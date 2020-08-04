Merchant refiner and renewable fuels producer Valero Energy (VLO) reported Q2 earnings last week that were only slightly less dismal than analysts had expected them to be. The company's adjusted EPS came in at -$1.25, beating the consensus by $0.15 but representing an especially poor result in a quarter that normally sees the company (and other merchant refiners) book much of its annual profit. Its revenue fell by 64% YoY and missed that consensus by over $1 billion. While largely expected by analysts, the sheer magnitude of the earnings decrease caught investors by surprise, causing Valero's share price to fall by almost 10% immediately following the report's release. While it subsequently recovered a bit over the next few trading days, its share price remains well below early June's highs (see figure).

Data by YCharts

Valero operates three main segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment has historically been the company's largest source of both revenue and income, followed by the Ethanol segment with its large production capacity. The Renewable Diesel segment was a relatively late addition to the company, starting out as the small joint venture Diamond Green Diesel [DGD] with food processor Darling Ingredients (DAR). Only very recently has DGD seen its capacity increased, although its annual production volume that is attributable to Valero remains a fraction of the Ethanol segment's.

The Refining and Ethanol segments both suffered greatly from the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic lockdowns that occurred during the quarter. The Refining segment's adjusted operating income fell from $1,042 million to -$383 million YoY as gasoline margins, distillate margins, and throughput volumes all declined sharply over the period. The U.S. experienced severe gasoline and distillate demand disruption in Q2 that prompted refiners to reduce their utilization rates (see figures), and Valero was no exception to the hit to consumption volumes. This in turn caused refining margins to move much lower, especially as demand has failed to return to its normal summer levels.

Source: EIA (2020).

Source: EIA (2020).

Source: EIA (2020).

U.S. ethanol demand is closely tied to gasoline demand due to the country's revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] biofuel blending mandate. The collapse of weekly gasoline demand by almost 50% during the peak of the lockdowns caused ethanol demand to experience a comparable disruption (see figure). Likewise, the fact that gasoline demand has remained roughly 10% lower than the historical 4-year average in recent weeks has caused ethanol demand to also remain 10% lower than its own 4-year average. Ethanol production margins turned negative in April and only began to rebound in late June.

Source: EIA (2020).

The large scale of Valero's Ethanol segment meant that it was as exposed to these headwinds as any producer. The low-margin environment prompted it to idle much of its capacity, causing its Q2 ethanol production volume to decline by almost 50% YoY. The segment's adjusted operating income result in Q2 2019 of $8 million was considered poor at the time, but it now looks impressive compared to the latest quarter's result of -$20 million. The reduced margins and production volumes both contributed to the segment's weakness and were only partially offset by the positive impact of falling corn prices.

The once-fledgling Renewable Diesel segment, by contrast, managed to keep its earnings relatively steady YoY despite the effects of the pandemic and related lockdown orders. Its adjusted operating income declined by $16 million YoY as diesel fuel prices fell on lower demand for the fossil fuel, but renewable diesel demand managed to avoid a similar experience in the quarter. Environmental credit prices remained strong in Q2, and the relative lack of distillate demand disruption prevented the Renewable Diesel segment from experiencing the same demand weakness as the Ethanol segment. With adjusted operating income of $129 million, the Renewable Diesel segment has become Valero's strongest-performing sector, at least for now.

The contrast between the three segments' performance in Q2 is especially apparent when viewed on a unit basis. Valero's Refining segment reported an adjusted operating income of -$1.82/bbl, while its Ethanol segment reported adjusted operating income of -$4.20/bbl (-$0.10/gallon). The Renewable Diesel segment, on the other hand, reported adjusted operating income of $74.76/bbl ($1.78/gallon). The differences in performance remain when taking the entire H1 2020 period into account, with the Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel segments reporting respective adjusted operating incomes of -$0.11/bbl, -$6.30/bbl (-$0.15/gallon), and $90.72/gallon ($2.16/gallon). The Renewable Diesel segment's performance has been very strong on an absolute basis and not just in comparison to the Refining and Ethanol segments.

Not surprisingly, the company's overall weak performance in Q1, and especially Q2 2020, will do nothing to slow the continued DGD capacity expansions. Management expects renewable diesel margins to remain near their current level of approximately $2/gallon on an EBITDA basis through the rest of 2020, which is a reasonable assumption, given the prevailing operating environment. The current DGD expansion project to increase the existing facility's capacity by 400 million gallons per year is moving forward with a 2021 completion date. Valero and Darling Ingredients are continuing to analyze a potential second facility, to be completed by 2024, that would increase the JV's total capacity by another 400 million gallons per year. A final decision on the second facility is expected to be made by early 2021, but it is hard to see any economic rationale that would prevent its construction.

Challenges remain for Valero as 2020 enters its second half. Management was very upbeat on the company's ability to maintain its current dividend during the earnings call, but this rests on the assumption that refining margins and volumes rebound. Executive VP and CFO Jason Fraser described the company's current high payout ratio as being "an extraordinary and short-term event" that will not cause the company to change the dividend. While there is no debating the extraordinary nature of the current operating environment, the question of whether the COVID-19 pandemic will actually be a "short-term event" is more contentious. A second wave of coronavirus this winter, as is widely expected to occur, or a failure by national governments to develop and widely distribute an effective vaccine, could both result in another round of severe refined fuels demand disruption.

The uncertain macroeconomic outlook aside, however, Valero offers investors a unique advantage relative to its peers in the form of its Renewable Diesel segment. Unlike other merchant refiners that are only producing comparatively small volumes of the biofuel at present, the Valero/Darling Ingredients JV is already one of the world's largest producers even as two additional expansion phases are underway. Moreover, the operating outlook for renewable diesel will likely receive further policy support after November, given the rising probability that the Democrats will capture the White House and both houses of Congress. While the company's short-term outlook remains highly uncertain, its Renewable Diesel segment is proving to be a valuable buffer against an overall awful operating environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short VLO puts.