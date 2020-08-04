We are skeptical Nvidia intends to buy ARM outright and find it more likely that Jensen Huang may be looking at a strategic investment.

ARM is in a difficult situation with RISC V gaining prominence rapidly. ARM's supposed growth in the last few years has been less than stellar.

ARM Holdings (ARMHF) is a name that has popped up in the last few months in the context of debt-ridden SoftBank’s (OTCPK:SFTBY) efforts to raise capital. About two weeks back, ARM divestiture activity seems to have picked up and the rumor mill started pointing to Nvidia (NVDA) as a potential suitor. The rumor did not gain much traction as there are many challenges with such a transaction (more on this subject below). Given the high need for neutrality of an IP player, an IPO would make much sense and it was somewhat surprising to see rumors about a semiconductor player buying ARM. Nvidia is not a natural candidate to own ARM and it is quite possible that SoftBank was leaking the deal to attract more competition to the deal. However, the rumors intensified this week with suggestions that Nvidia is now in advanced talks with SoftBank on this transaction.

This article looks at this potential deal and why this deal may or may not make sense for Nvidia and a possible structure if Nvidia proceeds with a deal.

Background And Valuation

First some history on the deal and potential valuation: SoftBank bought ARM four years back for about $32B. In the ensuing 4 years, ARM revenues seem to have gone up from about $1.2B to $1.9B. This is solid but not spectacular growth considering the semiconductor boom we have witnessed during this time but is understandable given the company has lost momentum to the up and coming RISC V technology. RISC V, many readers may not realize, could be an existential threat to ARM.

Is ARM today worth more than 4 years back given the rapidly growing RISC V momentum?

We are skeptical.

But, in a bubbly market where Nvidia’s pancake-like growth is getting a massive valuation multiple, it is not unreasonable that SoftBank is expecting to get more than what it paid for ARM. A valuation expectation in the $45B to $55B range does not seem unreasonable. It is realistic to think that SoftBank may get such a valuation in a public offering even if not from a private sale. With a sell-side community that can’t see spectacles on their collective noses, RISC V danger may go largely unnoticed and an even higher valuation than $55B may be possible – especially in an IPO.

While extremely rich, a valuation around $50B is something that Nvidia can easily afford. With about a $261B market cap as of close on Friday, ARM would only be worth about a fifth of Nvidia’s superheated equity.

What does Nvidia get with this deal?

Nvidia already has excellent access to ARM IP, why would it want to buy ARM which is at the risk of fading away due to an assault from RISC V?

We can see several reasons why Nvidia would be interested:

First and foremost, let us say that there is almost no benefit to Nvidia controlling the ARM CPU IP. Having Nvidia controlling ARM CPU future could make the IP poisonous to many competitors and bring about a much more rapid abandonment of ARM by the industry and a much more rapid move to RISC V. However, it does not need to go this way. With a focused effort, a case could be made that Nvidia could bring more datacenter focus to ARM without alienating much of current ARM customer base. Nevertheless, given the risks involved, controlling ARM CPU IP cannot be the reason why Nvidia would want to buy ARM. Given ARM’s widespread use, Nvidia could benefit in promulgating Nvidia GPU IP alongside ARM IP. ARM, with its penetration in all segments of the market including servers, networking, mobile phone, IoT, etc., could get Nvidia GPU IP into places where Nvidia would have absolutely no chance of doing it on its own. For example, Nvidia could get to penetrate the mobile phone space where it currently has no presence. Having GeForce GPU IP widespread could be desirable to Nvidia as it can invade a much larger application space and motivate many more developers to its IP and put a competitor like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) at a disadvantage. By licensing its GPU IP, tensor core IP, and other relevant IP, Nvidia could proliferate its proprietary CUDA to AI and ML applications in ways not possible currently. With AI and ML in a nascent stage, this could be a powerful move for Nvidia to dominate many future niches. Of all the reasons discussed here, this would seem to be the most compelling reason for Nvidia to acquire ARM. Nvidia could also license bits and pieces of its networking solutions to grow a compatible ecosystem around its Mellanox acquisition. This would not be a high-volume endeavor but could have some strategic merit.

While all the vectors mentioned above can yield positive results, it will take years for any of them to make a difference to Nvidia on the top line. Constructing new IP and driving meaningful adoption is a 5 to 10-year venture.

Considering the timeline and the risks involved, buying ARM outright seems to be a questionable strategy at best.

Regulatory Concerns And Deal Attractiveness

Setting aside technical merits, a huge risk to the acquisition comes from China. It is highly unlikely that China will agree to a US company acquiring ARM given the widespread use of ARM in China's hardware ecosystem and given the status of the US-China relationship. The regulatory risk makes this deal improbable and is likely to show up in high deal breakage fees which Nvidia may have a hard time swallowing.

Note that NVDA has only about $10B in cash and cannot finance this deal with cash alone. If a deal is done, it is likely to be mostly a stock deal with collars used to protect against the valuation from collapsing if Nvidia stock moves down significantly.

Would CEO Jensen Huang want to dilute Nvidia stock by about 20% today on a gamble with a risk profile like the one stated above? And face further dilution risk if Nvidia stock fares poorly in the interim? Especially considering the momentum of RISC V and its impact on long term vectors?

We are skeptical.

Considering the long incubation period and the potential risk that ARM IP can become poisonous with an Nvidia acquisition, we find it unlikely that Nvidia is interested in acquiring ARM. What is far more likely is that Nvidia is looking to make a strategic investment into ARM. Possibly a 20% stake in ARM. Nvidia can easily afford such a deal and will be able to finance such a deal with cash if needed.

The purpose of the investment is likely to be for the benefits as stated above. An equity stake from Nvidia, instead of outright ownership, would make ARM much less poisonous to customers. ARM can promote Nvidia IP without losing its independence and continuing to keep its core IP attractive to many players.

As such, to the extent that Nvidia will do something with ARM, we believe this is the most likely outcome of the current talks. If Nvidia take this route, it immediately raises the stakes for companies like AMD to find alternate ways to promulgate their own GPU, AI and ML IP to counter Nvidia’s reach. AMD and others could offer GPU and AI/ML cores in partnership with RISC V and may even offer them for next to nothing.

What Is In Such A Deal For SoftBank?

A strategic investment will let SoftBank capture up to $10B of ARM value upfront with a low amount of work and then take the IPO route to capture as much of the remaining value as it desires at a later point in time.

By establishing a baseline strategic valuation for ARM, and by marketing the Nvidia angle, SoftBank could potentially drive a much higher valuation for ARM in public markets than it otherwise could.

Wrap-Up

It does not make much sense for Nvidia to buy ARM in its entirety. Such a move would poison the well for ARM customers and accelerate the defection to RISC V. Considering the potential regulatory issues, it would make even less sense for Nvidia to buy ARM. A strategic investment, instead of an outright buy, could accomplish much of what Nvidia needs to do at a much lower cost and risk. This could also serve SoftBank well.

We could be in for some exciting times in the semiconductor space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short NVDA

Any positions disclosed by the Author are part of a diversified portfolio. Author considers lack of diversification to be one of the gravest errors made by many investors.

Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.