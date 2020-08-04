With recent price falls, the current entry point offers an 8.3% yield, with likely future dividend increases in line with its growth record.

One of the challenges of looking for yield in U.K. stocks is finding companies which pay good dividends and are able to sustain them. As we saw earlier this year when Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) cut its dividend by two thirds after a 75-year run, there are precious few shibboleths.

Tobacco is a large part of my portfolio and the British name I like the most in tobacco is British American Tobacco (BTI, OTCPK:BTAFF) (I also have a large position in Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), but regard BAT as better-run). With its 8.3% yield and likely long-term dividend growth, this is a buy and keep stock for the generations.

BAT: A Tobacco Leader

BAT is well-known as a broad-based multinational tobacco company. It has a large U.S. exposure through its Reynolds acquisition several years back, but also has strengths in a large number of both developed and developing markets.

Last week the company announced its results for the half year and they showed that the business is holding up well despite the privations of the pandemic.

Source: Company half year results presentation

The thing I most dislike about BAT is its shame about its identity. It constantly makes vacuous statements, with anodyne statements and primary colour usage like a trendy advertising company not a venerable tobacco company. In a similar vein, it talks and invests far too much in non-tobacco: vaping and the like. Those may be attractive markets in the future, but for now, they are investment-heavy and offer poor returns. Sure, they are growing fast but from a comparatively low base and with I imagine low (no?) profitability for now at least. I understand but don’t buy the argument that, like Altria (MO) with Juul, BAT has to be in them to stop others getting scale in the new categories.

Source: Company 2019 annual report

Consider this chart – the thinking is ludicrous. Tobacco is the cash cow and in my view ought to be milked, rather than wasting energy elsewhere.

Source: Company 2019 annual report

I’d far rather BAT just went hell for leather selling cigarettes and tobacco as hard as it can for as long as it can, which I think on its own would be a spectacular albeit likely declining market. (Note that in some of BAT’s frontier markets, smoking isn’t declining). But even with its attention distracted by the new areas, BAT’s tobacco revenue is huge, growing and highly cash generative.

The Dividend Is Large, With A Growth History

The company has consistently raised its dividend over decades. In 2017, it switched from an interim and annual dividend to quarterly dividends, an added encumbrance for the compiler of a dividend history as well as for the company’s dividend mailer, but if one doesn’t zoom in on that year, the story is dividend growth every year.

Note also that the dividend growth is pretty meaty. The dividend is triple what it was going into the last financial crisis in 2007, for example. From 2003-2011, there was only one year (2004) of less than double-digit growth, although more recently it has slowed to single digits every year (except 2016, which was 10%).

Chart calculated by author using data from company annual reports

At today’s share price, the current annualized dividend of 210.4p equates to a yield of 8.3%.

The Dividend Will Likely Continue To Grow But There Are No Guarantees

The company targets a 65% payout ratio and has been fairly disciplined about this. It reiterated its commitment to this in its half year results. That ratio means that the dividend is covered, but it isn’t very well covered so there’s not much room for a very sustained drop in earnings. I’m not specifically expecting that any time soon, but it’s always a possibility.

More problematic is the company’s debt burden. With £45 billion of borrowings on the balance sheet at the end of last year, it has a hefty debt load. On one hand, with its stable cash flow and assets, I expect lenders will continue to happily lend money to the company. On the other hand, £45 billion of debt is a risk even for a long-established, successful, cash generative company. The company’s debt is well-managed, but there’s still a lot of it. It’s targeting 3x leverage by the end of 2021, and 1.5-2.5x in the long term.

Source: Company half year presentation

The Entry Price Is Currently Attractive

For a stock like BAT, as a long-term buy and hold, I don’t worry so much about the entry point as over the long term I believe value will out. That said, obviously a lower entry point is usually more attractive than a higher one.

At around 2,530p today, BAT shares are at the lower end of their recent trading range, which in the past year has been 2,362-3,507p. Going back a little further, they touched nearly 5,600p in May 2017. So they are now well less than half of where they were a little over three years ago. But in some ways, I think they are more attractive now.

That is not to say that they will not slide further from this point – maybe they will. But looking back, say five years from now, I certainly expect to regard the current price as having been a desirable entry point.

Conclusion: Buy BAT

There’s no other FTSE-100 stock with the dividend history and financial strength of BAT and a yield of over 8%. It’s best of breed.

If the ethics of tobacco investment don’t bother you (they don’t bother me but for a lot of people they exclude holding BAT), then this is a good entry point to an excellent stock with a strong dividend track record and excellent dividend prospects for decades to come. Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI, IMBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.