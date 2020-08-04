COVID-19 caused user numbers for Teams to grow dramatically, but Slack did not benefit to the same extent. This random event has likely permanently altered Slack’s prospects for the worse.

Slack has the leading product in an important new software segment, which has the potential to be a multi-platform operating system or enterprise social network.

Slack's (NYSE:WORK) opportunity is almost unlimited as it could be positioned at the hub of the modern workspace, giving it access to numerous adjacent verticals. In addition, enterprise communication software is potentially an increasing return market where the leader becomes dominant and achieves high returns for an extremely long period of time (think Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), Intel (INTC), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)). Outcomes in these types of market are generally path-dependent and difficult to predict due to the complex interaction of competitive forces.

Markets with increasing returns are often a result of high up-front costs, network effects, and customer lock-in. In these markets, it pays to be the first mover and have the best technology, but these do not guarantee success. The QWERTY keyboard is the classic case of an inferior product becoming dominant due to lock-in. Technology products exist in complex ecosystems with significant inter-dependencies, and success is largely dependent on building a web of inter-dependencies which confer strategic advantage. Slack should be concerned as Microsoft probably knows better than anyone how to dominate a market with an inferior product. Microsoft is focused on tightly integrating Teams with the Microsoft ecosystem in comparison to Slack's position as a horizontal, platform agnostic product.

I believe there is little risk of Teams stealing Slack's user base, but I think it is also likely that Teams' recent success will limit Slack's ultimate market penetration. Slack's value then largely becomes a question of how many companies will value Slack's superior product over Microsoft's integrated Office 365 ecosystem. Given Slack's attractive valuation relative to peers and reasonably strong financial performance, I believe Slack could be an attractive investment opportunity if its share price continues to decline.

Market

Collaboration tools are becoming increasingly common in the workplace as workforces become more mobile, more employees work remotely, and companies seek productivity gains for knowledge workers. According to a McKinsey Global Institute study, 72% of 4,200 companies surveyed reported using collaboration tools to facilitate employee communication. These tools seek to promote collaboration and knowledge-sharing across silos and improve engagement, while helping employees to improve decision-making and develop innovative products. This is important even at a macro level as more workers in the U.S. are being employed in knowledge work, and these types of workers have achieved little productivity growth in recent decades.

Figure 1: U.S. Knowledge Workers

(Source: Vox)

Slack believes that every worker who currently utilizes email is a potential user and estimates the market for workplace business technology software platforms for communication and collaboration to be $28 billion. In comparison Zoom (ZM) estimates their market (Hosted/Cloud Voice and Unified Communications, Collaborative Applications and IP Telephony Lines segments) opportunity to be $43.1 billion in 2022. Prior to Atlassian's (TEAM) IPO in 2015 they estimated the market for Collaborative Applications to be $13.5 billion and the Project and Portfolio Management market to be $3.8 billion. Slack clearly has a large market opportunity, and their position at the center of the modern workplace gives them the opportunity to move into a large number of adjacent verticals and expand their addressable market.

Efficacy

Most of the discussions about Slack's prospects are centered around their ability to compete with Microsoft, but the efficacy of these types of productivity tools also needs to be considered. While most users may love Slack, it is the enterprise that must bear the burden of its costs and gains from its benefits. While Slack is positioned as a productivity tool, there is little research on its true impact on the workplace, probably due to difficulties measuring productivity. Given the potential impact on how employees collaborate and communicate, it is surprising that there is not a larger body of research to support the adoption of these type of tools. It is also questionable to assume that a tool like Slack, which was designed for and primarily adopted by small, technologically-savvy teams will translate to larger, more traditional enterprises.

