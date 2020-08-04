Its fortunes coincide with the uncertain status of many non-profits across the U.S. that have struggled with a drop in donations.

Though as a general rule software companies have fared well this year, with remote-work oriented stocks surging and the others seeing only minimal and temporary disruptions to sales momentum, the "vertical software" companies that are unfortunately tethered to some of the COVID-19 impacted industry have been hit far harder than their peers. Falling squarely into this bucket is Blackbaud (BLKB), an ERP and CRM tool specifically designed for the needs of charitable organizations, non-profits, and religious institutions. Already a slow-growing and dwindling company pre-pandemic - whose recent expansion into religious organizations has only produced negligible new revenue growth - the vast problems wrought by the coronavirus on non-profit institutions due to the sharp downturn in donations has spilled over into Blackbaud.

In falling ~20% year-to-date, Blackbaud is one of the only tech stocks to lose double-digit percentages this year. And despite its appearance as a value stock, I tend to view Blackbaud as a value trap.

Data by YCharts

Value trap: either from a top-line or bottom-line basis, Blackbaud doesn't look attractive

Here's the issue with Blackbaud: the company falls into no-mans land when it comes to its valuation. If you look at Blackbaud from a revenue basis the way most software stocks are valued, you'll find that it stacks up unfavorably next to companies that are growing at a faster clip than Blackbaud. But from an earnings basis, too, Blackbaud doesn't pass the sniff test.

At current share prices near $65, Blackbaud has a market cap of $3.21 billion. After we net off the meager $30.5 million of cash balances and much larger $488.1 million of debt owed on Blackbaud's most recent balance sheet, Blackbaud's enterprise value is $3.67 billion. Versus Wall Street's FY21 consensus revenue of $912.3 million (which is exactly flat to the prior year, by the way - data from Yahoo Finance), the company's valuation sits at 4.0x EV/FY21 revenues.

The problem is that puts Blackbaud's valuation multiple approximately on-par with several other software companies that are at least growing in the mid-teens:

Data by YCharts

Of course, you may then argue that Blackbaud is a more mature and thus its earnings should be taken into account. But then look at Wall Street's consensus FY21 EPS target of $2.78, and we'd get to a P/E ratio of 23.4x for Blackbaud - again, a premium P/E ratio for a stock that isn't growing. We find, for example, that SAP (SAP) is trading at a similar ~23x P/E ratio despite consensus' expectations for 8% revenue growth and 16% EPS growth for the coming year.

Poor fundamentals and an overly optimistic valuation are how I'd characterize Blackbaud. Investors should continue to steer clear of this name.

Q2 download

Let's now dive into the details of Blackbaud's most recent quarterly update in more detail.

Take a look at Blackbaud's growth below:

Figure 1. Blackbaud Q2 revenue growth Source: Blackbaud Q2 earnings release

The good news is that expectations are already so low for Blackbaud that the company has at least been able to beat Wall Street's number. The company's revenue grew 2.8% y/y to $232.0 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $217.8 million (-3.5% y/y). The less optimistic version, however, is that revenue decelerated 80bps from 3.6% y/y in Q1, and organic revenue growth (stripping out the impact of acquisitions) was even weaker at 2.5% y/y.

We note that the fact that consensus is calling for virtually zero growth in FY21 - with revenue of $912.3 million flat to FY20 consensus of $912.8 million - is especially dour because of the fact that FY20 is already a challenging, pandemic-impacted year for Blackbaud. Though consensus is typically calling for FY21 to be a ratchet-back year for many of the companies most severely impacted by the coronavirus, the same doesn't seem to hold true for Blackbaud.

In commenting on the quarter's results, CEO Mike Gianoni noted that "revenue for the quarter fell short of our original plan". Tony Boor, the company's CFO, noted on the Q2 earnings call that he expects the demand environment to remain soft at least through the end of this year, driven by the difficulties that Blackbaud's end-customers are facing. Per his remarks:

As Mike mentioned, the current environment will likely put pressure on near-term revenue growth. Renewal rates have trended ahead of our expectations through July, which is our seasonal high from a renewals prospective. Bookings performed slightly better than our initial scenario planning. So at this point, we are currently expecting a significant shortfall versus our original plan for the year and we continue to see challenges building pipeline at historical rates. While this will create some drag on second half revenue growth, our 2020 bookings softness will have a much greater impact on next year's revenue. Therefore, we've rebalanced our go-to-market investments with a focus on 2021."

Management has also commented that it has empowered its sales managers "to backfill sales positions with a focus on 2021 bookings." While this carries the hope of added sales recovery in 2021, it also carries the connotation of weaker profitability in the near term - especially because new salespeople take several quarters to fully ramp to quota-bearing capacity, especially in a slower-moving vertical like non-profits.

Blackbaud's profitability was already showing some cracks in Q2. The company's pro forma gross margins - already on the weaker side next to most software comps - fell 40bps in the quarter to 60.4%, from 60.8% in the year-ago quarter. Compare that to most other SaaS companies in the 70-80% range. This low margin also calls into question the validity of Blackbaud's ~4x revenue multiple in-line with software companies growing in the mid-teens, when Blackbaud carries not only a growth deficit to these peers but a gross margin deficit as well.

Figure 2. Blackbaud gross margin trends Source: Blackbaud Q2 earnings release

Cash flows in Q2 were also weak, driven by poor end-customer bookings. Year to date so far in 2020, Blackbaud's free cash flow has clocked in at $9.9 million, down -37% y/y. We note that Blackbaud is in a fairly critical cash position with only $30.5 million of cash on its books and nearly half a billion dollars in debt.

Figure 3. Blackbaud cash flows Source: Blackbaud Q2 earnings release

By Blackbaud's own math, the company ended Q2 at a net leverage ratio of 2.2x based as a multiple of EBITDA. While this isn't crazy for a typical industrial company, it's exceedingly rare for a software company, most of which are in a net cash position.

Figure 4. Blackbaud leverage trends Source: Blackbaud Q2 earnings deck

Key takeaways

Blackbaud's premium revenue and earnings multiples don't make much sense for a company that is showing lower growth, lower gross margins, and lower overall earnings potential than its peers. Given the challenging environment for non-profits, which may take several quarters or perhaps longer than a year to fully course-correct, I'd continue to avoid Blackbaud.

