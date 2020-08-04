Technically-speaking, the share price could be embarking on a slow and steady climb to around 40 percent higher sometime next year.

Is Tencent undervalued on two fronts - an underappreciation of both its organic innovations and its investment acumen?

We saw a rotation back into this year's hot favorite internet retail name, Pinduoduo, as bullish investors overwhelmed profit-takers on its stock.

There were positive economic data releases last week but none of which would have explained why tech stocks zoomed ahead of others.

Last week, Chinese equities (FXI)(MCHI) generally lagged behind their U.S. counterparts (SPY)(DIA). U.S.-China tensions ratchet up a notch as political rhetoric turned harsher. Recent media headlines spelled the bearish prognosis of the U.S.-China relationship and reinforced negative sentiment.

Meanwhile across Asia, there have been spikes in coronavirus cases, with Australia, India, and Hong Kong reporting record daily cases. Faced with weakened export orders from the Americas and Europe, Asian countries have been turning to domestic consumption to resuscitate the economy. The resurgence in COVID-19 cases coupled with worsening U.S.-China ties has inevitably sent shudders down the spines of regional investors.

Amid the gloom, the outperformance of technology stocks against the broader market was apparent, as has been the case in the U.S. The Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) ended the week up 4.0 percent while its Chinese equivalent, the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ), was close behind at 3.4 percent higher.

There were positive economic data releases last week but none of which would have explained why tech stocks zoomed ahead of others. On Monday, the national statistics body revealed that profits at China's industrial firms in June jumped 11.5 percent year-on-year, outpacing a 6.0 percent increase in May. Ensuring the week ended on a good note, the official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI), released on Friday, posted an expansionary 51.1 in July, better than the previous month's 50.9.

The manufacturing PMI for July was the highest reading since March and stumped analysts whose consensus expectation was for a decline to 50.7. It was also the fifth consecutive improvement in the number, even as new export orders continued to fall. China's official non-manufacturing PMI also remained strong at 54.2 in July, even though it was slightly lower than the 54.4 reading posted in June.

Whatever the cause of the divergence, shareholders of the Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), certainly wouldn't complain. The KWEB ETF climbed neck and neck with Invesco QQQ, rising 3.96 percent.

The ETF was perhaps boosted by a note from Bloomberg on Monday stating that KWEB received its largest weekly inflow since mid-January in the week ended July 24. On a country level, China received more than half of the money that gushed into emerging-market exchange-traded funds.

Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share prices of e-commerce players Pinduoduo (PDD), Vipshop (VIPS), Bilibili (BILI), and JD.com (JD) achieved percentage gains higher than the ETF itself. Their shares rose 4.8 percent to 16.3 percent, erasing losses incurred in the previous week. This indicated a rotation back into this year's hot favorite internet retail name, Pinduoduo, as bullish investors overwhelmed profit-takers on its stock.

On the other hand, the ATM troika was at the short end of the stick, returning negligible gains (0.8 percent for Alibaba Group (BABA) and 0.2 percent for Meituan-Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGY)(OTCPK:MPNGF)) or even losses, albeit slightly, in the case of Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF).

While having fallen out of the top ten holdings of KWEB along with substantial shareholder Baidu (BIDU), Trip.com (TCOM) deserved a special mention because the leading Chinese online travel company had a good bump on Tuesday, albeit a short-lived one. It attracted investor interest following a Reuters scoop that it had reached out to a number of financial and strategic investors, including PE firms, about a potential take-private deal which was likely partly spurred by the delisting threat from the Trump administration.

In coming up with a guess as to the price Trip.com could be offering shareholders if the privatization indeed happens, I referenced a recent take-private case, 58.com Inc (WUBA). The largest online classifieds marketplace in China often referred to as China's Craigslist received a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company on April 2, 2020.

Perhaps timed to avoid the offer as an April's Fool joke, the deal was intended to be priced at US$55.00 in cash per ADS and later increased to US$56.00. The acquisition price was not attractive as the stock had gone way above that in the past year and the gap widened going further back in time. Nevertheless, it was near the one-year average at $58.29 and a 20 percent premium over the closing price the day before the proposal.

A 20 percent premium over the last traded price for Trip.com would mean an offer of around $33.50. Conservatively, taking the one-year average basis, the offer could be near $30. This would not be attractive though the interested parties could still push it through, arguing that the ongoing pandemic has resulted in unabated uncertainties justifying the depressed valuation.

However, I doubt the investor consortium would be that unreasonable and destroy the goodwill it has accumulated. Leaving a bad taste on shareholders could come back to haunt them should they decide to relist elsewhere, e.g. Hong Kong, as the public would wonder if history repeats.

Furthermore, while the pandemic has certainly wreaked havoc on the travel industry and Trip.com is not spared, China has largely moved on from the widespread lockdown measures imposed in the first quarter of this year. Larry Culp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Electric Company (GE) revealed during its conference call on Wednesday that its aviation unit was seeing a dramatic recovery in China which "will continue to be correlated with departure trends across global fleets and per aircraft."

"China has gone from being down over 70% to now being down 9%, which is obviously encouraging. In contrast, Europe is down 45% and has been rebounding since the beginning of July. The Americas are also down 45% and were getting better until very recently." - Larry Culp

At the same time, China has managed to avoid the dreaded second wave. Sporadic incidents of outbreaks were promptly attended to and a wider spread was averted with aggressive testing. Thus, it's possible that Trip.com had bottomed in March with the worst priced in. The stock is a proxy to a sustained China recovery with further upside from a potentially decent privatization offer.

