Inphi Corporation (IPHI) CEO Ford Tamer on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vern Essi - Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Ford Tamer - President & Chief Executive Officer

John Edmunds - Chief Financial Officer

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Tom O'Malley - Barclays

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

Quinn Bolton - Needham

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Tore Svanberg - Stifel

Paul Silverstein - Cowen

Srinivas Pajjuri - SMBC Nikko Securities

After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Vern Essi

Vern Essi

Thank you, Joelle. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

With me today is Inphi's President and CEO, Ford Tamer; and Inphi's Chief Financial Officer, John Edmunds.

On our call, I will first provide the Safe Harbor, then Ford will give you an overview of our business, this will be followed by John with the financial results for the second quarter 2020, and the outlook for the third quarter 2020. John will then open up the call for question and answer.

Please note that during the course of this conference call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements about Inphi, including references to our prospects and expectations for 2020 and beyond forward-looking financial information to projected growth, size, and strength of our markets, our customers, market share, performance, and success of new products, design wins, customer demand, supply, impact of worldwide issues, and the success of related contingency plans, and the integration of Arrive Technologies.

These forward-looking statements and all other statements made on this call which are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements speak only as of today's call. We do not undertake any obligation to provide updates after this conference call.

For further information regarding risk factors for our business, please refer to our registration statements as well as our most recent annual and quarterly reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov . Please refer in particular to the sections entitled risk factors. We encourage you to read these documents.

Also during the course of this conference call, we may make reference to non-GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of this information is included in the press release and on our company website at www.inphi.com . This information is not a substitute for GAAP and should only be used to evaluate the company's results in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures.

Now, to begin our review of the quarter, let me turn the call over to our CEO, Ford Tamer. Ford?

Ford Tamer

Thanks Vern and thank you for joining us for Inphi's second quarter 2020 earnings update. Today, we'll be discussing our Q2 results, Q3 outlook, and the acquisitions of assets from Arrive Technologies.

The second quarter of 2020 was a quarter unlike any other. On the one hand, we've all been following the challenges of COVID-19 as it continues to impact many regions. On the other hand, Inphi has continued strong demand across these product lines leading to strong financial performance and projections.

Before we discuss the details of the quarter, let me reiterate that our thoughts are with all those who have suffered in any way during this pandemic. We hope we've been a positive force for our communities through charitable donations. We continue to salute and support humanitarian organizations and first responders who are making a huge difference.

During this time, we remain focused on serving our customers, growing our business, and ensuring the well-being of our employees and their families. We continue to drive forward our mission of being the global leader in high-speed data movement interconnect and we continue to invest in product development and areas that expand our market opportunity.

Inphi achieved record revenue of $175 million in Q2, a 103% increase over last year's Q2 revenue of $86 million. This revenue exceeded our expectations and guidance midpoint of $150 million. Revenue grew 26% sequentially, up from $139 million in the first quarter. This record result significantly outperformed our internal forecast driven by positive momentum in both cloud and telecom.

Our cloud business grew 92% year-over-year in Q2 due to two factors. First, we achieved better than expected share in our PAM chipset for our inside data center market segment. And second, we experienced better than expected demand for our COLORZ 100G ZR solution for Data Center Interconnect of DCI between data centers.

Our telecom business grew 119% year-over-year including the acquired eSilicon and Arrive revenue or 41% organically without the acquired revenue. Our telecom organic growth was driven by both PAM for 5G and our coherent DSP offering for 200G in long-haul and metro segments.

On the eSilicon side, we're pleasantly surprised by the positive initial ramp of our mid-haul and back-haul 5G ASICs. We also saw record non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.95 materially above the midpoint of our original guidance of $0.65 and a strong 169% increase over the $0.35 in non-GAAP earnings per share reported one year ago.

Our operating margin expanded from 24.5% in the first quarter to 28.7% in the second quarter, underscoring the leverage in our operating model. Due to favorable tax treatment, we achieved a net margin of 29.1%. Both operating and net margins were record dollar contributions to the business. As we look to Q3, the midpoint of our guidance shows a 3% sequential revenue growth from a very strong Q2 and also represents 92% year-over-year growth over Q3 2019.

We are pleased with our results and excited about our product development and market adoption, which we believe will further drive revenue growth. We expect our Q3 EPS to decline sequentially by approximately 10% due to a one-time tax benefit in Q2. However, we expect our operating margin to remain relatively flat and our pre-tax profit to grow.

We are proud to guide to an earnings level that would have been unrealistically optimistic at the beginning of 2020, but acknowledge that at the moment uncertainty remains the key word.