Much like the ubiquitous open-floor plan office, collaboration software is meant to break down hierarchies and get different parts of a company working together, but despite the purported benefits, open offices have largely become an exercise in cost cutting that have negative effects on employees. According to a 2010 study by the International Facility Management Association, 68% of people worked in an office with either no walls or low walls. Ironically, open space offices can reduce face to face interactions, make employees feel like they have no privacy, decrease productivity and transparency. A 2018 study by Harvard Business School found that open offices reduce face-to-face interaction by about 70% and increase email and messaging by roughly 50%, shattering the notion that they make workers collaborative. In a similar manner, the benefits of collaboration software may turn out to be illusory.

It should be recognized that collaboration tools like Slack are a distraction in the workplace and likely have a direct negative impact on productivity. Communication tools are incentivized to maximize user engagement not productivity, so it should not be surprising if their real impact is less than impressive. Messenger systems tap into the human reward system which can result in negative behavior and employees spending more time messaging about work than actually working. On average, employees at large companies send more than 200 Slack messages per user per week with power users sending out more than 1,000 messages per day. By lowering the barrier to initiate communication, the hidden side effect is that Slack can exponentially increase communication overhead, resulting in higher volumes of lower quality communication.

Productivity is not just determined by output or time spent focused on a task though, it is also dependent on the quality of output. While collaboration software may reduce focus and output its impact on quality may be more than sufficient to justify its usage as employees may spend less time working but be more productive while working. Research at a large financial services firm showed a social collaboration tool made employees 31% more likely to find coworkers with expertise relevant to meeting job goals, and employees also became 88% more likely to accurately identify who could put them in contact with the right experts. Slack's data indicates 87% of users believe Slack improves communication and collaboration.

Similar to an open space office, the effects of collaboration software on employees are likely dependent on an individual's function and location. Data from a large technology company from 2008 to 2012 showed that remote workers communicated nearly 80% less about their assignments than collocated team members did, and in 17% of projects, they didn't communicate at all. This implies that remote employees and employees who travel routinely should stand to benefit the most from collaboration.

While I believe collaboration software will become widely adopted, I believe it is somewhat premature to assume that these products are not beneficial and will be adopted by all organizations. In addition, it is not certain that Slack is the optimal form factor that will be adopted by all organizations. It seems likely that, at some point, research will focus on the impact of these types of tools, which could impact market development.

Slack

Slack (Searchable Log of All Communication and Knowledge) is a collaboration and productivity tool which brings together people, applications, and data and aims to replace email within client organizations. Slack offers a persistent record of conversations, data, documents, and application workflows, which reduces the silos of inaccessible information that occurs with email.

Slack was designed to integrate with external software systems, and a large part of Slack's value proposition is its integrations and the large number of applications available. To facilitate new applications, Slack is developing low-code solutions to create integrations and workflows entirely in Slack, which has the potential to increase Slack's value for less technically capable organizations. Slack is a flexible platform for routing information, allowing it to integrate with other applications using one interface. In this manner, Slack has the ability to abstract the underlying operating system and applications, making it something of a multi-platform operating system for the workplace.

One of the biggest potential growth drivers and a source of competitive advantage at this point is shared channels. Shared channels allow secure inter-organization communication and collaboration beyond what single and multi-channel guest accounts provide, which provides a means for companies to work with outside partners faster. This can include interactions like working with vendors, strengthening client relationships and managing supply chains. It will be interesting to see the impact of shared channels going forward as it strengthens Slack's network effects and should help to draw new customers onto the platform. There is uncertainty over how this feature will be used though; for interactions with individual parties like a vendor or customer or for multi-party interactions like a group of organizations working on a project. Shared channels have achieved robust adoption so far with approximately 5% of customers utilizing it.

Figure 2: Slack Customers Using Shared Channels

(source: Slack)

Slack recently acquired Rimeto, a provider of business directory services which aims to be more information rich than comparable products. Rimeto will continue to be available as a standalone product and as a direct integration in Slack. This acquisition makes sense, given Slack's goal of replacing email, but it is more of an incremental improvement than a product that will significantly impact Slack's future. Slack's recent innovations and acquisitions point towards a continuing focus on replacing the functionality of email within client organizations.

