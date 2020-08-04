Despite slashing the dividend by 50%, BP's stock is trading *up* 6% this morning.

As a result, the company expects emissions from operations to drop by 30-35% by 2030.

This morning, BP (BP) announced it was cutting its dividend by 50% due to the impacts of COVID-19 and a horrible Q2 EPS report. All that was already expected. The big news is the announcement of a big shift in the company's long-term strategy to a low-carbon future. The company describes it as a change from an International Oil Company to an "Integrated Energy Company". Highlights of the plan:

Pivoting to low carbon energy 10-fold increase in low carbon investment by 2030, with up to 8-fold increase by 2025 Focusing resilient hydrocarbon business on value: capital intensity decreasing as major project wave completes, combined with continued efficiency focus, to drive earnings and ROACE growth

production declines by 40% by 2030 through active portfolio management

no exploration in new countries Delivering on net zero ambition emissions from BP's operations 30-35% lower by 2030

emissions associated with carbon in upstream oil and gas production 35-40% lower by 2030 Delivering long-term value for shareholders reset resilient dividend of 5.25c/share per quarter, with a commitment to return at least 60% of surplus cash as share buybacks

profitable growth with 7-9% annual growth in EBIDA per share to 2025

sustainable value with increasing investment in low carbon and non-oil and gas

But, before you think I am merely a "tree-hugging" environmentalist that wants to see carbon emissions drastically reduced (guilty as charged), the rationale for the transition is actually sound from a business perspective. The slide below shows that BP expects its return on capital employed to jump from 8.9% last year to 12-14% by the end of its transformation.

Source: BP Q2 Presentation

One thing is certain, energy companies would be hard-pressed to do worse than what they have returned over the past 10 years.

Analysis

It's a smart move from a public policy and macro environment view as well. Obviously, BP sees the writing on the wall, or perhaps, more correctly, was forced to read the writing on the wall due to years of poor performance. As I have been saying for quite some time now, the energy sector has been suffering mightily from three macro forces:

Due to fracking, we live in an era of energy abundance, with too many producers producing too many molecules. As a result, prices have cratered, and independent oil companies are dependent on countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production in order to achieve even a $40/bbl price for oil. Stagnant demand growth due to more efficient vehicles and the slow (but rapidly growing) global trend toward electric vehicles. COVID-19 has dramatically accelerated refined product demand destruction. Governments around the planet have reacted to the threat of global warming by penalizing high carbon sources and incentivizing renewable energy.

And, this is why the market is rewarding BP this morning with a ~6% increase in the stock price. Note that is despite a 50% cut in the dividend. The market obviously views BP's strategic move as a more sustainable long-term plan.

The Energy Sector

There is no way to sugarcoat it: the energy sector has been an unmitigated disaster for investors. Bad and tone-deaf management, collapsing prices, massive malinvestment, and sky-high executive pay have led to its downfall. As a result, the sector has been the absolute worst sector - no other sector is even remotely close - over the past 1, 3, 5, and 10 years.

Just look at the SPDR Select Energy Fund (XLE) as compared to the S&P 500:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The XLE is down 46% over the past 5 years, while the S&P 500 is up 59%.

If you think that is bad, look at a 10-year chart of Exxon Mobil (XOM). Exxon is down 28% over the past 10 years - during the one of the biggest rip-roaring bull markets of all time. Note that oil was in the $80-$100/bbl range for some of this period - so it has more to do than just the price of oil. Meantime, the S&P 500 is up 211% over the past 10 years:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Sure, Exxon pays a dividend, but note the yield was under 3% for much of that time. The only reason the stock currently yields 8.2% is because the stock price has dropped by 40% this year.

Exxon's big problem is that it continues to spend massive amounts of capital to grow its petro and petrochemicals businesses. The "mantra" seems to be to get "bigger" just for the sake of "getting bigger". Tens of billions of shareholder capital was spent on massive new petrochemical plants just as the bottom was dropping out of chemicals margins due to global over-capacity. As I have said numerous times, all Exxon had to do to, finally, get the stock up was to leverage its one bright spot (Guyana) by:

fully and efficiently fund its massive Guyana discoveries. cut down cap-ex on other large-scale petrochemical plants and big exploration projects. sell off non-core and low-margin businesses (looking at its earnings reports over the last 10 years, the company obviously has lots of low-margin businesses).

Despite these rather obvious steps, Exxon appears completely tone-deaf to the market and even to questioning on its conference calls about why the stock is at 40-year lows as compared to the S&P 500. Management arrogance is palpable on these calls, even the CEO Woods rarely attends them. Exxon has made no significant investments into renewable energy, despite companies like NextEra (NEE) proving that it is a viable sector that delivers solid returns.

Summary & Conclusions

BP's announcement could be a high-profile game-changer in the O&G sector. Note a key to the new plan is to optimize returns of its existing O&G operations by focusing on efficiencies and reducing capital intensity. Sure, production will drop by 40%, but as ConocoPhillips (COP) proved in its strategic makeover, an O&G company can be much more profitable by selling off low-margin or money-losing operations - thereby reducing production.

Other O&G companies should be following BP's lead. Otherwise, they are likely to keep losing ground. And so will their stocks. This may be the only time you'll ever see an international O&G company cut the dividend by 50% and see the stock rise 6% in pre-market trading. And the reason is, for once, an oil company proved it wasn't tone-deaf to the market ... or to its poor stock price performance.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.