Before we move to the quarterly details, let me discuss our recent acquisition of the assets of Arrive Technologies in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Just as with eSilicon, we look to add to our resource footprint in strategic locations in Europe, Asia and North America. With Arrive we are expanding our engineering capabilities in Ho Chi Minh City. Arrive brings to Inphi 112 employees with a strong skill set in architecture, frontend design, verification, validation and firmware. This complements Inphi's existing design centers in Southeast Asia along with our bank and team in Ho Chi Minh City, our analog and optics team in Singapore and operations center in Penang Malaysia. Arrives team has experienced designing products for many of our same system OEM customers for cloud and telecom markets including 5G.

Now let's look at the details for Q2. First in our cloud inside data center market, we continue to benefit from the continued ramp of 200G and 400G PAM solutions by large cloud customers. The robust ramp across multiple cloud customers plays to our thesis that the data center is the computer. In this segment, we're pleased by better than expected market share in Q2.

As we look ahead, we expect competition to intensify as alternate solutions get qualified. We continue to invest in our roadmap and are confident about our market position.

In the cloud market, we also had positive news from the DCI segment for data movement between data centers. This was driven by the continued move to edge computing and the increase in demand for metro-access bandwidth. The migration to edge computing is tangible evidence that our customer strategy or the cloud is the network is enabling Inphi to deliver a high bandwidth network fabric at great cost and power savings to our customers.

Moving to the telecom market, our coherent solutions experienced robust orders in Q2. Revenue in this segment showed sequential growth in line with the overall company while our coherent DSP revenue grew over 50% compared to Q2 of last year. We also saw strong activity in our 5G PAM solutions in Q2 as telecom operators further investment in 5G infrastructure drove increased order activity. Finally we experienced very robust demand for eSilicon ASICs that also target this 5G market. Here too our revenue exceeded our forecasted expectations.

Now let me spend a few minutes on the complex market situation in China, where uncertainty remains the keyword. In Q2, we continue to serve all of our key OEM customers including Fiberhome and Huawei although at a lower rate than it would have been without export rules and regulations. That said because of the political uncertainties, we have removed Huawei from our guidance for the balance of Q3.

In summary, we clearly are delivering a meaningful upside with these results reflecting strength across cloud and telecom markets. While our product lines continue to enjoy significant marketplace success, we anticipate normalization of sales due to increased competition in the future. In addition to driving differentiation, we continue to drive our product strategy towards scale and diversification while demonstrating continued operating leverage.

This shows that our business model is working and we continue to deliver growth rates above the industry for both revenue and EPS. All this is only possible because of the continued hard work by our employees around the world in every department and a quick adaptation to working mostly from home.

With that I'll turn the call over to John to discuss the financial results in greater detail. John?

John Edmunds

Thanks Ford. First allow me to clarify that we have recently reclass the some smaller older portions of the Cloud and Telco business to Legacy in Q2 and for the five preceding quarters of history. For instance, 11% and 2% of each area's respective Q1 revenues were reclassified. We know this type of change can be inconvenient, but we believe it will provide more transparency and better reporting over the long run.

We have posted a spreadsheet and a PDF file on the website with the trend restated for the last five quarters to help facilitate the transition. The mix of business in Q2, '20 between Cloud, Telco and Legacy each as a percentage of total revenue are now very similar to the mix in Q2 2019, albeit at roughly twice the total revenue level in 2020 versus 2019. Also at Q2 levels the former eSilicon ASIC business in aggregate appears to be at a run rate threshold. So we plan to stop breaking that piece out from organic revenues for Q3 and going forward.

Having made those provisors now let me recap the financial results. Our cloud products including PAM DSPs, and retimers, companion TiAs and drivers, COLORZ and new eSilicon, Data Center, ASICs comprised 44% of total revenues in Q2 as opposed to 46% one year ago. Q2 '20 cloud revenues represented growth of 10% sequentially and 92% year-over-year.

Our Telco products including PAM-based 5G chipsets coherent TiAs drivers and DSPs, and eSilicon 5G ASICs represented approximately 38% of revenues in Q2 '20 as compared to 35% in Q2 2019. Telco in Q2, '20 also represented 44% increase sequentially and 119% increase year-over-year. Organically these amounts were approximately 3.1% sequentially and 41% year-over-year. The legacy business as restated now represents 18% of revenue in Q2, '20 and 18% in Q2, 2019.

Q2 2020 legacy revenues grew by 39% sequentially and 101% year-over-year. Of the sequential growth figure, approximately 80% or about $7 million was driven by the surge in demand for older eSilicon ASICs. We expect this overall higher level of revenue to be sustainable through the balance of 2020.

