I am still neutral on Fanuc due to its reliance on the automobile industry, but I see potential growth as the company is less dependent on one region.

We all knew that this year was going to be a rough year for the robotics industry and many other industries, but here the focus is robotics and Fanuc Corporation (OTCPK:FANUY). The automotive industry, which accounts for over 25% of all robotics demand, was hit hard by this crisis. This industry significantly reduced its capital expenditures, which adversely affects the robotics industry.

I have written several articles on robotics companies over the past few months, and my main focus is as follows. According to the International Federation of Robotics, from 2013 to 2018, annual installations increased by 19% ("CAGR"). Before the coronavirus pandemic, IFR estimated that the industry would grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2020 to 2022. IFR has not yet provided a post coronavirus updated forecast, so I was forced to use the data I had from the 2008/2009 economic crisis to update their forecast. I estimated that from 2020 to 2022, the industry should grow at a CAGR of 7.5%.

My thesis is simple. If a company could not provide its shareholders with value during the past six years when growth was almost 20%, is it reasonable to believe they will be able to do so when growth is less than 10%? It is possible they can but not likely, in my opinion. According to the data in my last article, Yaskawa was the only company that's share value increased more than its industry's growth.

Fanuc 1Q20 Results Overview

The company's year over year sales decreased by 18.8%, a decent result considering the current environment and their already downward trending revenue. Its COGS decreased by 5.3% y-o-y, and being that this decrease was substantially smaller than the sales caused me to wonder what costs are in COGS?

Depreciation and R&D expenses, which are recognized in the COGS, only decreased by 6.4% compared to 1Q19. As a percent of sales, these expenses increased from 17.3% to 19.9%, y-o-y. There isn't much the company can do with depreciation expenses, and I believe maintaining R&D expenses is important, as I will elaborate on more below.

Depreciation and R&D expenses are responsible for about 28% of the company's COGS. Material costs vary based upon the product mix and the raw material costs and should have decreased around the same rate as sales decreased. In my opinion, the company was probably unable to reduce the number of employees working at its production facilities. By maintaining the same amount of employees, it cost the company more to produce a single robot than it did in 1Q19, for example. Another issue is that the service division sales decreased by 26.6% on a quarterly basis. The company probably had to maintain the individuals that perform these services, as demand for services was unknown. Traditionally services have a high gross margin, and since the company's service revenue declined, so does its gross margin.

To preserve cash, the company reduced its capital expenditures by 13.4 billion yen when compared to 1Q19. The company has almost 500 Bn Yen in cash and equivalent, which is nearly four times the amount of its total liabilities. I understand that the coronavirus pandemic is like nothing we have ever seen before, but I feel that the company is not being as aggressive as it could be. It could easily continue to invest in capital projects without draining its cash reserves.

As I mentioned above, the company slightly decreased its R&D expenses (by about 1.4 billion yen). Their decision to maintain R&D was a good one, in my opinion. Robotics companies need to improve their products to compete with other competitors that are also continually developing their products. If Fanuc had decided to decrease R&D expenses in the short-term, it would have adversely affected their long-term performance.

Source for the information in this section: Management Report and Quarterly Results

Fanuc and Robotics Industry Comparison

The robotics industry has been growing increasingly reliant on China, which is responsible for 36.5% of all robotics installations. An industry's overdependence on one region subjects the industry to high demand volatility. I pay close attention to the industry's reliance on particular regions and specific sectors because one trade war, for example, can significantly reduce its demand.

Figure 1 - Fanuc Vs. Robotics Industry

Source: IFR's Executive Summary and Fanuc's financials

As seen in figure 1, excluding this quarter's results, Fanuc is less dependent on one region than the industry. The standard deviation for Fanuc's 2018 sales by region was 7.4%, while that of the industry was 10.3% in 2018. Fanuc's distribution of sales by region should help it in the long-term if it can reduce its dependency on the automobile industry.

In my last article on Fanuc, I discovered that the company's sales are highly correlated (99.3%) with the industry's automobile robotics installations. The whole robotics industry's demand is only 59% correlated with the automobile's demand for robots. The problem with this data is that it is over a minimal period (n=6) due to a lack of access to information. Comparing this information lets me know that Fanuc is more dependent on the automobile industry than the robotics industry. I understand that the company does sell its products to other industries, but it is, for sure overreliant on the automobile industry.

Figure 2 - Fanuc's Sales Vs. Industry Demand

Source: IFR's Executive Summary and Fanuc's financials

Figure 2 demonstrates that Fanuc's forecasted 2020 sales will be only slightly less than the demand of the industry. The problem with this analysis is that Fanuc's fiscal year includes the first three months of 2021, making this not an apple to apple comparison. The IFR does not disclose quarterly data, and if I divided my 2021 estimates by four, then I would be assuming that there is no seasonality when, in fact, there could be. I could change Fanuc's data to fit the industry's format, but I still would need the per quarter estimates, which we do not have.

Conclusion

Fanuc estimates that its 2020 profit margin will be around 8.2%, significantly lower than its fiscal year 2019 (14.4%), due to the coronavirus. The company declared that it would not be paying dividends, and it would reduce its capital expenditures this year to preserve cash. I am still neutral on Fanuc due to its reliance on the automobile industry, and the decision to reduce capital expenditures. With such a large cash reserve, the company could have efficiently invested in capital projects that could put it ahead of its competition. I will say that I see the possibility of future growth as the company is less dependent on one region, but that depends on if their new products reach industries other than the automobile industry.

If you like what you read, please "Follow" me via Seeking Alpha. I typically only cover the Brazilian markets, the Robotics Industry, and the Food Industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YASKY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.