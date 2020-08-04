Despite the positive risk sentiment on the month, Size and Value, which tend to do well in recovering markets, lagged once again in July.

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

The S&P 500 (SPY) continued its recovery higher with July's 5.6% gain pushing the capitalization-weighted index solidly into positive territory. Momentum (MTUM), the stalwart factor tilt of 2020, gained a market-beating 6.84% to push year-to-date returns into the low teens. Low Volatility (SPLV), which has atypically lagged in a broader risk-off tone this year, was an outperformer in July as interest rate sensitive stocks performed strongly as rates continued to rally. Value (RPV) and Size (IJR), the year-to-date laggards, trailed again in July as the megacaps once again took the leadership mantle.

In the table below, I have listed the performance of seven factor tilts and the capitalization-weighted benchmark over trailing 1, 3, and 6 months, as well as, 1, 3, 5, 10, and 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles as depicted through the 20-year returns at the bottom of the table.

Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value (RPV), Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), Equal-Weighting (RSP), and Quality (SPHQ) draw from the S&P 500 (SPY) - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size (IJR) draws from a separate Standard and Poor's index, the S&P Small Cap 600 index. Momentum (MTUM) draws from the broader MSCI USA Index.

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like Low Volatility and Dividend Growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. Dividend Growth, a strategy that has delivered its historical outperformance in down markets, is lagging in 2020 without meaningfully lower realized volatility, a historical anomaly. July's outperformance not withstanding, Low Volatility has still delivered negative returns year-to-date, meaning its low realized volatility offers cold comfort to investors like me. Momentum and Quality, the outperformers in 2020, have also delivered slightly lower volatility over the last year. Size and Value, the underperformers in July and through 2020, have produced lower returns with higher realized volatility.

As mentioned in the lede, Momentum (MTUM) outperformed again in July. Unlike many of the factor tilt indices that replicate the S&P 500, the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF replicates the broad MSCI U.S. Index. In July, the inclusion of Tesla (TSLA), which is not owned in the S&P 500, contributed a positive 84bp of the return differential as the electric vehicle maker soared 32.5%.

Momentum and Low Volatility, which both form their portfolios based on trailing performance, can be correlated in market environments where Momentum becomes more defensive. That was not the case in July as the market printed its fourth straight monthly gain. Despite taking different approaches to get there, both strategies bested the market in July.

Dividend Growth (NOBL) returned 5.1%, lagging the S&P 500 as the tech giants it is underweight rallied late in the month.

Equal-Weighting (RSP) also lagged as the S&P 100 of the largest hundred stocks in the S&P 500 again outperformed. The broad index's largest two components - Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) - which naturally are the largest underweights in the equal-weighted index versus the capitalization-weighted index - rallied 16.5% and 14.7% respectively. The combined 61bp of underperformance attributable to those two companies for the equal-weight index explains much of the month's performance differential of 80bp.

Quality (SPHQ), which has rode the relative Tech gains to market-beating returns on the year, lagged in July attributable in large part to security selection within Tech. The strategy was overweight underperforming Intel (INTC), which drove half of that security selection miss.

Size (IJR) also underperformed in July as overweights to Financials and REITs weighed on performance. Since the market bottom on March 23rd, the S&P SmallCap 600 (+46.2%) now lags the S&P 500 (+47.1%), a bit of a historical anomaly for a market rebound.

The Financial overweight also weighed on the performance of Value (RPV) on the month. Slipping Energy, a meaningful overweight in the Value strategy, also dragged down relative performance. Like Size, Value is also now slightly lagging since the market bottom relative to the capitalization-weighted benchmark (45.3% vs. 47.1% through July).

Momentum continues to be the winner at the expense of Size and Value. That will reverse in time, but calling that rotation will be difficult. I believe the fact that Tesla (TSLA), which is now larger than all but 14 S&P 500 constituents in market cap terms, drove the outperformance for Momentum is telling. I noted in recent articles that an adjusted view of Tech puts its sector contribution well above the tech bubble peak and that the Nasdaq dwarfs the European stock market. To me that puts pressure on tech-heavy Momentum and Quality and favors tech-light Equal-Weighting, Size, Value, and Dividend Growth. Tech has been a unique defensive play in the remote work environment in a growth-starved world. Betting on the recovery factor plays and against tech is a strong bet on a normalizing environment, which the U.S. has been slow to see. While ultimately I believe that tech loses its market leadership, and underperforming parts of the market play catch-up, it does not feel like that transition is underfoot yet.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTUM,IJR,RPV,NOBL,SPLV,RSP,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.