The stock isn't investable until the company cuts the dividend at least 50% similar to BP.

The energy giant continues to cut investing in the future in order to pay an 8.3% yield while watching the stock collapse.

After another quarter of massive amounts of cash exiting the balance sheet in favor of debt, Exxon Mobil (XOM) investors should want the energy giant to consider cutting the dividend. The biggest issue is that the company can't afford to correctly invest in the future with the massive dividend overhang. My negative investment thesis continues to project the stock having less value due to $15 billion in annual payouts causing irrational asset sales and volatile capital spending decisions that hurt investors.

Image Source: Exxon Mobil website

Too Many Masters

The biggest problem with Exxon Mobil is that the company is trying to serve too many masters. The company wants to invest in energy projects with long-term benefits while trying to satisfy shareholders with immediate and consistent dividend payouts. The end result is the need to constantly pump oil and natural gas to keep cash flowing into their bank accounts while causing the company to sell valuable energy products at low market values.

In addition, the company and the industry are too quick to cut capital spending when energy prices drop losing the long-term focus. Exxon Mobil recently cut 2020 capital spending from $33 billion to $23 billion with not cut to dividend payments, suggesting the dividend payout is the primary goal of the management team.

For Q2, Exxon Mobil generated $0 in operating cash flows while paying $3.7 billion in dividend payouts and spending $5.1 billion on capex. In total, net debt rose by an incredible $8.8 billion in just one quarter.

Source: Exxon Mobil Q2'20 presentation

Exxon Mobil gives the appearance of cutting capex to help pay the dividend in the face of soaring debt. In a better operating industry, the focus would be on cutting production, not long-term investments. Instead, the industry led by Exxon Mobil continues to produce at levels close to 2019 levels despite the far lower prices.

In total, the energy giant produced 3.6 million boe/day in Q2, down 7% from 2019 levels. Liquids production was only down 3% despite price realizations collapsing 50% in the quarter. The industry remains very disconnected from taking the actions that drive prices back to more profitable levels before pumping more supplies and selling it to the market.

Exxon Mobil has managed to push net debt levels to $57 billion now and hasn't made any drastic cuts to oil production other than government mandates. The company had Q1 production above 1H'19 production levels and probably wouldn't have slowed much down without government actions.

Data by YCharts

Not Protecting The Shareholder Base

Some investors think Exxon Mobil helps a retail shareholder base by paying dividends. My view detailed above is that the energy giant actually hurts the shareholder base by focusing on dividends over making proper investment decisions.

During the Q2 earnings call, SVP Neil Chapman confirmed the goal of keeping the dividend at all costs:

...we have a long history of providing a reliable and growing dividend. A large portion of our shareholder base has come to view that dividend as a source of stability in their income, and we take that very seriously....The plans will include further reducing operating expenses and identifying additional opportunities to efficiently defer more CapEx. Doing so will enable us to maintain the dividend and hold debt at its current level....In the short term, we'll defend the balance sheet, and we'll protect the dividend by taking short-term postponements in capital investments.

The whole essence of this statement is the executive management appears content paying a hefty dividend while watching the stock decline 30% in the last decade. The management team realizes they keep fat pay checks by catering to a shareholder base being fleeced with a small negative total return in the last 10 years.

The goal is to remain a Dividend Aristocrat at all costs, not a top stock. Over the last decade, investors would've made far more money buying companies investing in the future and generally paying limited dividends.

Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) all went from smaller market caps a decade ago to leaving Exxon Mobil in the dust because the focus has been on growing the business, not paying dividends. The companies have used positive cash flows to build up the balance sheet providing more access to easily fund new growth initiatives such as Google Cloud or Apple TV.

Data by YCharts

By my thesis, Exxon Mobil would be better off without a large dividend. The company could still pay a small dividend like Apple or Microsoft, but they would have $10+ billion in additional funds annually to build up the balance sheet or make an asset purchase with the energy sector beaten down such as the Chevron (CVX) deal to buy Noble Energy (NBL) with that stock down over 50% in the last year.

BP PLC (BP) just cut their dividend by 50% and the stock is up 6% in early trading. The energy giant is making a more logical plan to return excess cash to shareholders via stock buybacks only when the balance sheet is deleveraged. In addition, the company will invest in renewable energy projects to prepare for the future.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Exxon Mobil doesn't control their market and management doesn't appear to have any desire to generate actual returns for investors. The company paying a dividend distribution over the last decade has basically amounted to Exxon Mobil returning the original investment to shareholders. A shareholder would be far better off, if the company were to slash the dividend and focus on generating actual positive returns for shareholders via wise and timely acquisitions and long-term growth.

Investors should continue avoiding Exxon Mobil until management turns the company into an investment vehicle versus a piggyback for management and shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.