Figure 3: Slack Product and Partnerships Timeline

(Source: Slack)

Slack has recently aligned themselves with AWS (AMZN), with the two companies announcing a multi-year agreement to deliver solutions for enhanced enterprise workforce collaboration. Slack will migrate voice and video calling to Amazon Chime and allow users to efficiently manage AWS resources from inside Slack, and AWS will adopt Slack organization wide. This partnership leverages Slack's developer focus although it is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on Slack's financial performance in the short term. It does better position Slack and AWS relative to Microsoft and Google who have their own collaboration tools.

Slack is monetized through subscriptions which are typically paid on a monthly or annual basis, based on the number of users within an organization. Slack offers free, Standard, Plus and Enterprise Grid tiers of its service which have varying levels of functionality. The Free, Standard and Plus subscription plans are typically adopted by teams within small and medium-sized businesses with the Enterprise Grid service targeted at larger organizations. Approximately 85% of organizations are on the free plan which could indicate the free plan offers too much value relative to the paid plans. While this could be considered a negative, I believe it is a significant opportunity. The free tier could be replaced with a low-price equivalent or an additional basic tier could be introduced. Given the number of free users and the stickiness of Slack's product, this could generate significant revenue. Slack has already demonstrated some ability to monetize free users with approximately 10% of revenue each year coming from customers who were on the free tier in the previous year.

Figure 4: Slack Pricing Tiers

(Source: Slack)

An interesting point buried in the risk section of Slack's prospectus was that demand is sensitive to price. Slack did not quantify this relationship, but it is somewhat surprising and concerning. Slack's product is relatively inexpensive and, according to Slack, has the potential to improve business performance. As a result, it could be expected to have an inelastic price elasticity of demand. If demand for Slack truly is price sensitive, it may indicate that users place a relatively low value on the software.

Slack's early growth was driven by smaller organizations which was a good fit for Slack's self-serve sales model, but Slack is now gaining traction amongst larger organizations and, since 2016, has augmented their approach with a direct sales force and customer success professionals. As of January 31, 2019, large customers (>$100,000 of ARR) accounted for approximately 40% of revenue.

Slack has gained widespread adoption since its inception and claimed over 12 million users from over 600,000 organizations in 2019. 50% of Slack's users are from outside of the U.S., indicating widespread adoption of the tool globally. Slack is particularly popular amongst developers, and Slack claims over 500,000 registered developers, amounting to 5% of the user base. Investor material also points towards Slack being very developer focused, and while this has historically been their core market and is important, Slack should realize that the requirements of other users are likely to be significantly different.

It is difficult to know how large Slack's addressable market really is. Their early growth was phenomenal as they had a close product-market fit for users in the tech industry. Slack's inability to penetrate the wider workforce in the same manner points towards a product which overserves the average worker. This is similar to Twitter (TWTR) which has a relatively small user base who are obsessed with the product, and yet Twitter does not resonate with most people causing the platform's user growth stalled at a level far below peers like Facebook (FB), Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest (PINS).

Metcalfe's Law

In 1993, George Gilder developed a method for valuing telecommunication networks which was attributed to Robert Metcalfe and became known as Metcalfe's Law. Metcalfe's law states that the value of a communication network to a user is proportional to the square of the number of users, assuming each potential connection has the same value. A more realistic assumption would be that additional connections have declining value, and hence the value of the network would increase at a lower rate. The number of network users should be indicative of the value of the network owner, assuming the network owner can capture some of the value created for users.

Figure 5: Illustration of Metcalfe's Law

(Source: Created by author)

As a communication tool, Slack should be at least partially subject to Metcalfe's law, but the value of Slack's network to a user is capped by the size of the organization. Introducing connect allows communication across organizations, which could increase the value of Slack's network to users significantly depending on how many organizations will commonly want/need to communicate within the same channel. The greater the need for inter-company communication, the greater Slack's value proposition.

