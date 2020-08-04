Thesis Summary

JPMorgan Chase and Co. (JPM) is one of the best known and biggest banks in American history. However, this is no guarantee that the bank will continue to thrive in the future. The coronavirus crash has weakened the economy and banks, and while banks seemed better equipped to deal with this event, any more shake-ups in the future could provoke a systemic failure. Furthermore, there are unaccounted for risks which overshadow the potential reward. Having said this JPM is the best bank available, and in the short-term we may see the stock come back.

Company Overview

JPMorgan operates in four main segments; Consumer & Community Banking (NASDAQ:CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (NYSE:CIB), Commercial Banking (NYSE:CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). With this, it covers all of the activities that most traditional big banks offer today. The target client and assets handled may be different, but the activity can simply be defined as lending money. Below we can see select financial data on JPM's performance over the last five quarters:

As we can see, the bank has been following quite a steady trend of lower revenues and earnings. Furthermore, despite lower earnings, the company has not been able to accompany this with a reduction of non-interest expenses. Net income has been falling since 2Q19 and was down around 68% in the last quarter vis-a-vis last year. This can be largely attributed to the increase in Provision for credit losses, which jumped up to over $8 billion due to the pandemic. As far as the balance sheet goes, the bank is now leveraged over 13x.

The question here is not if JPM and other banks will be able to recover. The question is how fast and if they will have enough time to do so before another "black swan" event takes place. The performance of banks is inherently linked with that of the economy, so herein lies the secret to understanding where banks are going next.

Weak economy=Weak banks

The "strength" of the economy can be used as a barometer of how we expect bank activity to grow. And the measure of how strong the economy has is and will be, are jobs. Jobs are at the center of political and financial discourse because they are at the root of wealth creation. In simple terms, more jobs mean more wealth, more investment, and more loans for banks.

The pandemic has had a very adverse effect on jobs. However, while most people would claim that the U.S. economy was thriving before the coronavirus, I would have to disagree.

Coming into 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics considered unemployment to be at 3.7%, the lowest rate since 1969. This is based on a workforce of 160 million people, of whom 153 million are employed. However, this does not include part-time jobs, and most importantly, millions of able-bodied adults that are not considered part of the workforce. In other words, what we have is a historically low Labor Force Participation Rate. In 2000, the LFPR was around 67.3% and has now gone down as far as 62.9%. If those potential workers, which have disappeared in the last 20 years, were added back, we would be looking at a "real" unemployment rate of 10%.

If the economy is a measure of strength for banks, this reading of it seems to make sense when we look at the trajectory of JPM's revenue and earnings, which have been decreasing over the last year.

What's next? Low growth and hidden risks

The U.S. is now caught between a rock and a hard place. Rates are at historical lows, real rates for 10-year Treasuries just entered negative territory, the economy is weak fundamentally, despite a stock market rally, and any unwinding or raising of interest rates looks like it could potentially send the U.S. back into a recession. What we have to look forward to, most likely, is a Japan-style decade or more of low growth.

If Japan is the proverbial canary in the mine, this signals that the U.S. could likely be facing the same fate as the Japanese. In 1989, Japan raised rates to stop the build-up of asset bubbles. Of course, financial institutions were bailed out, as has happened in the U.S. and would likely happen again. What was left though was a completely dead and aptly named "zombie" economy lead by "zombie" banks.

What we see above, is the stock price of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (TYO). This is one of the biggest banks in Japan, as we can see the bank was on a downward trajectory coming into 2000. The housing bubble helped the stock, but since then the bank has once again continued to trade down and nearly flat. The Japanese lost decade has extended much further than a decade, and this is reflected in the performance of the banks. The situation in Europe hasn't been much different, and unless policy changes the same will happen in the U.S.

The other overlooked problem and fundamental weakness of banks is the derivative market. While on the surface, Basel III has put banks in a stronger financial position, there is an overlooked risk in the growth of derivatives. In 2017, the five largest U.S. banks, of which JPM is one, held $157 trillion in derivatives. This grew by 12% in one year. This does not even include the trillions in derivatives that have been moved to third-party clearinghouses. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), estimates that JPMorgan Chase has exposure to $1.2 trillion in Credit Default Swaps. Again, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There are many more trillions in other types of derivatives and quantifying them is a near-impossible task.

Peer Comparison

But if you are not convinced that the banking sector will face some major long-term headwinds, JPM seems to be the best choice in terms of future outlook and growth.

JPM BAC C WFC GS P/E GAAP (TTM) 12.94 11.97 8.51 26.15 10.50 Price/Sales (TTM) 3.11 2.91 1.81 1.62 1.93 Revenue Growth (FWD) 0.96% -2.03% -0.58% -5.61% 0.53% 4 Year Average Yield 2.53% 1.76% 2.04% 3.69% 1.55% Return on Assets 0.85% 0.79% 0.65% 0.30% 0.71%

Above we have a comparison of valuation growth and profitability metrics for JPM, Bank of America Corp. (BAC.PK) Cit Group Inc. (C.PK), Wells Fargo and Company (WFC), and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS.PK). As we can see, JPM trades at the highest P/E, except Wells Fargo. Analysts believe that JPM will see a quicker recovery, but it is also worth noting that EPS is not forecast to reach 2019 levels until 2022.

Furthermore, out of the "big banks" from which I'm excluding Wells Fargo, JPM is the strongest in terms of dividend yield. And, most importantly, RoA is far superior at JPM than it is at any other bank.

The bottom line is, JPM appears to be the strongest in a sector which I wouldn't want to get into. This is why I have dubbed it the best of the worst.

Takeaway

The banking sector will experience some long-term headwinds, but this is not to say that we might not see some good returns over the next couple of years. The banking sector has been beaten down, and valuations are attractive if the long-term risks are dismissed. I remain bearish on the outlook for financials, but if you are a nimble investor/trader there is money to be made in the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.