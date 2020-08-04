Uncertainty on regulatory outcome in the UK is hanging over the company but will end later this year which may be a catalyst for a higher multiple.

Anticipating this, the company has shifted its focus to US regulated and its unregulated infrastructure ventures, providing a credible path to asset and revenue growth.

In a prior article, I covered one of my two UK-based utilities: United Utilities (OTCPK:UUGRY). Now, I will introduce the second one, National Grid (NGG). Like United Utilities, I own it through its ADR program.

The attractiveness of NGG is two-fold, i) its dividend and ii) its asset growth. The dividend yield is currently about 5% and management is guiding to asset growth of 5-7%. At $60/share, the forward PE is about 15, which is at the bottom of this list. However, the growth path is actually better than the average for this group. The share price may be affected by regulatory uncertainty (explained below) and once this is resolved, the multiple should again move to the 18x to 20x historical range. Especially with interest rates remaining so low. A return to 18x implies 20% upside from here.

With a market capitalization north of $40 Bln, National Grid is not a small player. It is not as big as US giants Duke Energy (DUK) and Dominion (D) but similar to Sempra (SRE) and Germany's E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY).

Like is the case for most utilities, the dividend yield is an attractive feature, and NGG ranks well in this regard, actually ranking at No.1 within this peer group.

Company overview

National Grid has a more complicated business model than a traditional utility. In the case of United Utilities, the asset base was built for a single purpose (a water network) serving a single area - North West England - and facing a single regulator and regulatory body in its home country. National Grid is a different animal, it operates in three different business segments distributed between the United States and the UK. It is important to understand each of these businesses because they have different dynamics (beyond geographic location) that set them apart. These business segments are:

UK Electric Transmission and UK Gas Transmission ("UK Transmission")

US Regulated

NG Ventures & other

The first two are by far the largest in terms of value, income generation, and asset base. They are also both regulated operations. Before we go on to see each segment in more detail, a little commentary on the overall strategic direction the company seems to be taking.

Downsizing UK in favor of US

Some five years ago, the UK business included a very large UK Gas distribution network that was sold in 2016. Before this sale, the UK regulated business was much larger than the US business. The sale of the gas network, renamed Cadent Gas by new owners, combined with greater asset growth in the US has balanced the size of the businesses between the two sides of the Atlantic. The sale of Cadent appears now to have been very well-timed. As I will discuss further below, the regulatory environment in Britain turned more hostile during 2018 and 2019, even to the point privatization was being discussed as a serious option among opposition party leaders before the elections.

On a smaller scale, NGG is essentially giving up its role as transmission grid operator in the UK. It used to run the independent system operator (ISO). This entity is in charge of balancing demand and supply in real-time, as well as planning in the medium term. This role, combined with ownership of most of the electric transmission network and most the interconnectors that link the island with Europe proved to be too much concentration and the company yielded to political pressure to gradually carve out ISO.

Looking forward, the company is planning its capital investment at almost a 2:1 ratio between the US and UK regulated segments. Part of it may be due to the nature of transmission assets, not requiring as much capex as integrated utilities in the US, but it also may point to a deliberate strategy to minimize the risk of being subject to a single regulator (and political environment) in the UK in favor of greater "regulatory diversification" through its US operations.

UK Transmission

Representing about 45% of NGG assets (31% electricity and 14% gas). The segment has been a great performer under RIIO which is the regulatory framework in Britain ("RIIO" comes from: Revenue = Incentives + Innovation + Outputs).

The segment ROE for 2018 and 2019 was as follows:

2020 2019 UK Electricity Transmission 13.5% 13.7% UK Gas Transmission 9.8% 9.5%

Given the electricity network is about twice the size of the gas network, the overall return on equity for UK assets was an impressive 12.4% for both 2019 and 2020. This is well above the 10% base return and indicates material incentives and allowances earned under RIIO. There will be no "three-repeat" in 2021. RIIO-2 final determination is expected soon, the new regulatory regime starts in the Spring of 2021 and a materially lower ROE is expected from that point on.

As noted in prior article on UU, this regulatory posture is very likely a result of the nationalization conversation, which also implies a failed regulatory framework. Hence the impetus for showing "strong" regulatory tightening in RIIO-2 by regulator Ofgem.

As tangential point, you do not want to be named "National ____" when politicians are discussing nationalization in your industry. However, in this case, the enterprise extends well beyond its regulated UK business and, therefore, would suffer only partially from a nationalization event. This is something to keep in mind if such ideas resurface in the future.

The UK Transmission business will face some challenges adjusting to RIIO-2, that is certain. Ofgem continues pushing for lower returns and it is now too late in the process to expect a significant reversal in such position. It is because of this reason alone that I cannot go "very bullish" on NGG at this point. It is prudent to wait for more clarity, which should be available later this year on what the future returns will be on this important part of the business.