Figure 6: Theoretical Value of an Enterprise Communication Network

(Source: Created by author)

Historical data from a range of communications networks shows Metcalfe's law is often indicative of how a company's value increases with network users. Variations could be due to a range of factors:

Weak network effects (Pinterest)

Valuations are forward-looking (anticipation of growth)

Difficulty capturing the network's value (Twitter)

The high value of Slack and Zoom relative to their small user base is a result of enterprise tools being more easily monetized relative to social tools which generally must be monetized through advertising.

Figure 7: Market Capitalization of Various Networks

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Slack promotes their business as being able to generate significant growth through word of mouth recommendations, which should lower customer acquisition costs. As a product which benefits from network effects, Slack should be expected to exhibit some virality and hence have relatively low sales and marketing expenses. This is basically borne out in the data, with Slack having to spend relatively little to grow its customer base in comparison to a company like Zscaler (ZS) which provides network security services that entail a high touch and lengthy sales process. Elastic (ESTC) is in between these extremes due to their reliance on free open source software to lower customer acquisition costs. Slack's sales and marketing expenses are in line with Zoom's although have been rising as the company grows. This is likely a result of trying to attract new customers who value Slack less and possibly due to increased competition from Teams.

Figure 8: Slack Sales and Marketing Expenses per Additional Customer

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

While Slack's low customer acquisition cost is a positive, it is also a necessity due to the low value of the average Slack customer, as Slack is inexpensive and has so far been adopted primarily by small to mid-sized companies. Slack needs to drive adoption within companies and add functionality to their software to increase the average revenue per customer as customer acquisition costs are likely to continue to rise. The calculations of lifetime value and customer acquisition cost below are not meant to be exact as a large number of variables must be assumed (expansion rate, churn etc.).

Figure 9: Slack LTV/CAC

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Competitors

Slack's low valuation relative to peers is almost solely due to concerns about competition, which I believe are likely overblown. Slack has a number of competitors but is not necessarily in direct competition with tools like Zoom, Google's G Suite and Teams. Direct competition can be considered as occurring between tools which are mutually exclusive with the use of one precluding the use of another. Slack is often used in conjunction with other collaboration tools, making it a complement as well as a competitor. Slack not only faces competition from similar tools like Teams, but also tools like video chat, voice chat, email and messaging.

Going forward, Slack could become the equivalent of a multi-platform operating system which abstracts and commoditizes other tools, although it would be expensive to stack a number of tools versus using an integrated system from a vendor like Microsoft. It is expensive and complex to bring together several applications, and it is not clear whether Slack will be able to achieve this type of integration at a competitive price.

Long term, it is difficult to see a genuine competitive advantage for Slack. They currently have a superior product, but this can be replicated by competitors. They have also built an ecosystem of applications which is more difficult to replicate and could be a source of advantage. Microsoft has a massive advantage in distribution and customer acquisition though, the importance of which cannot be overstated. It should be kept in mind though that it is easier to add functionality to software than it is to add customers and companies like Google and Microsoft which have large user bases can and likely will introduce functionality that places them in more direct competition with Slack.

Microsoft

Teams is available for free with restricted functionality or packaged with Office 365. Although Teams is widely considered an inferior product to Slack, it has been quite successful, with Teams now having 75 million users. Slack claims that user engagement with Teams is low though, and that user numbers are a misleading indicator of the competitive standing between the two products.

It appears Slack overestimated the ability of their product to win the market by virtue of its superiority over competitors. Slack initially "welcomed" Microsoft as a competitor with a condescending advertisement in the New York Times, which was dismissive of Teams. As Teams achieved rapid adoption, Slack's rhetoric shifted to a narrative that Teams was a different type of product and not really a competitor. Now that the adoption of Teams has dwarfed Slack, the narrative is shifting again, with Slack stating that Microsoft is not competing fairly.

