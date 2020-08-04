The Strange Performance Of The Most Expensive, Least Profitable Companies

Since 1993, and since 1963, as you should expect, the reverse has been true, with the cheapest/most profitable companies far outperforming the expensive/least profitable ones.

Since 2017, the value premium (the difference in returns between value stocks and growth stocks) has experienced its largest drawdown ever, reaching about 50 percent at the market's bottom in March 2020. What explains the unusual outperformance of growth stocks? Has there been a regime change with growth companies experiencing faster growth in earnings relative to expectations? Or is there another phenomenon that explains value's underperformance. Thanks to Brian Chingono of Verdad, you can see in three simple charts what has happened.

The first chart shows the performance of two strategies. The green line shows the performance of what we might call the "Buffett" strategy of buying profitable companies selling at low valuations. The other we might call the "Robinhood" strategy of speculating in the least profitable companies trading at high valuations.

Figure 1: Growth of $100 in Global Developed Markets (2010-June 2020)

Source: Ken French data library (June 2020).

As you can see, since 2018 the "Robinhood" strategy of speculating in the most expensive and least profitable companies has far outperformed the "Buffett" strategy. We have seen this movie before, in the late 1990s. And we also saw the devastation that was left in the wake of the bubble eventually bursting in March 2000. Strange things can happen in markets over the short term. However, as you will see, over the long term, valuations and profitability matter.

Figure 2: Annualized Returns in Global Developed Markets (1993-June 2020)

Source: Ken French data library (June 2020).

Despite its massive underperformance since 2018, over the full period, the "Buffett" portfolio would have produced almost 12 times the portfolio of that of the "Robinhood" investor.

Figure 3: Long-Horizon Outcomes in the United States (1963-June 2020)

Source: Ken French data library (June 2020).

My 25 years of experience as an advisor to both individual and institutional investors alike is that the biggest mistake they make is that they tend to believe that when it comes to judging the performance of an investment strategy three years is a long time, five years is a very long time, and 10 years is an eternity. That belief leads them to ignore long-term evidence and abandon well-thought-out plans in order to chase performance. The result is that they end up buying high (after periods of outperformance) and selling low (after periods of poor performance). Buying high and selling low is not a prescription for success. Yet, it is the path so many investors follow as they fail to pay attention to the lessons history provides. To paraphrase Spanish philosopher Santayana: "Those who don't know their investment history are condemned to repeat it."

As Warren Buffett noted, when it comes to investing, once you have ordinary intelligence, temperament-the ability to ignore the noise of the market-trumps intellect. Having reviewed the three tables, which strategy do you think is likely to provide the best chance of achieving your goals?

