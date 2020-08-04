Morguard currently trades at an attractive valuation compare to its peers and to its own valuation before the outbreak of COVID-19.

Investment Thesis

Morguard North American Residential REIT (OTC:MNARF) (TSX: “MRG.UN”) delivered a good Q2 2020 thanks to its ability to control its operating expenses. However, we expect its same property net operating income growth rate to decelerate in the second half of 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Nevertheless, we think Morguard should be able to navigate through this challenge caused by COVID-19 and even lower its interest expenses due to dovish attitude of the central banks on both sides of the borders. Morguard pays a growing 4.5%-yielding dividend and trades at an attractive valuation. Therefore, we believe the REIT is a good investment choice for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Recent Development: Q2 2020 Highlights

Morguard delivered a good Q2 2020 in a challenging environment. As the table below shows, the company saw its revenue increased by 3.7% year over year. Its SPNOI increased by 7.5% year over year thanks to its effort to control its operating expenses. As a result, its NOI margin expanded from 64% in Q2 2019 to 65% in Q2 2020. Its funds from operations per share also increased to $0.34 per share in Q2 2020 from $0.31 per share in Q1 2020.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 has been immaterial

The outbreak of COVID-19 has not materially impacted Morguard’s Q2 results. As mentioned earlier, its occupancy ratio in its Canadian and its U.S. portfolio only declined by about 130 basis points and 90 basis points respectively. Its Q2 average monthly rent in Canada and the U.S. increased by 3.9% and 8.0% year over year respectively thanks to rate increase implemented in the past 12 months.

Despite the pandemic, Morguard’s rental rate collected in the past few months is in line with historical collection rates. As the table below shows, its July rental rate collected is 94.6% as at July 28, 2020. Only about 0.6% of its tenants applied for rental rate deferrals. We suspect the result was helped by wage subsidy programs. Therefore, investors should continue to pay attention to the rental rate collected in the future months especially if the pandemic cannot be contained quickly.

Rental rate growth will likely decelerate in a post-COVID-19 world

Since April, Morguard has waived the collection of rental increases and late fees for existing tenants. In this environment, it will be much harder to grow its SPNOI in the near-term. Even if management resumes its rental rate increase for its existing tenants, it has the potential to result in lower occupancy ratio because the pandemic has forced many people out of jobs. In fact, unemployment rates are now over 10% on both sides of the border. Therefore, many of its tenants are likely sensitive to any rental rate increases.

Looking forward to 1-2 years from now, we believe how quick the economies in the U.S. and Canada will recover depends on how long this health crisis will last. If the pandemic cannot be controlled quickly, economic activities will continue to be depressed and many people will be out of job longer. In this environment, it will be difficult for Morguard to enjoy the same rental rate growth it enjoyed before the crisis. Unfortunately, we believe this pandemic has the potential to be a lengthy one. The best scenario is to have an effective vaccine developed by the end of the year. However, it might take another year before most people can have a vaccine shot.

Opportunity to lower its interest expenses in 2021

Although Morguard may face some near-term challenges of maintaining its rental growth rate, it should be able to lower its interest expense in this low rate environment in the next few years. As can be seen from the chart below, the weighted average interest rates for its debts maturing are much higher than the average market interest rate now. Given the fact that the Federal Reserve has indicated that they will not raise its key interest rate at least until 2023, Morguard should be able to lower its interest expenses when renewing its debt starting in 2021.

Valuation Analysis

We estimate Morguard to generate adjusted funds from operations of C$1.02 per share in 2020. This means that Morguard is trading at a price to AFFO ratio of 15.28x. This is significantly below its P/AFFO ratio of about 20x before the crisis. Its valuation is also below many of its peers that trades above 20x. Therefore, we think Morguard is undervalued.

A growing 4.5%-yielding dividend

Morguard currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.0583 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.5%. As can be seen from the chart below, Morguard has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and has a sustainable payout ratio of only 51.4% (based on its Q2 2020 FFO).

Risks and Challenges

Multiple waves of pandemic

While we expect demand for residential rental units to recover towards the second half of 2020, multiple waves of pandemic may cause significant disruption to the economies in Canada and in the U.S. As many people are out of job for longer (and government’s wage subsidy gradually ends), many tenants may not be able to pay their rents on time. This will negatively impact Morguard’s revenue.

Investor Takeaway

Morguard should be able to handle the impact of COVID-19. However, we do expect its SPNOI growth rate to decelerate in the next 1~2 years due to challenging macroeconomic environment. The company pays a growing 4.5%-yielding dividend and is trading at an attractive valuation. Hence, we believe this is still a good candidate for investors with a long-term investment horizon seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

