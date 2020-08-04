The company has reined in the cash burn to an extent, but will have to raise the bar on that in the next 12 months.

When we last covered Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) we made a strong bearish case.

The Company is currently priced for the actual best case scenario from this point on and we don't think that is likely. At a minimum a highly dilutive equity offering will save the shorts from this point. Any delays to our vaccine timeline will likely create an existential crisis for the company should the debt burden not be decreased immediately. We generally suggest bullish investors sell puts to get involved in such cases but here the risks are just not worth it. At a minimum we would wait for an equity offering to decrease risks before buying.

Source: Six Flags Flying At Half Mast

The stock has definitely cooperated with the thesis (written on June 17) and has underperformed the market substantially.

Data by YCharts

With Q2-2020 results in, we decided to see if it was time to unwind the bearish recommendation.

Q2-2020

SIX had a 95% plus drop in revenues in this quarter. That was even lower than most analysts had anticipated.

Source: Q2-2020 10-Q

This resulted in a pre-tax loss of about $172 million.

Source: Q2-2020 10-Q

One notable jump there was the increase in interest expense which is running 70% higher than last year on account of higher debt. SIX had guided for $30-$35 million of monthly cash burn. Actual cash burn was better and came in at $25 million a month for Q2-2020. They also did reduce the forward guidance on that to about $25-$30 million a month till the end of 2020. This was done through aggressive cost-cutting including executive salary reduction by 25%. The company provided further color on this in their 10-Q.

We have also suspended all advertising and marketing costs at our parks that are not operating and intend to eliminate $30 - $40 million of additional non-labor operating costs in 2020, including the deferral of $20 million of increased investments we had planned to improve the guest experience. In addition, we plan to defer or eliminate $50 - $60 million in our discretionary capital projects planned for 2020. We have taken measures to ensure sufficient liquidity to meet our cash flow needs and covenant compliance obligations for at least the next twelve months from the issuance of the financial statements. Additionally, we believe we have sufficient liquidity to meet our cash obligations through the end of 2021; however, if our operations continue to be significantly reduced in 2021, we will likely require additional covenant relief under the Second Amended and Restated Credit Facility. In addition to reducing expenses including capital expenditures, in April 2020, we increased the revolving credit commitments under the Second Amended and Restated Revolving Loan by $131.0 million, increasing the facility from $350.0 million to $481.0 million. Also in April, Six Flags Theme Parks Inc. (“SFTP”), Holdings’ indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, completed the private sale of $725.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.00% senior secured notes due 2025.

Source: Q2-2020 10-Q

At the crux of our bear case was the movement in long-term debt which should at a minimum surpass $3.0 billion before SIX gets anywhere close to normal operations.

Source: Q2-2020 10-Q

Investors should note that SIX had guided for $450 million in adjusted EBITDA before the pandemic. It is very hard for us visualize even $375 million in adjusted EBITDA even if everyone were to get vaccinated at some point. That is simply a labor market call. SIX has weak pricing power ahead of it in our opinion and EBITDA margins will not return to pre-pandemic levels any time soon. So in 12 months, debt will increase to more than 7X normalized pre-pandemic EBITDA.

The Deciding Factor

What might make or break the equity may be dependent a lot on the timing of the vaccine. SIX really needs to stop burning cash by the summer of 2021. It needs some sort of normalcy by then otherwise it is going to be curtains for the company. Our best case for 2022 adjusted EBITDA is $375 million, so if SIX stops burning cash by July 1, 2021, it will come away with an 8X Debt to adjusted 2022 EBITDA. With interest expenses likely north of $200 million, cash taxes of $50 million and maintenance capex close to $150 million, SIX's situation is very tight to say the least. These numbers are based on SIX stopping its cash hemorrhage by July 1, 2021. Should it miss the 2021 summer season, it will not make it to next summer.

Bonds Are Not Worried

One thing that might give bears some pause is the reaction of the bond market. The 2024 maturities do not look too worried at present.

Source: FINRA

We are unsure if this is the handiwork of the Fed's printing presses or there is something we might be missing. It is possible that the bond holders feel that at a minimum there is value equivalent of $3 billion in the underlying asset base and they have no problems becoming equity owners in a bankruptcy. That of course, still means a complete wipeout of the common equity as it stands today.

Conclusion

To be a bull you have to believe there will be a mass deployment of the vaccine well before summer 2021 and massive pent up demand that neutralizes the weak employment situation. We just cannot see that happening. SIX also lost the opportunity to do a large equity offering when prices were more favorable, although the window is still open. While the bond market may be calm, the option traders are definitely worried. $10 puts for January 2022 are trading for $2.25

Source: Seeking Alpha

That is an insane premium for a 43% out of the money price [stock price $23.40 at the time of writing this article]. A bullish investor could sell those and make 19% annualized even if prices fall by over 40% from here.

Source: Author's calculations

In option land, when something looks too good to be true, it usually is. What we mean by that is we think there is some real risk that SIX goes all the way to bankruptcy by January 2022. Caution is still warranted here.

