Making proper adjustments to growth Capex, as a base case I see an annualized return of 10-15% over the next 3-5 years, excluding dividends.

The company has improved its financial metrics in a very impressive way during the last decade.

Huntington Ingalls is one of two major manufacturers of warships and submarines for the US Navy.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is a leader in the manufacturing, service, refueling and overhaul of US Navy warships and submarines. In this article, I will focus on the company's financials and provide a rationale for why the company is currently undervalued.

Note: HII - Aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79).

Revenue analysis

Since its spin-off from Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) during 2011, HII has posted revenue growth of broadly 4% (CAGR). This has in part been driven by M&A activity, most recently they acquired Hydroid, which technology HII will use in their autonomous and unmanned maritime systems offerings.

Source: Morningstar; Author analysis.

As can be seen in the above chart, HII's revenue picture has been very stable, albeit not growing rapidly. LTM20 recorded revenues was c. $9 billion, this figure should be put into contrast with healthy future demand picture for HII's products and services, during the last quarterly report, the backlog was estimated to be c. $45 billion which, if all of these orders are realized, is equivalent to five years of LTM20 revenues.

Source: 10Q.

Cash flows

My definition of free cash flow to equity holders (FCFE) is [net income + depreciation & amortization - Capex]. This measure has been quite volatile during the last 3-4 years. The underlying reason for this has been, the substantial growth Capex that HII has consumed to expand its shipyards.

This is also a common issue that analysts mention when covering HII. However, if we make proper adjustments to this Capex spend, a very stable picture of HII's cash flow emerges.

If we adjust for this growth Capex (Capex > depreciation is added back to FCFE and vice versa for periods with Capex < depreciation), then underlying adjusted FCFE has grown from roughly $200 million back in 2013 to c. $600 million today, which is a healthy 200% growth over 7 years.

Source: Morningstar; Author analysis.

If we compare this adjusted FCFE with revenues, then HII has grown its FCFE margin from c. 2% beginning of 2013 to c. 6.5% (LTM20). Which is a decent figure for an industrial stock. I normally see an adjusted FCFE margin in the range of 5-10% for capital intensive businesses.

Source: Morningstar; Author analysis.

Invested capital

To create FCFE all companies must employ capital, in some form or other. In the chart below, I show the constituents of HII invested capital structure (NWC + PP&E + Intangibles + Goodwill).

As apparent from the chart, HII has done a terrific job with decreasing its NWC. The improved NWC efficiency has counteracted the expansionary Capex spend (which has increased PP&E) and likewise it's increase of intangibles and goodwill (due to its history of acquisitions).

Source: Morningstar; Author analysis.

If we compare the amount of invested capital (IC) in the business at any point in time with its revenues (see chart below), it becomes apparent that HII has done an excellent job with improving its capital turnover. In general, I expect a decent business to have an IC turnover of 1x its revenue. HII on the other hand has increased its turnover from 1.5x (beginning of 2013) to 1.83x (LTM20).

Source: Morningstar; Author analysis.

ROIC

Finally, If we look at the company's profitability (as measured by adjusted FCFE) in relation to its IC, we see that HII has a decent level of return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC). Management has since the spin-off done an excellent job with improving the company's ROIC (an increase from below 5% beginning of 2013 to an LTM20 level of 12%).

Source: Morningstar; Author analysis.

Valuation

As a base case, I'm assuming analyst projections of -1% and 2.5% for revenue growth during FY20 and FY21, thereafter I project an average growth rate of 3%. Which is 1 p.pt. lower than HII's historical revenue (CAGR).

I also assume an 8% adjusted FCFE margin and an IC turnover of 1.8x which translates into an ROIC of 14% (as shown below), which is in range of historical averages.

Putting everything together from a valuation standpoint, as a base case I see an annualized return of 10-15% over the next 3-5 years (excluding dividends). The company is currently trading at a forward dividend yield of 2.4%.

In summary, HII is currently trading at a share price of $174, my view is that HII should be trading in the $250-270 range.

Source: TIKR; Author analysis.

Leverage, dilution & political risk

Three risks an investor should review before making a buy decision with regards to HII stock are the risks of dilution, leverage, and politics.

With regards to dilution, this risk is very low, the company has bought back shares during the last ten years, retiring c. 15% of its outstanding shares.

Although leverage has increased from a net debt position of $400 million to $1.65 billion (due to acquisitions), this increase has to be put in relation to the company's earnings power. LTM20 EBIT was above $800 million, hence Net debt / EBIT is currently only c. 2x.

With regards to politics and the future of defense spending, the future two major catalysts will be the US presidential election this fall and the developments in China's military expansion.

Currently, Joe Biden is leading in the polls and if the democrats win, I assume on average that defense spending will be at least slightly curtailed. However, given the developments of China's expansion in the Asia-Pacific the democrats may elect to withdraw relatively less funding for shipbuilding.

Source: Morningstar; Author analysis.

Recommendation

Given the improved financial performance over the last decade and the strong backlog, my view is that a value investor interested in exposure towards the defense sector should look closer at HII.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.