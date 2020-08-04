Carvana's model should be able to garner better gross margins than industry peers.

Carvana Co. will come out with second-quarter results on Wednesday, 5th August.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will come out with second-quarter results on Wednesday, 5th August. These results are important, given the fundamental business is facing major headwinds while investors are extremely bullish on the stock that is trading near an all-time high at a valuation that is among the richest in the car distribution industry, if not in the broader technology space.

Meeting such elevated expectations is difficult for any business even during normal times; leave alone when the used car sales are declining for the last five months. We won't be surprised if the stock corrects post-earnings, which makes this a perfect time to understand things worth looking in the earnings and monetize stock volatility.

Risks are plenty

There is near unanimity in stating that the broader used car sales industry is in trouble, with vehicle sales falling consistently over the last five months, which is leading to an elevated level of inventories that usually leads to discounting and margin pressures down the road.

For Carvana, the risks and concerns are somewhat different than the broader used car industry, other than maybe inventory, which the company acted quickly to limit by stopping new purchases and cutting the existing inventory.

Next Yr. PE P/ Sales Market Cap (M) Gross Margins Last FY Sales Growth Next Yr. Carvana Loss 1.8 $26,550 13% 43% Vroom Inc. Loss 3.8 $6,340 5% 91% CarGurus 103.0 5.2 $3,150 94% 26% CarMax Inc. 39.5 0.9 $16,090 13% 17% AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) 14.1 0.2 $4,500 17% 7%

The biggest issue is valuation, which even the biggest Bulls will agree is extremely rich, whether one compares to the Cloud brethren in the technology space or the used car sales companies.

Carvana Co. 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Net debt (ex. Vehicle inventory) -$64 -$112 $133 $619 $812 Growth 75% -218% 367% 31% Total assets $336 $641 $991 $2,058 $2,239 Growth 91% 55% 108% 9%

Another big concern is the rising debt on the balance sheet, which is rising at a rate significantly faster than that observed in the past, even if we exclude the value of inventory, as the chart above shows. Mind you, the value of the inventory on the books tends to correct during a downturn. Indeed, the company also took a charge of $500 per unit during the first quarter.

Finally, profitability or lack thereof is concerning, and Bears are rightfully pointing out that the path is only getting longer if we look at the operating expense trajectory over the past few quarters.

But macro tailwinds are stronger than what some expect

Carvana was included in our weekly list of top Longs till last week.

Yes, the company will have to deliver something impressive to grow into current high expectations, but there is no denying that the long-term story continues to be strong, especially

There is a major secular shift towards an online car purchase

Used car sales are much more resilient than what Bears think

A lot has already been written about the large, almost $1 trillion, but highly fragmented used car dealer market, with tens of thousands of dealers and the top 100 players commanding barely 7-8% market share. Conditions are ideal for an online player to come and grab market share. Indeed, the success of companies like Carvana, Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM), CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) attest to this long-term shift.

Secondly, if one looks at how the used car sales industry performed during the last two major economic downturns, it is clear that the industry is much more resilient than what some naysayers want you to believe, and the comeback is sharper than what most believe at the bottom.

Carvana well-positioned to lead out of the downturn

Carvana Co. 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q 2020 Revenue Growth 213% 180% 135% 128% 101% 45% Retail units growth 210% 188% 136% 113% 89% 43% Wholesale units growth 681% 148% 146% 132% 164% 61%

The company is gaining market share at a fast clip. Indeed, if there was any downturn in the used car sales industry, unit volume growth clearly didn't see one. As and when the markets, both retail and wholesale, come back, Carvana should be able to further accelerate its unit sales growth.

Profitability, not near, but not as far as some Bears believe

Carvana Co. Gross Margins 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q 2020 Retail -0.2% 1.7% 4.1% 5.3% 7.0% 8.6% Wholesale -3.2% 2.5% 6.5% 7.5% 6.3% 1.5%

Gross profits have been increasing over the last few years, but so far, much of the improvement has been in the retail segment, and with improvement in the wholesale segment's profitability, consolidated gross profit for the company should improve further.

CarMax Inc. Gross Margins 2017 2018 2019 2020 Retail 10.9% 10.9% 10.7% 10.6% Wholesale 17.4% 18.0% 18.0% 18.2%

Indeed, one look at the gross margins at CarMax will make it clear that there is significant upside potential for Carvana to improve its margins.

Last quarter, gross profit per retail unit for Carvana came at $1581, significantly lower than CarMax's $2186 per retail unit last year. On the wholesale front, the difference is even more significant. Carvana's wholesale gross profit per unit was $23 last quarter, compared to CarMax's $975 per wholesale unit last year.

Ideally, Carvana's model should be able to garner better gross margins than industry peers, but even if the company shows a clear path to achieve margins similar to CarMax's margins, investors will be impressed, even at high valuations.

As industry stabilizes, gross profit per unit improvement will follow. Something worth tracking in the upcoming earnings conference calls.

Finances are getting tighter, but nimble management so far

As covered earlier in this note, net debt for the company is growing for a while, now more than $1.6 billion last quarter. After March, the company has tightened credit on the loans generated on its platform, upsized forward flow purchase agreement with Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), raised $600 million via stock offering, and implemented a 90-day payment deferment for its customers.

Any let-up in managing the finances cannot just derail the growth story but also severely damage the balance sheet, and thus, the Bulls thesis. We believe this is where the business as well as the stock is most vulnerable and worth monitoring closely.