US Regulated

Regulated US assets are 46% of total NGG assets. Unlike UK, the business in the US has four regulators (New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and FERC) acting on its gas and electric utilities. The rates of return are lower, at about 9% overall ROE, but has been improving lately. More relevant, these utilities are hungrier for capital, which will grow asset base much quicker than in the UK.

In fact, the company is counting on this segment to drive regulated asset base higher. Regulated asset value is the single most important metric for utilities because it is the building block to calculate allowed revenues.

Source: company presentation

As opposed to pre-determined regulatory intervals in the UK, in the US utilities go through litigation to increase revenues. There is no minimum or maximum period for initiating these "rate cases" but the company has been busy refreshing its rates and has six new filings planned for the next 24 months.

There is a lot of granularity in the US segment that is beyond the scope this time. On a wide angle lens, note that regulated (rate base) is $25.6 Bln and grew from $23 Bln last year. This is significant +10% growth and is driven by network resiliency and reliability upgrades. The US segment is a higher growth and less risk segment (due to current regulatory environment overseas).

National Grid Ventures

The remaining 9% of assets are unregulated. NG Ventures has different but still mostly infrastructure-related businesses. In my view, the most interesting part of NG Ventures is its interconnector investments.

Currently, NGG owns most of the interconnection infrastructure in the UK. It totals 4GW of capacity and is investing to almost double it to 7.8GW. It will own roughly 80% of interconnector capacity by 2024. In very general terms, interconnectors link the island with the mainland and allow for arbitrage of different energy prices on cross-border interconnection nodes. The wider the pricing spreads, the more revenue capacity sales will bring (subject in most cases to ceiling/floor mechanisms). NGG plans to invest almost $2 Bln in the next four years on interconnectors expansion, an important avenue to meet its asset growth targets.

An additional feature of interconnectors, and one that I think will grow in value in the coming years, is that these transmission lines bring additional stability to otherwise stand-alone systems. As the UK system grows less carbon-intensive, it will rely more heavily on intermittent wind and solar generation. The additional feature of interconnectors is that they allow to quickly draw power from abroad (say, when wind speed drops suddenly), to stabilize the system while large local generation units ramp up to fill the gap (a process that can take several hours). This means that the higher interconnector capacity a system has, the lower reserves it needs, bringing significant value to UK customers.

The other main asset sitting within NG Ventures is Grain LNG. The LNG reception terminal is the largest in Europe and can handle 20% of UK gas needs. This asset has a very stable revenue profile due to its take-or-pay contracts with high credit quality clients. Grain's EBITDA was $161 million and $142 million for 2020 and 2019 respectively. The downside on Grain is that it has limited room to grow. Over time, less carbon means less natural gas too.

I need to circle back to the interconnector business here. These investments will enable the UK to move closer to a low carbon future. IFA and IFA2 (the France interconnectors) will draw in carbon-free nuclear power source energy to the UK. The Scandinavian interconnectors will bring large hydro sourced energy as well. All of this will allow for renewable sources to be better utilized as interconnectors can also provide outlets (in either direction) for periods were renewable generation exceeds local demand. An important feature until large scale storage becomes economical.

Source: company presentation

The other NG Ventures businesses include Geronimo (US wind generation portfolio), metering (sale of metering services in the UK), real estate development on company-owned properties and NG Partners, a Silicon Valley VC fund looking for potentially disruptive technologies to incorporate. The largest of these (today) is metering, but its revenues will slow, as there is a natural limit on how many installations need to be made. None of these businesses is really material (yet) to the overall picture of National Grid.

Concluding remarks

The attractiveness of NGG is two-fold i) its dividend and ii) its asset growth. The dividend, currently yielding about 5%, will grow at around UK inflation; which is to say, not much. Additional revenues from interconnectors, once operational, and new rate cases in the US would at least partially offset expected reduced revenues in the UK. In any case, uncertainty about RIIO-2 outcome will clear up soon which may allow for a higher multiple.

Complementing the 5% dividend yield, the company guides toward 5-7% asset growth. The low end seems achievable in the medium term, given US investment programs, but the high end will be tough to achieve given (again) expected RIIO-2 outcome will make UK transmission investments less attractive. Even at the low end, it is very good growth for this type of utility. The penalty for regulatory uncertainty will go away with Ofgem final determination in Q4. This could trigger the shares moving back to a more historic 18x earnings from current 15x, implying 20% upside form this point.

The main risk to this thesis is, of course, a regulatory outcome that is worse than expected in the UK. The water utilities, facing the same pressures from regulators came out largely fine last year, with allowed returns not as bad than initially feared. But this is a different regulator and outcome may surprise to the downside.

