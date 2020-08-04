Introduction

Facebook (FB) is repeatedly criticized for its dependence on advertising. But the last few months have shown that this need not be a bad thing. I think investors who criticize Facebook for its dependency have failed to understand one essential point. Advertising does not automatically mean advertising (I will explain later what I mean by this). It has instead been shown that Facebook has a massive advantage over other companies (especially Alphabet (GOOGL; GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN)). I was consequent and have now put the first tranche of Facebook shares into my broadly diversified TEV portfolio, which includes mostly dividend companies but also growth stocks. In the following, I will explain the reasons for my investment.

Theory meets reality

The company has not been inactive and has tried often enough to find other sources of income. The problem is that it has not yet succeeded in generating any alternative source of income. So it is not surprising that Facebook still makes almost 98 percent of its revenue in its advertising segment. When the big Covid-19 crash began in February, the share price went downhill. Investors were afraid that Facebook would be particularly affected by the lockdown and economic standstill. The consideration makes sense. Many companies had to free up liquidity and tried to save money. The expectation was that they would then pay less for advertising, and accordingly, Facebook would generate less revenue.

However, these fears were quickly forgotten in April. When Facebook announced the results for the first quarter, the share price skyrocketed and rose 10 percent. Facebook then put the last doubts aside with its reports of its second-quarter results.

It turned out that the concerns and fears of investors were overstated. Despite Corona, revenue rose by 11 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019. The number of daily active users (DAUs) increased by 12 percent year-on-year to 1.79 billion. The number of monthly active users (MAUs) also grew by 12 percent to 2.7 billion. Facebook is also optimistic for the third quarter and expects a 10 percent growth in revenues.

And then there was Alphabet

And then, there was Alphabet, which also published its latest figures for the second quarter of 2020. Like Facebook, the company is also heavily dependent on advertising. It generates almost 80 percent of its revenues with advertising. According to the 2Q results 2020, revenues from advertising slumped by 8 percent. In total, profits fell from USD 9.9 to 6.9 billion, while revenues declined by two percent. Compared to Facebook, that's a pretty big difference. We're dealing with the two most prominent players in the advertising business. The two companies together share more than half of the advertising budget in the USA, and yet the difference is enormous.

Understanding the concept

My statement that Facebook is superior is already supported by the fact that both companies have developed so differently. Facts are just facts. And we're not talking about some arithmetic shenanigans here, but about pure sales (price x product).

However, it is always useful to try to understand the circumstances and their reasons in more detail. The primary reason for this difference is, in my opinion, the superiority of Facebook to the demand-side, i.e., the side that wants to place advertising and asks for advertising inventory. For this side, Facebook's inventory simply has a higher value than Alphabet's. In my view, not all advertising is the same. Any company can easily reach masses of people if it has enough money. The trick is not to reach as many potential customers as possible with little money, but to reach those customers who most likely want to buy.

The data advantage

Of course, Google and Facebook have massive amounts of data, but to achieve a high conversion rate, you need not only plenty of data but valuable data. Social networks are the perfect reservoir for such data and, in this sense, extremely meaningful for companies. Just compare the social interaction on the platforms of Facebook with the platforms of Alphabet.

Likewise, service and product offers can be placed directly to potential customers on such networks. I think that the data that Facebook gets from social networks is much more powerful and meaningful than the data that Alphabet generates via Google search, YouTube, and other platforms.

Short path to potential customers

And Facebook also has a huge advantage over Amazon when it comes to viewing Facebook as a sales platform. Facebook's customers are already there while they have to go to Amazon first. For advertisers, respectively, the demand side, of course, offers a huge advantage in reaching potential customers in a targeted manner. For this, they seem to be prepared to pay Facebook properly in case of doubt. Facebook also has the advantage that the platforms are also used when users do not intend to buy products. Even in bad economic times, users are still on the platforms and can be "persuaded" to purchase with advertising. The path to them is, therefore, shorter than, for example, at Amazon.

Facebook's user base is growing

It doesn't look like Facebook is going to lose these advantages either. Quarter after quarter, the user numbers are growing, even for the social network platform Facebook. Even if all this is already known, it is impressive that users still use one of the Facebook platforms almost daily.

The majority of all monthly users use one of Facebook's platforms every day (Source: 2Q results)

Likewise, you should not forget that as a result of the growth, Facebook's coverage is now so significant that it reaches more than two-thirds of all people with Internet access (4.5 billion).

Facebook as a value play

Moreover, the company is also convincing as a value play. Facebook sits on a cash mountain of over USD 60 billion. Even if Mark Zuckerberg decides to pay off all debts, including all liabilities, Facebook would still have USD 30 billion that it could use for acquisitions, share buybacks or dividends.

Debt to total assets and amortization power (Source: DividendStocks.Cash)

Although the company is currently slightly overvalued in terms of the P/E ratio and Price/FCF ratio, I believe that the market does not give the company enough credit. Many investors consider the company to be dependent on advertising, which may be accurate, but it is not automatically a bad thing. Facebook simply monetizes its most valuable assets, and these are the users. The company makes an incredible amount of profit and generates a lot of cash flow, even in exceptional times, which is not a disadvantage for me; this is a moat.

Conclusion

Admittedly, it took a while. For a long time, I doubted the Facebook story. My past articles reflect this inner attitude. I was torn between the success of the company, its market power, and the lack of insight into how this growth should continue. However, I have now finally moved into the bulls camp, because I believe I have understood what Mark Zuckerberg's strategy. I think Facebook is supposed to become a kind of mall, a social meeting spot where people don't just go to meet friends, but go shopping together or alone. For Facebook, which thus becomes a gatekeeper for matching customers and companies, this scenario is a real goldmine that I wouldn't want to miss. In the long term, I, therefore, see an ideal buying opportunity in the Facebook share despite its overvaluation.

