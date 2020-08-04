5 Economic Indicators Investors Must Track

Currently, four out of five key economic indicators suggest that we are digging ourselves into a financial hole.

Learning to analyze budget outlays, the impact of interest rate fluctuations, inflation, employment, and budget deficit can help you become an informed investor.

If all the economists were laid end to end, they would not reach a conclusion. − George Bernard Shaw

Economics is a dry and dull club that's mostly occupied by wise men with unshaved beards and an unkempt hairdo. However, no matter how boring it all sounds, all investors must make it a point to track economic indicators to understand the direction in which the nation is headed. This understanding can sharpen investment decisions.

Here, then, are the key indicators that you should be tracking:

1. Indicator: Government Spending Type: Leading

Governments spend money on consumption, investment, and transfer payments so that benefits are created for people. For example, infrastructure, direct payments to people in times of economic calamities, scientific research, etc.

Investors should analyze the government’s expenditure to understand its focus and apply the knowledge to their investment strategy. For example, a higher budget allocation to clean energy can build momentum in green power ETFs and stocks, a lower outlay for health insurance can impact the insurance industry, and so on – I’m sure you get the drift.

Image Source: The White House Website

You can download the budget documents from the White House website to analyze where each dollar is going. For example, it's proposed that the subsidy on student loans would be reduced by $377 billion in 2021 and $1,180 billion in 2022 (Table S-6). This can impact the education sector in the long run.

The point is that you have to analyze each outlay item to figure out what will trend up or down. Plus, you also need to be on top of sudden events such as the virus disruption and the government’s fiscal response.

2. Indicator: The Employment Scene (including self-employment) Type: Leading & Lagging

Analyzing the employment scenario helps investors understand the level of activity in the economy. Indicators such as the weekly unemployment claims and the total number of unemployed people are lagging indicators, while the number of jobs available is a leading indicator. To understand the unemployment situation, investors must analyze a universe that includes:

(a) The total number of the employable workforce

(b) Percentage unemployed (data collected by weekly unemployment claims and monthly employment report)

(c) Job openings (data published by the Bureau of Labor Survey)

Let’s analyze the current situation: There were 206.37 million Americans classified as “workers aged 15–64 years,” including the self employed, as of June 12, 2020. This included 31.7 million self-employed Americans (small businesses).

Image Source: FRED

As of July 2020, data collected from the employment claims filed weekly and from monthly employment report indicate that 33 million Americans are currently unemployed. As of April 2020, about 7.5 million small businesses were at risk of closure – we do not have the latest statistics.

Now, as of July 2020, there were 5.4 million job openings. The current employable workforce, not including the self-employed, is roughly 175 million (206.37 million less the 31.7 million self-employed), of which roughly 33 million people are unemployed. Of these, 5.4 million will get jobs, while the rest 26.6 million will have to wait for things to get better.

The current scenario is bleak. A high rate of unemployment indicates the economy is in trouble and spending on discretionary items will reduce. It also can impact other sectors such as housing, business and consumer services, etc. If the situation stagnates or worsens, it can impact productivity, personal income, and the general mood of the nation.

3. Indicator: Consumer Price Index Type: Lagging

Image Source: Bureau of Labor Survey

The current annual inflation rate in the U.S. is 0.6% as of June 2020, as compared to 0.1% year over year. Though inflation has notched up considerably on an annual basis, it's still way below the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

Our current rate of inflation is low and it's a signal of economic problems – we already are struggling with a high unemployment rate and low consumer confidence. The COVID-19 disruption has turned spenders to savers. Capital investments are on hold or shelved. The Fed has slashed interest rates to near zero percent and is aggressively buying bonds as well as lending in a bid to increase economic activity, but the virus is negating its efforts.

Conversely, a high rate of inflation raises costs for businesses, makes companies less competitive, creates demand in the short run but deflates it in the long run, and reduces the real value of savings.

A moderate rate is the best, which is why the Fed is so desperate to boost the current inflation rate to 2%.

4. Indicator: Budget Deficit Type: Leading

The U.S. government is currently busy printing money and spending more than it earns, which has crazily ballooned the budget deficit. Governments typically make money from taxes and spend it on programs that help people. However, when governments want to remain elected, they don’t give a damn and go on spending more than they earn, by printing cash.

Image Source: Twitter

The World Bank says that a country can get into financial trouble when its debt to gross domestic product ratio crosses 77%. It adds that each percentage point of debt above this threshold costs 0.017% of annual real growth.

Our current national debt has crossed $26 trillion, and our GDP was $21.43 trillion in 2019. Our debt is 121% of our GDP, which implies we are living in a reckless financial environment. It also implies that the deficit is costing us roughly 0.75% in annual real growth, and the number is getting bigger.

Should our stock market boom given this scenario and the fact that COVID-19 will add to the government’s expenses and reduce its income some more?

5. Indicator: Interest Rates Type: Leading

When interest rates go low, people switch over to riskier assets to get more bang for their buck. The current rates are near zero percent and the Fed is buying bonds, driving down their yields. That leaves only risk assets like stocks, ETFs, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies on the table for investors to dabble in. This is exactly what’s happening these days, and it may get worse.

The reverse happens when interest rates shoot up.

Summing Up

Instead of a general conclusion, let us apply what we have learned to the real-world situation and the stock markets:

1. Government spending has walked into a wall because of the COVID-19 disruption. Revenues are plunging and expenses are rising. Stimulus-2 is about to be announced, which will further pressurize finances.

2. Roughly 26.6 million people, or about 15% of the employable workforce, are looking for jobs. The Fed expects the employment situation to stabilize in 2022, so, we are in for the long haul.

3. Our rate of inflation is very low and if this rate hangs around for a long time, our economy will further weaken.

4. Our budget deficit is booming and we have comfortably crossed the Word Bank’s danger zone. Our real growth will keep suffering so long the deficit keeps increasing.

5. Interest rates are near zero percent, which is why stock markets are booming. But the rise in indices is triggered by the rise in a few heavyweights – yeah, this is a narrow, unreal market. The low-interest rates are also responsible for the rise of prices in gold and silver and the dollar’s fall.

The state of the economy is such that the poor, low- and middle-income groups are finding the going tough, while the rich are getting richer.

From the above, it is clear that the markets and the economy are moving in opposite directions, and something will give sooner than later and restore the balance.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.