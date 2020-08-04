The S&P 500 Rides Higher With Fed's Blessing, Megacap Tech Earnings
The biggest news of the week for the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) came on Wednesday, 29 July 2020, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the Federal Reserve is "committed to using our full range of tools to support the U.S. economy at this difficult time."
Combined with strong earnings reports from the megacap tech companies whose share of the S&P 500 has surged during the coronavirus recession, the S&P 500 index continued its upward trajectory, as anticipated.
We'll take a closer look at the growing share that America's megacap tech firms are now claiming later this week.
The news of the week that was points to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic in the U.S. as a driving factor affecting the Fed's expansionary stance. That stance is an outcome of the delayed first wave of infections now affecting large population states, such as California, Florida, and Texas, that had largely escaped having significant numbers of cases when the virus ran rampant through the northeastern part of the country back in March and April 2020.
Here are the more notable market-moving headlines we found in the past week's newstream.
Monday, 27 July 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger stimulus taking hold in China:
- Bigger stimulus under negotiation in the U.S.:
- Fed meeting expected to leave U.S. bond-stock relationship out of whack
- Eurozone economy not yet out of danger from coronavirus: ECB's Panetta
- Wall Street rises as investors watch stimulus, pandemic and earnings
Tuesday, 28 July 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone, Taiwan:
- Bigger bailouts developing in the Eurozone:
- Wall St. pauses as pandemic hurts consumer confidence and earnings; stimulus underwhelms
Wednesday, 29 July 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in Asia:
- China's factories may lose momentum in July amid floods, soft global demand: Reuters poll
- South Korea's July exports seen falling for fifth month on weak global demand: Reuters poll
- Singapore's jobless rate jumps in second quarter, nearing financial crisis peak
- Japan government sees economy shrinking this year on COVID-19 hit: sources
- Bigger stimulus developing in... Cuba?
- Fed minion speaks, investors like what they hear:
Thursday, 30 July 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in Germany, Japan:
- Former Fed minion says Fed minions are sexist:
- Wall St falls after historic GDP slump, Trump suggests election delay
Friday, 31 July 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Oil posts monthly gains as U.S. reports record output cuts in May
- U.S. consumer spending rises for second straight month, income drops further
- White House blames Democrats for failure to renew federal jobless benefits
- Fitch revises U.S. outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'; affirms AAA rating
- Bigger trouble, some positive signs developing in the Eurozone:
- Spain dives into deep recession, tourism woes bode ill for rebound
- Portugal's GDP slumps 14.1% in second quarter, biggest contraction ever recorded
- Euro zone inflation unexpectedly ticks up amid record GDP slump
- Italy's GDP slumps unprecedented 12.4% in second quarter, but better than analysts had feared
- Revived French consumer spending offers hope after economy plunges record 13.8%
- Rebounds beginning in Asia:
- Fed, ECB minions open for business:
- Nasdaq surges on megacap earnings but U.S. fiscal uncertainty nags
Elsewhere, Barry Ritholtz presents a list of positives and negatives he found in the week's economics and markets news at The Big Picture.