A case in point: Bitauto Holdings (BITA). This was another recent privatization candidate with a rather low-ball offer at $16 per ADS. This represented just an 11-12 percent upside from the last closing price. Nevertheless, the consolation for shareholders was that the offer price was around the two-year average. Furthermore, the offer was above the price paid by new shareholders in the past year. Using the same yardsticks, a privatization offer for Trip.com would come in at around $33 and $40 respectively.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

In the subsequent sections, I will update on the venture capital-like nature of Tencent Holdings serving as catalyst-generator when the bets turned out favorably.

Tencent Holdings' investments go much deeper

In 2018, a heated debate in China ensued following an online essay lamenting that Tencent Holdings lost its "creative mojo", deriving strength not by developing products but investment skill instead. Jeffery Li Zhaohui, the managing partner of Tencent Investment, subsequently defended the Chinese tech Goliath, dispelling the misconception that "when investment is properly done, it would be bad for our own self-developed business, or that a certain business is weak because Tencent is more focused on investment."

It's national pride that's been hurt when even a home-grown tech giant, with its vast resources and talent, is deemed to be inept at innovation or product development. Thus, critics of Tencent received much support from the ground then. Nevertheless, the positive message from Tencent's extensive external investments is that China, as represented by its domestic companies, is paying for intellectual properties ('IP') in the form of acquisitions. This is a clear repudiation of the accusation that China doesn't respect IP.

Fast forward to 2020 and we see Tencent proving itself as an organically growing company. It announced in March that five out of the top ten most-popular smartphone games by DAU internationally, as of the end of 2019, were developed by Tencent. Its long-form video division extended proprietary intellectual property such as Joy of Life (慶餘年) from online novels into TV drama series.

Tencent also revealed that its AI-powered self-diagnosis services and medical AI imaging capabilities to assist the diagnosis of coronavirus disease proved to be promising. Tencent Meeting, its answer to the video-conferencing platform operated by Zoom Video (ZM), saw explosive growth in usage. Released in December last year, the timing couldn't be better as the masses embraced video-conferencing as lockdowns were imposed from mid-January.

Tencent was able to meet the challenge of catering to the unprecedented scale of work-from-home and at-home schooling phenomenon amid its own personnel limitations, upgrading the product over 14 versions in 40 days. Even as restrictions eased from March, face-to-face meetings were eschewed and online meetings continued to be popular.

With such telling internally-derived breakthroughs, the notion that Tencent is having trouble innovating is clearly unfounded. Yet, shareholders might be puzzled why the share price has not reflected all these catalysts? On the other hand, the stocks of its investee companies have been doing very well.

Up just 47.5 percent since the market's bottom in March, the share price of Tencent Holdings has underperformed many of its investments. For instance, NIO Inc (NIO), the Chinese maker of luxury electric vehicles, appreciated more than 400 percent over the same period.

Tencent's army of e-commerce soldiers also did well, with gains ranging from 65.2 percent (JD.com (JD)) to 217.7 percent (Sea Ltd (SE)). Shareholders do not bother about national pride and if investments are bearing fruits, what's there to complain about? Companies like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF)(OTCPK:SFTBY) have thrived in their roles as savvy capital allocators.

The conundrum leads us to the question: is Tencent undervalued on two fronts - an underappreciation of both its organic innovations and its investment acumen? Looking at its decade-long uptrend price chart, the answer seems obvious. Even after a substantial spike in its share price this year, Tencent is still trading shy of the mid-channel resistance line.

Technically-speaking, if we are conservative and take this resistance line to be a strong ceiling for Tencent in the mid-term, the share price could still be embarking on a slow and steady climb to around 40 percent higher sometime next year. If we are aggressive, the stock could even double from here by the end of 2020. (Note that I have used the Hong Kong-listed shares (HK:700) as the liquidity is higher)

Source: ALT Perspective (using the charting tool of Yahoo Finance)

There's no technical charting wizardry here as I used a simple trend line drawing. Nonetheless, I suppose some readers prefer fundamentally-derived optimism. You are in luck. Analysts are projecting a steady and healthy revenue growth (above 20 percent) in the next three years. If that materializes, Tencent's price to sales on a forward basis would fall to just 6.5 times by the end of the fiscal year 2022, with the revenue nearly doubling to hit $100.20 billion.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

How would Tencent achieve such phenomenal results? A clue would be a combination of investments and organic growth as stated right at the start. However, it goes deeper than just a reference to a twin-engine path. Back to the Tencent executive mentioned earlier. Jeffrey Li said:

"How we evaluate a company or establish trust with it requires lots of understanding of the product and recognition of the culture, for which we work closely with our product departments. Otherwise, all so-called financial skills would be useless."

Last week, we have the ideal example of this investment philosophy. Having invested in search engine operator Sogou Inc (SOGO) for some time, Tencent announced its intention to acquire the remaining shares of Sogou that it doesn't own at $9 per American depositary shares. The offer price was more than double the last traded price and about 35 percent above Sogou's all-time average as a publicly-listed company.

Data by YCharts

Tencent is likely to leverage Sogou's search capabilities to provide users with a better experience across its platforms which are increasingly turning more app-based, diminishing the advantages enjoyed by the desktop-based search giant, Baidu (BIDU).

Interestingly, Tencent has also been co-investing with its investee companies. In mid-July, it was reported that JD.com led a series D1 round of financing "several hundred millions of RMB" for Chinese IT equipment rental service company Little Bear Rental which Tencent had injected funds in an earlier round.

Beyond China, JD.com and Meituan-Dianping have followed Tencent into investing in Southeast Asia's ride-hailing and lifestyle services app operator Gojek. The region has become the space to watch. Stay tuned!

Source: Business Times

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, JD, TCEHY, NTES, TCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