In Q2 2020, the GAAP gross margin was 53%, up from 52.9% in Q1. The GAAP gross margins in Q2 included $15.1 million in acquired technology amortization as compared to $11.4 million in Q1. In addition there was approximately $2 million of stock compensation included in both quarters. Please see the reconciliations in the press release for more detail.

Gross margins on a non-GAAP basis in Q2 came in at 64.1% as compared to 64.2% in Q1. Gross margins for Inphi core products came in at approximately 71%, whereas the gross margins of the eSilicon business came in at approximately 42%. This blended then to an overall non-GAAP gross margin of 64.1% in Q2.

Q2 GAAP net loss was $24.1 million. We then add back adjustments of $56.8 million of certain standard non-cash GAAP expenses for stock compensation, acquired related purchase accounting and convertible debt cost amortization. This compares to the $48 million recorded in Q1. The difference of $8.8 million is due to three factors: First $4.2 million in higher stock compensation reflecting the annual refresh grant in April at a higher stock price; Second $3.45 million in higher purchase accounting amortization due to a full quarter in Q2 versus a partial Q1 based on the January 10 acquisition date; Finally $1.15 million higher amortization on the new convertible debt issued in Q2.

To get to non-GAAP net income, you need to consider certain add backs and deductions to the GAAP net loss in addition to the standard add back adjustment of $56.8 million as follows: The first of three add backs are, first an add-back of $13.3 million, which was primarily a non-cash one-time GAAP charge for the extinguishment of debt; second, add back approximately $5.7 million in acquisition-related expenses due to eSilicon and arrive; and then third add back $0.7 million from non-cash rent expense required for GAAP that relates to a premove in construction period to prepare a new office space in San Jose, California. We'll be moving into that office this month.

The two deductions are to deduct approximately $2.7 million in net gains from the sale and standard remeasurement of private and public equity investments. And finally we deduct the additional tax charge associated with these non-GAAP adjustments of approximately $1.25 million.

All to arrive at Q2 non-GAAP net income of $50.95 million. Q2 non-GAAP net income was up 62% sequentially and more than three times plus year-over-year. The year-over-year improvement in both – is both a function of 103% increase in revenues with a – with a nearly 50% improvement in operating leverage.

Now let's look at the remaining components of non GAAP reporting. Non-GAAP operating expense for Q2 totaled $61.9 million, which was about $3 million higher than our target of $58.9 million. Approximately $1 million from higher payroll tax on RSU vesting due to the higher stock price. Increased IT and CAD licensing of $0.8 million due to changes brought about from the shift toward work-from-home.

Our program development spend began to rebound in Q2 based on certain projects, being kept on track, despite the challenges in working from home. This resulted in an additional $500,000 above the forecast.

Finally, because the health crisis people have also been taking – have not been taking vacation. As a result, we did not realize a forecasted expense relief of about $700,000 in vacation in Q2, as an offset to payroll expense. Overall, Q2 non-GAAP operating margin was up 4.2% to 28.7% compared to 24.5% in Q1 and up 9.6%, representing a 50% improvement from the 19.1% reported in the second quarter one year ago.

Before the operating income line – below the operating income line, we also recorded a $13.3 million charge, mostly non-cash for the early extinguishment of debt, which was part of the overall GAAP net loss. This was the accounting result of a $403.5 million debt extinguishment, which represented the face value or principal value of the convertible notes.

Our primary objective for the exchange and repurchase was to slow down and put a cap on the ongoing share dilution of associated with the older notes in the face of a rising stock price in Q2. Unfortunately the rising stock price since Q3 of 2019 has brought on additional dilution from the conversion feature associated with the convertible debt as limited within a range by the capped calls.

In 2015 and 2016, as a smaller company, we were only effectively able to raise $500 million of cash, either via equity or convertible debt. Equity would have required us to issue 14 million shares. Convertible debt had low interest rates and at the same time, the up conversion at 75% or $52 when the stock was at $29 or $73 when the stock was $41 seemed like a healthy bet.

Now the market realizes that a five-year horizon on the notes is too long. So our latest bond offering has now more common call feature for the company after three years. Success for the stock price has brought on the recent dilution. But at this point, though 78 – through 78% extinguishment we expect that we have reasonably abated this issue.

Now as a bigger company, we can look at more forms of financing, including straight debt, which would be more cost-efficient in the future. We have to remember that the convertible debt financings we did do enabled us to acquire ClariPhy, which gave Inphi a very strategic coherent DSP solution and then the same way enabled the recent cash acquisition of eSilicon, which is also lining up to add scale and earnings leverage accretion to our earnings.