Figure 10: Growth in Daily Active Users - Teams Versus Slack

(Source: Statista)

Part of Slack's current predicament is a result of the threat that they pose to Microsoft. If Slack was a simple chat tool, Microsoft would not feel particularly threatened and would be less inclined to mount a significant response. Slack is a communication and productivity tool though, which long term will likely try to monopolize user attention. If workers were to spend a considerable amount of time in Slack's ecosystem with the Microsoft Office suite abstracted away, it would dramatically weaken part of Microsoft's value proposition. This is likely why Microsoft has been aggressively pushing Teams and offering it for free. They do not need an additional source of revenue, they just need to ensure Slack's market share remains small.

I do not consider Teams to be a genuine threat to Slack, and it does not need to be. Slack's user base is relatively small, and Microsoft will likely be happy to provide the majority of the market with a tool that may be inferior but is sufficient for their use cases. Many of Slack's early customers likely had little or no attachment to Microsoft's ecosystem, and there is a big difference between winning a technologically savvy Mac or Linux user versus winning a typical Windows user.

Microsoft is developing a tightly integrated suite of products that can offer a superior overall user experience, even if Teams is inferior, with the goal of ensuring existing customers remain within the Microsoft ecosystem. Microsoft is also continuing to develop new software that will be introduced into Teams like the Fluid Framework, which takes the idea of documents and turns them into a cloud app that multiple people can contribute to with graphs, tables, text, and more.

Figure 11: Slack Versus Microsoft Strategy

(Source: Stratechery)

Google

Google offers Hangouts Chat as part of its G Suite, which is an integrated suite of cloud-native collaboration and productivity apps including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar and Meet. Similar to Microsoft, Google is able to offer a tightly integrated suite of apps which can create value through ease of use and inter-operability. Hangout Chats is currently only available as part of G Suite which has plans ranging from $5 to $25 per user per month. Google may struggle to gain meaningful traction against Microsoft and Slack as they have never had meaningful success in social and are still finding their feet offering enterprise applications.

Zoom

Zoom is a video chat tool which is more of a complementary product than a direct competitor to Slack. Over the past 6 months, Zoom has become the default video tool for many, and its large user base puts it in a strong position to expand into other areas, although it is not clear which direction they will choose to go in. Zoom has recently introduced a service providing video conferencing hardware for a fixed monthly price and appears to be positioning themselves as a video conferencing solution more than as a collaboration and productivity tool.

Facebook

Facebook offers Workplace which is a communication tool that connects employees with features like Groups, Chat, Rooms and video. Facebook's product expertise in social media, and messaging should allow them to create a competitive product, but they lack enterprise experience. They are also unable to integrate with an ecosystem of workplace tools like Microsoft and Google can. To be successful, they need to position themselves as a platform agnostic tool, similar to Slack.

Slack could also have been seen as a competitor to project management and collaboration tools like offered by Atlassian. Slack offers integrations with these types of tools though and acquired Atlassian's chat tool in 2018, defusing potential competition and positioning them as complements. Companies should be wary of integrating with Slack though, as Slack can abstract other software and take control of the customer relationship which weakens the company's competitive position in a manner similar to retailers selling on Amazon.

There are other smaller point solutions like Chanty which are attempting to compete with Slack. Chanty has targeted Slack customers by offering unlimited messages on the free plan and a $3 per user per month subscription, which significantly undercuts Slack on price. Despite this, Chanty only has 10,000 active users, which shows that Slack's large brand awareness and quality product have created barriers for smaller competitors like Chanty who need to develop a comparable product and offer significantly better pricing to compete.

Slack appears to have benefited very little from COVID-19 in comparison to Zoom, and this is likely the cause of some of the negative sentiment around the stock in recent weeks. Data from Slack indicates that usage and customer growth were up significantly in March, even though this had little impact on revenue. Messages per person per day were 20% higher in March than prior to COVID-19. The record for simultaneous users also jumped from 10 million on March 10 to 12.5 million on March 25. Slack had been on pace to add 5,000 new customers per quarter, but halfway through the first quarter of their fiscal year 2021 had already added 9,000. This growth in usage and customers may begin to flow through to the income statement in coming periods which could help to steady sentiment toward the stock.

