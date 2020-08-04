Lemonade is a next-gen P&C insurance carrier who aims to “harness technology and social impact to be the world’s most loved insurance company.” For those who haven’t heard of the Insur-Tech company, Lemonade IPO’d on July 2 at a target share price of $29. Its share price has been on a wild ride since then and is currently priced at ~$68. Here is a graph to demonstrate the stock price volatility since IPO.

The share price has seen plenty of fluctuation over the weeks, and even reached a high of $96 in early-July. The lack of price stability can be attributed to widespread speculation about the company’s future. As with most high-growth tech companies, the equity is overvalued based on fundamentals. This is most likely due to market speculation about Lemonade being a real disruptor in the P&C Industry. For that reason, this article will dive deep into the company’s business model in order to distinguish between fact and fiction. There is no doubt Lemonade has the potential to disrupt the industry, but there are legitimate concerns as to its near-term profitability and long term competitive moat. Let’s dive in.

Overview of Business Model

To begin, Lemonade’s target market is millennials. According to their S1: “70% of our current customers are under the age of 35, and about 90% of our customers said they were not switching from another carrier.” This stat tells investors two things. First, Lemonade’s business model is popular among millennials more than any other demographic. Second, a 10% conversion rate is not entirely representative of a “disruptive” company.

Diving a little deeper, let’s take a look at why Lemonade’s sleek model is so popular amongst millennials. The whole model is designed to onboard clients and pay client claims within minutes. The company has two AI bots who interact with customers to price premiums and pay claims. Management brags that it’s bots payout roughly ⅓ of total claims within 3 seconds of submission, while the rest are handled normally by people.

This quick and concise way of doing things is advantageous for both the company and the customer. The customer enjoys a quick, painless, and pleasant experience through the interaction with AI. The company enjoys lowered administrative costs and expenses associated with pricing premiums and paying out claims. It is clear why Millenials are so attracted to this product and have given Lemonade such a high customer satisfaction rating. But this is not the only win/win situation within the business model.

Another unique part of Lemonade’s business model is the offloading of premiums earned to a third party: a charity of the customer’s choice. In the traditional insurance model, the customer is incentivized to embellish claims to get the maximum amount of coverage for the corresponding incident. Additionally, the carrier is incentivized to pay out as little as possible in claims so that it can keep the rest as underwriting profit. Lemonade’s model aims to eliminate this battle between carrier and customer. The company keeps only 25% of premiums and gives what’s remaining to a charity of the customer’s choice. While management cites behavioral economics as a key differentiator in their model, the underlying logic is questionable. The selfish nature of human beings will always push them to embellish claims, and it is arguable that taking from a charity will not change that. With that being said, the company’s loss ratio is trending in the right direction, as it’s AI bots continue to harness more consumer data.

Growth Opportunity

As of now, the company operates in the Home and Renter’s Insurance space, while recently opening up to pet insurance. It is currently licensed to operate in 40 states and operates in just 28 of those. These states include roughly 75% of the population, so there is room to grow domestically. As for overseas expansion, the company holds a pan-European license, enabling them to sell in 31 countries within Europe. This geographic expansion is expected to continue over the years while product expansion is planned on as well.

A significant part of Lemonade’s growth strategy is its extensive data accumulation. While traditional insurance carriers leave data points on the table through human-to-human interaction, Lemonade’s AI collects roughly 1700 data points per policy. According to its S1, the typical broker-based insurance company generates roughly 50 data points along the onboarding interaction. An example might be that some customers read the fine print or some ask better questions than others. While agents may be able to notice this, the data points are not logged. In Lemonade’s model, each of these little data points is aggregated and correlated to claims in order to more accurately price premiums. This comprehensive data collection is a strong suit for Lemonade going forward, but it has plenty of room to improve. While this method is certainly advantageous, the company is still 100 years behind many traditional carriers in terms of data aggregation.

Recent Underwriting Performance

Two important indicators of underwriting performance are gross loss ratio and net loss ratio. Each is defined in the company’s S1:

Gross loss ratio: expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expense to gross earned premium.

Net loss ratio: expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expense, fewer amounts ceded to reinsurers, to net earned premium.

If the above story is true regarding extensive data collection, then Lemonade should show a steadily declining gross loss ratio. These loss expenses should be low since ⅓ of their claims are handled by AI. The company’s story checks out: Its gross loss ratio has declined rapidly since 2018:

As you can see in the graph, Lemonade has cut it’s gross loss ratio from an astoundingly bad 146% in 2018 to a respectable 72% in 2020. It will be interesting to see if Lemonade’s proclaimed data advantage will allow it to continue this positive trend.

As for the net loss ratio, the company has an interesting risk policy designed to limit volatility in it’s underwriting losses. The company cedes 75% of its premiums to reinsurers, which is basically equivalent to passing off 75% of the underwriting risk to outside entities. Lemonade also keeps 25% of the premiums ceded to the third party. What this means for the business is that it is shielded from potentially catastrophic losses in the case of hurricanes or other large events. This policy diminishes the volatility in underwriting gains/losses and significantly reduces capital requirements. Here is how Lemonade’s net losses have compared to that of Chubb (CB), the largest publicly traded P&C Insurer.