The $13 million charge for the extinguishment of debt included approximately $4 million of event-driven cash charges for premiums and advisory fees. Otherwise, the remainder is an accounting-driven calculation, with a theoretic fair value, which I'll not try to take you through at this time.

In economic terms, we generally paid a fraction of 1% type of premium, above the market value of the bonds, to induce the bondholders to participate in the repurchase. Approximately $4 million in cash inducements, including advisory fees and other transaction costs, which were paid on the $403.5 million in face value and approximately 4.9 million shares were also issued at a weighted average price of $112 per share.

In addition, we have capped call hedge contracts in place that are expected to return approximately 1.5 million shares to the company at the original maturity dates. The result is a net 3.4 million shares of dilution. Of that amount, approximately 2.2 million shares were already included in the March 2020, quarterly weighted average shares calculation, using an average stock price of approximately $78.

We were not able to engage in this exchange and repurchase project any earlier than March 23, due to an SEC requirement to file an 8-K with pro-forma financials associated with the eSilicon acquisition. This ended a six-month long acquisition process. We proceeded with an initial new $506 million convertible debt offering process and exchange about 30 days later.

GAAP net interest expense and other income for Q2 2020 totaled $6.2 million of expense. If you add back $8.5 million in convertible debt non-cash amortization expense and then deduct a gain of approximately $2.7 million in GAAP equity investment income, you will arrive at $400,000 of other expense. This is expected expense primarily due to imputed interest on CAD license agreements and other miscellaneous charges.

The GAAP income tax expense was a charge for Q2 of $249,000. This includes the reversal of a FIN 48 tax reserve for a one-time book benefit of $5.6 million. This reversal is related to the resolution of a concern that our transfer pricing policy going back to 2010 might be challenged by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

The recent completion of an IRS audit laid those concerns and prompted the reversal of the reserve. For GAAP, this reversal was offset by a change in valuation allowance for the same amount, so no impact. For non-GAAP, we accrued this charge over the last 10 years, so we were also taking the benefit of the reversal for the non GAAP reporting.

The impact is a one-time benefit to Q2, which represents about $0.10 per share benefit as part of the $0.95 per share non-GAAP EPS. A the remainder of the $6.6 million in non-GAAP tax expenses represents the expense in various jurisdictions in U.S. and Singapore. As we have noted in the past, we find the GAAP tax rate to be difficult to forecast.

Absent the one-time $5.6 million reversal of the tax reserve discussed above, the non-GAAP effective tax rate for Q2 was 9.12% and represented a charge of $4.6 million. By booking a small catch up in Q2, we brought the year-to-date non-GAAP effective tax rate up to 8%.

Non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2020 is expected to continue to be in the range of 8%, up from the 6.3% in Q1, due primarily to higher projected offshore income and more theoretic U.S. GILTI tax included as a result. Worldwide cash income taxes actually paid in the first half of the year were $629,000.

Now turning to the balance sheet. Overall cash and short-term investments was $222 million at June 30 or $16 million lower as compared to the $238 million as of March 31st. The net change of $16.5 million was comprised of the following; in Q2 cash flow from operations was $37.9 million. This was offset by $14.5 million in CapEx and repayment of lease obligations, as well as $7.9 million in financing payments for software licenses. Combined this resulted in non-GAAP free cash flow of $15.5 million.

We also invested $17.1 million of cash on the acquisition of the assets of Arrive Technologies, adding more than 100 experienced engineers in Vietnam to combine with a small eSilicon team we already have there.

We continue to invest $1 million in follow-on equity investment in a private company, in which we had previously invested. We invested $40 million in repurchasing vested shares from employees in order to settle payroll tax withholding requirements upon vesting. We added $29.2 million in net convertible debt activity. And then we added $0.9 million from financing cash flows, which came mainly from employee stock options and purchases.

Finally we added -- finally we deduct a $3.7 million balance sheet adjustment to cash, reflecting timing differences in the settlement of an investment in marketable securities straddling between Q1 and Q2. This was offset by an approximate $1 million increase in unrealized gains. All of which brings us back to a use of cash of $16.5 million for Q2 2020.

GAAP cash flow from operations in Q2 was $37.9 million as compared to $35 million in Q1, and as compared to $23.5 million in Q2. The sequential increase of $2.9 million was driven by a sequential increase in EBITDA of $16.5 million, which was 42% higher, offset by a relative expansion of working capital of $13.6 million. This was brought on primarily by the 26% increase in sales in the quarter, ramping more heavily in the second half.