Google Trends gives an indication of interest in these tools through the COVID-19 work from home period. Slack and Facebook Workplace saw little additional interest in comparison to Zoom, Google Hangouts and Teams. This is likely a result of people working remotely being focused on video conferencing software more than collaboration solutions. It should be noted that search interest in each tool is on a different scale and so can only be compared over time and not relative to each other.

Figure 12: Search Interest for Various Communication Tools

(Source: Created by author using data from Google Trends)

Financial Analysis

Slack has managed to scale its business rapidly since launching, but growth has begun to moderate which should not be unexpected for a company Slack's size. Additionally, there is little indication in Slack's revenue growth that Teams is having an impact on growth. Intuitively, this makes sense as I believe they are targeting different users.

Slack's revenue is relatively diversified geographically, with revenue outside of the U.S. generally contributing approximately 34% toward total revenue. Slack is currently available in six languages (English, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish), and adding additional languages may help to expand international revenue.

Figure 13: Slack Revenue

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Expansion amongst existing users is a significant source of growth for Slack, and they have consistently achieved dollar-based net retention rates above 130%, although this has been steadily declining in recent years.

Figure 14: Slack Annual Recurring Revenue

(Source: Slack)

Some of the potential avenues Slack has highlighted for future growth include:

Machine learning to automate workflows

Application platform growth

International expansion

Customer growth

Usage expansion within existing customers

Figure 15: Slack Revenue Growth

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Figure 16: Slack Growth Drivers

(Source: Created by author using data from Slack)

Given the success of Teams and Slack's rising customer acquisition costs, I believe Slack's future is more dependent on monetizing their existing user base than attracting new users. Slack does not need to be ubiquitous to be financially successful as demonstrated by Apple (AAPL) who have a relatively small market share but dominate industry profits. Slack can expand use cases and exercise pricing power over a loyal user base to grow revenue and profits significantly.

Figure 17: Pricing versus Customers Trade Off

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Slack's financial performance should become compelling as the business continues to scale and growth moderates. Gross margins are high, and the sticky nature of their product should result in high operating profit margins in time. Investment in research and development and sales and marketing are both still relatively high, which is not a concern provided that growth remains strong.

Figure 18: Slack Profit Margins

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Figure 19: Slack Operating Expenses

(Source: Created by author using data from Slack)

Slack's operating profit margins should improve with scale, but operating expenses have been high relative to revenue in recent periods. It appears that this is largely a result of stock-based compensation (SBC), which could be a concern. SBC can be positive as it aligns employee incentives with the interests of shareholders, but SBC can also be used to try and make cash flows and non-GAAP earnings look more impressive. High SBC may also indicate that a company is being managed for the benefit of employees and not stockholders. Over the past 12 months, SBC has amounted to 75.6% of revenue and averaged $247,000 per employee. While SBC is elevated due to Slack's IPO and is in the process of normalizing, Slack's SBC was also extremely high relative to peers in the years leading up to their IPO.

Figure 20: Slack Operating Expenses

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Figure 21: Slack Stock Based Compensation Pre-IPO

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Slack's cash flows point towards significant free cash as growth moderates. This likely somewhat elevated though due to Slack's extensive use of SBC.

Figure 22: Slack Free Cash Flow

(Source: Created by author using data from Slack)

Valuation

Slack's valuation is modest relative to peers given the company's high growth rate and potential for high profit margins. This is reflective of concerns over Slack's competitive positioning and the muted impact of COVID-19 on Slack's performance, both of which are likely overblown. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, I estimate that Slack's intrinsic value is approximately $39 per share. While I believe Slack's stock will outperform going forward, I do not have sufficient confidence in the company's prospects to take a position at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS, ESTC, MDB, NET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.