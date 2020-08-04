Adyen's main advantage is the ability to simplify the whole process from the standpoint of the Merchant.

Investment Thesis

There are not many examples when you analyze the company, and you make conclusions these guys are different. That was my experience with Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY; OTCPK:ADYYF). The company is, in many ways, different than other market companies. I believe the company has a unique business model and culture, which is hard to find nowadays.

Business Model

Adyen operates as a global payments platform, integrating the full payments stack - gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement.

Payment systems typically involve many participants. With its single, integrated platform, Adyen operates across the entire value chain and offers simplicity for merchants by eliminating the need to work with a disparate group of gateways, risk management providers, processors, and acquirers.

Adyen's main advantage is the ability to simplify the whole process from the standpoint of the Merchant. If you are a global merchant like Uber, Booking, Spotify, etc. then it is a significant advantage to have one platform for payment. It makes your business easier, and you are more competitive.

Adyen revenues are linked primarily to settlement fees and processing fees charged to merchants on a per transaction basis.

In a nutshell, Adyen facilitates the payment process, making sure the correct amounts are deposited in the Merchant's bank account. For this part of the job, Adyen charge processing, and settlement fees. Here is an example of a typical transaction in which Shopper buys goods from Merchant for the amount of €100. After that, Shopper bank charges €1 – interchange fee, and then Schemes (Visa / MasterCard) charges €0.5 as Scheme fee. Adyen charges processing and settlement fees of €0.06 and €0.26, respectively. In the end, Merchant gets at the bank account €98.24 for the transaction. In this process, Adyen takes 0.26% of the total amount.

To get net revenues from gross revenues, Adyen needs to deduct costs incurred from financial institutions and changes in inventory. In 2019, net revenues amounted to €497m and were growing at around 40%. The name of the game is the growth of processed volume and the number of transactions.

Since the business is highly scalable and has limited marginal costs, the margins are incredibly high. For instance, Adyen has an EBITDA margin above 50%.

Because 80% of its growth comes from existing merchants, it is crucial to follow the churn rate. Since IPO annual merchant churn rate is less than 1% of processed volume.

The recent pandemic had little impact on Adyen due to diversified merchant base. Based on Q1 2020 trading update, the travel industry, and offline retail traffic disappeared, but Adyen successfully continued the growth.

The Adyen Formula

In the short term, many things impact business and determine the success of the investment. Still, in the long run, business quality and culture are critical ingredients for exceptional performance. Adyen has developed quite a specific culture around its "Formula."

One thing is to have the Formula, and another is to be disciplined and implement. In the Adyen case, the results overwhelmingly support its culture. For the young company (founded in 2016), it is of utmost importance to attract, retain, and develop talent. Adyen has a strategy to employ 40% of people in Commercial operations and 40% in Tech. In the end, 20% covers Other functions within the company.

The culture is not only defined by how you manage your business but also how you allocate capital. For instance, Adyen has publicly stated no intention to acquire other payment company. The CEO doesn't believe that putting payment companies together creates a lot of synergies. The company focuses on its single platform and organic growth; that way, it doesn't lose sight from its customers.

Valuation

It is challenging to value a company growing at around 30-40% per year. There are always questions about the trajectory and sustainability of growth. Since Adyen has a consistent outlook for the mid-to-long term period, I believe there are enough inputs to determine the approximately intrinsic value of the company. In the Adyen case, the growth of net revenues should be around mid-20s to low-30s in the medium term. On the EBITDA margin, it should be approximately 55% in the long run. On CAPEX, the company aims to maintain a CAPEX level of up to 5% of the net revenue.

For the period 2020-2024, I expect net revenues to grow by around 30% and then after that by 25% until 2029. I kept the EBITDA margin and CAPEX according to the company outlook at 55% and 5%, respectively. It is difficult to assume the terminal growth rate, so I used a terminal multiple of 17x. This multiple is a bit higher than the S&P 500 long term average of 16x. I believe that Adyen will be a more top quality company comparing the average business within the S&P index. I set a discount rate at 7%, but if someone uses 6% or 8%, the intrinsic value is €1,346 and €1,142.

When someone deals with high growth rate companies, it is advisable to make a reverse DCF model. This method takes the current share price and backs out what is the growth rate. Then growth rate estimates can be assessed if it is sustainable or not.

Here is a summary of the reverse DCF model:

Overall, based on the 1-stage reverse DCF model, I get an implied growth rate of 32%. This growth rate of free cash flow is in line with the company's medium-term growth of net revenues.

To Sum Up

I think the company is exceptional based on my analysis. There is always a discussion about valuation and the price someone pays for the great company. The growth rate of around 30% for the ten years is tough to achieve. There are not many businesses growing at similar rates for ten years. When I invest, I always seek the margin of safety, but I don't see it at the current valuation in the case of Adyen. Nevertheless, I recommend you put the company on the list and decide when to invest based on your preference.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.