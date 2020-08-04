However, dividend growth is slowly and revenue is stuttering, so I do not expect the share price to move sharply upwards in the coming twelve months.

The fall in share price over the past year might seem like a good buying opportunity.

British soft drinks maker A. G. Barr (OTC:GRRXF) has something of a cult following because of its iconic product Irn-Bru. Irn-Bru is just one part of the company's portfolio and the business has shown strong results for many years. However, its share price reflects that so I see limited upside in the coming twelve months.

About A. G. Barr

Scotland is one of the few markets in the world where Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) isn't the leading soft drink. Instead it is a local brand called Irn-Bru, a lurid orange-colored sugary tasting drink familiar to generations of Scots. The Barr business has been built around this but includes other products under its own brand, as well as its brands such as Rubicon, Tizer and Strathmore, and distribution agreements for other soft drinks such as Rockstar and Bundaberg.

Although their base is just outside Glasgow, they also have a manufacturing site in the south of England. Barr's is very associated with its Scottish market but a large part of its business is elsewhere in the U.K. The business is focused on the U.K., which reduces Brexit risks.

A possible merger announced with Britvic (OTCPK:BTVCF, OTCQX:BTVCY) faced some regulatory hurdles and eventually collapsed on valuation disagreements.

Revenue Growth Has Stopped

Until about five years ago, the company was growing its revenue handily most years. That revenue growth has stuttered. The latest full-year revenue numbers are in line with 2014.

Chart compiled and calculated by author using data from company annual reports

The Loss of the Rockstar Contract

The company has been producing Rock Star energy drinks under contract. It announced last month that this agreement will come to an end on 23 August, although it expects to continue making and distributing the drinks until November. Rockstar has been bought by Pepsico so I don't see the contract termination as a slight on Barr's handling of the business.

The company will receive a one-off compensation payment for this contract termination, which will be welcome. However, Rockstar has been approximately 8% of the company's sales volume and I would expect higher as a proportion of its sales value, given that the energy drink pricing is at the premium end of the company's portfolio. This will exacerbate the revenue growth challenge discussed above.

Dividend Growth is Slowing

In recent years the dividend has continued to grow, which I think is one of the reasons which supports the share price. However, several things are noteworthy about the dividend.

First, double digit growth has given way to single digit growth - still impressive, but a slowdown.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Dividend 10.02 11.02 12.12 13.33 14.4 15.55 16.64 4 Growth 10% 10% 10% 8% 8% 7% -76%

Table compiled and calculated by author using data from company annual reports

Secondly, earnings have not been growing at the same rate as the dividend. While there has been growth, 2020 basic EPS was the lowest for five years. Note that the dividend is well covered, as it always has been. However, if earnings growth doesn't match dividend growth, eventually either coverage will fall to weaker levels, or the dividend growth will slow further. Either would be a drag on the share price. Chart compiled and calculated by author using data from company annual reports

Finally, note that the company decided to postpone a decision on its final dividend due to COVID-19. While a lot of companies have done this, the attractiveness of Barr as a share with good dividend growth history in recent years is now tempered.

The COVID-19 Storm will Pass

The company has cut costs during COVID-19 but said that it continues to generate positive cashflow. It suspended its final dividend, which while financially cautious is not a good sign for shareholders.

Barr has long had a strong balance sheet, with low debt levels. That prudence is rewarded at times like now. It started 2020 cash positive, with no bank debt. It also tends to be highly cash generative, producing net cash from operating activities in its last reported year of £40.1m.

So I don't see any substantial threat to the company from COVID-19 or lockdowns. The challenge is how to re-energize the business in the longer term.

Shares are Still Priced for Growth

Looking at the share price history, now might look like a good chance to get into Barr. From a high of 969p just over a year ago, they have given up 55% of their price. For a consumer goods company with a strong brand and the makings of a fairly stable business, that seems like a harsh correction.

Source: Google Finance

However, the P/E of 16 doesn't look cheap to me. Revenue and profits will definitely be under pressure this year, and the long-term growth prospects of the company are currently unimpressive. Dividend growth is falling. The possible positive upsides in the coming twelve months are likely simply to be an absence of negatives (e.g. COVID-19 downturn isn't as bad as expected) rather than real positives in the long-term, although the payoff from Rockstar may be a happy bonus. So, although the shares look cheap on a historical basis for a company with a fairly sound basis, I don't see drivers for significant upward re-rating in the coming year.

Conclusion: Barr's Share Price Growth will Require Business Growth

For the shares to start climbing upwards at scale again, I think we will need positive news from the company, either on revenues or earnings. Until then, I don't think Barr is a good choice for an investor looking for growth in the coming twelve months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.