As one can see, Lemonade has not yet reached the level of underwriting efficiency necessary to scale a business. Chubb earned upwards of 31 Billion premiums last year, while Lemonade has roughly 75 Million. Lemonade must be better with it’s underwriting if it plans to properly scale the business. Investors should follow this metric with time and look for it to fall as the company brings in more consumer data.

For more information on its underwriting policy, check out the company’s S1 filing. To summarize, here is what the company says about its policy in the S1:

We believe our reinsurance structure achieves important goals: making us capital-light, buffering our gross margins from the vicissitudes of claims, and leaving room for our gross margins to grow. Indeed, based on our current book of business, our probability models suggest that we have crafted a ±3% collar around our gross margins, with underwriting results expected to impact our gross margins no more than ±3% in 95 years out of 100

Recent Top Line Growth

To represent the steady top-line growth, shown below is a graph of Lemonade’s operating revenue. This metric is a non-GAAP measurement, calculated before investment income and ceded premiums.

The steadily rising revenue streams are an indication that Lemonade has the potential to largely disrupt the P&C industry. It tells a compelling story: Lemonade is not just growing its customer base, it is retaining existing customers and growing with them.

This is another crucial piece of Lemonade’s growth story. As mentioned earlier, 70% of Lemonade’s customers are under the age of 35. If Lemonade can retain and grow that customer base, the company will benefit from the assets millennials will accumulate over their lifetime. With more assets come more expensive home purchases and higher premiums.

The company keeps track of a metric they call “graduation”, which means a renter becomes a homeowner through Lemonade. The so-called “graduation rate” (percentage of customers graduating from renters to homeowners insurance) has grown from just 1.5% of policies in 1Q 2017 to 9.8% in 1Q 2020. This is another appealing part of Lemonade’s growth story.

In the same time frame as above, the average premium per customer increased from $131 to $183. Although this is tremendous growth, Lemonade’s bottom line is still not where they’d like it.

Lemonade’s current Adjusted EBITDA is -72% of operating revenue, up from a gruesome -338% in 1Q 2018. Frankly, this number leaves plenty to be desired. It is yet to be seen if and when Lemonade will become profitable for Investors, and scaling the business will be a challenge. With that being said, there’s reason to believe the company can more efficiently handle its earnings.

As the AI bots continue to bring in information, they become increasingly efficient. In doing so expenses can be lowered dramatically, ultimately boosting earnings. For example, one of the company’s AI Machines is handling customer support tickets. In 1Q 2018 the bot handled just 7% of such tickets, compared with 26% in 3Q 2019. This type of efficiency is essential to lowering expenses and boosting profitability for the company, especially with revenues growing at such a quick pace.

Risk

As is true with any high growth company, profitability is not a guarantee. Lemonade could fail to scale the business and build out new products across different geographies. After all, management’s background is not Insurance. The only member with an insurance background is Chief Insurance Officer John Peters. The rest of management comes from tech backgrounds, which might be cause for concern as the company begins to scale.

Another inherent risk is that traditional carriers could adopt similar AI technology and eat into Lemonade’s competitive moat. For investors worried about this risk, they can further investigate details about the proprietary data and AI technology.

Competitive Threats

Lemonade is faced with two obvious threats. The first is traditional carriers who have the ability to bundle products into one package. Lemonade only has renters, home and pet insurance so it is not able to compete with the bundling policies of large carriers like Allstate (ALL) or Progressive (PGR). Lemonade may be able to do so in the future after building out its product line, but not in its current state.

Another threat to Lemonade’s business model is the existence of third party InsurTech companies like SelectQuote (SLQT). These companies act as intermediaries between consumers and carriers, matching the customer with the best possible premium. The reason these types of companies pose a threat to Lemonade is they fit well with the macro-transition towards online purchasing. Millennials will gladly purchase premiums through companies like SelectQuote, especially if the policy is available at a lower price than what Lemonade can offer.

Valuation

The P&C Insurance industry is over 100 years old and has not changed much since its inception. Technology will surely disrupt the industry and allow for certain companies to gain excess market share. Lemonade has the necessary tools to be a large disruption in a 5 trillion dollar industry. The need for insurance is not going away anytime soon, and the shift toward AI/Machine Learning isn’t either.

The company’s market cap has fluctuated heavily over the last few weeks. It enjoyed a high of ~$5.2B, but currently stands at ~$3.3B. Both of these valuations are significantly greater than the $2.1B valuation in its last round of funding with Softbank in 2019.

Valuing a high growth company like Lemonade comes down to how much one believes in the business model. If investors believe in the disruptive business model, the company could be worth upwards of $3.3B in the future. With that being said, there are many questions yet to be answered, including how the company will scale and become profitable. For this reason, investors might be advised to take a small position in the company. The upside is certainly there but it comes with plenty of uncertainty. As of now, the stock seems to be cooling off since its IPO and is down to ~$60 as of the writing of this article. Lemonade is a very intriguing growth opportunity in an industry poised for disruption, but investors would be wise to wait for more tangible evidence of growth and profitability before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.