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.