Capital expenditures of $14.5 million in Q2 was up slightly, compared to the $13.4 million reported in Q1. To further bolster our liquidity on April 25th, we closed a new five-year convertible note offering for $506 million. The rate on the new note is 0.75% per annum. The conversion premium was 32.5% up, providing a base on exercise price of approximately $125 per share. The note is also callable at the company's option after three years if the price has been consistently 30% or more above the exercise price.

We also enter into a cap call structure to synthetically raise the economic exercise price threshold from $125 to approximately $189 per share. Accounts receivable increased by $22.5 million in Q2. DSOs at the end of June were up four days to 44 days as compared to the March figure of 40 days.

Inventory at June 30 included a $0.7 million step-up in fair value without that step up inventory increased by $13.7 million in the quarter. Of this amount $12.4 million was for eSilicon ASICs, which were ramping. So core Inphi inventory was up only $1.3 million or 2.5% in the quarter.

As a result, inventory days were down eight days to 128 days at the end of June as compared to the 136 days at the end of March. Conversely inventory turns were up to 2.8 at the end of June from the 2.6 reported at the end of March.

Now let me recap the business outlook for Q3 2020. I remind everyone again that the following statements are based on current expectations as of today and include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially. We do not plan to update, nor do we take on any obligation to update this outlook in the future.

Revenue in Q3 is expected to be in the range of $179 million to $182.5 million. For GAAP reporting in Q3, excluding potential purchase accounting adjustments, we are currently forecasting GAAP gross margins should be in the range of 55.1% to 56.2%. GAAP operating expense should be in the range of $63.5 to $64.3 million. Absent non-income related tax adjustments, we would expect the GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately a negative 185%.

GAAP net loss should then be in the range of negative $1.5 million to negative $6.2 million. GAAP earnings per share would then be in the range of a loss of $0.03 to $0.12 per basic share on 52.1 million forecasted basic shares. A more complete reconciliation of the forecast of Q2 GAAP net loss and gross margin compared to the forecast of non-GAAP are included in the press release.

For non-GAAP reporting in Q3, we are currently forecasting as follows. Gross margins are expected to be in the range of 63.5% to 64.5%, which at the midpoint of 64% would be down approximately 10 bps and in Q3 as compared to Q2.

Operating expense should be in the range of $63.5 to $64.3 million. We are currently estimating the non-GAAP effective tax rate to be 8% for of 2020. We are also confident these components should then align resulting in a non-GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 28% to 29.2%. This should then lead to non-GAAP net income of between approximately $45.4 million and $47.9 million, resulting in estimated non-GAAP income per share of between $0.83 and $0.87 based on an estimate of approximately $55 million non-GAAP diluted shares.

Please note the added dilution from the higher stock price and the diluted shares in the Q3 EPS calculation might have been -- the Q3 EPS calculation might have been approximately $0.02 higher if it were not for the added dilution.

We will not update this outlook during the quarter or until the time of the next quarterly earnings release unless Inphi publishes a notice stating otherwise. So, please ask any questions you may have today during the general Q&A period.

Let me add one additional comment. Ford and I both have 10b5-1 plans, which were filed six to nine months ago. It's likely that sales from these could be taking place in Q3 and Q4 this year. As full disclosure, our intention is to diversify our personal investment risk as individuals. We're trying to do this over time and in a manner that hopefully does not affect the market.

We both remain fully confident in the outlook for Inphi's business. We are also both maintaining substantial stakes in the future of the business and have every interest in seeing that interest continue to appreciate in value.

And now we'll be happy to take your questions. Joelle?

Harlan Sur

Harlan Sur

Good morning guys and congratulations and the solid execution by the team and the strong results. So, you've just heard from most of your large cloud and hyperscale customers this turning season and by and large, very strong data center spending profile in the first half looks to be sustainable into the second half, driven by the significant step-up in data center traffic. 5G in China is firing looks to be strong through the second half of the year. All of this is clearly helping to drive a strong, but very diversified demand profile for the team.

Ford, you guys had previously expected to grow sequentially every quarter this year, but off of a very strong Q2 and a very strong Q3 and you did talk about some normalization given competition. Pulling all of this together, how do you see the revenue trajectory in Q4? And can you just talk about the breadth of new customer ramps in Q4 and into 2021?

Ford Tamer

Thank you, Harlan. Thank you for your question. The demand is very strong. And as you heard in my remarks, it's coming from all the different segments; inside data center, between data centers, in our cloud segment for both the Pam DSP inside and the cotter solution between, as well as telecom including PAM 4G, 5G, the coherent DSP and accompanying TiA driver; and finally the new the acquired eSilicon ASICs. We expect that strength to continue across the board into Q4 2020 and into 2021 at this point. But as we -- as you heard, we're not guiding for Q4 obviously.

Harlan Sur

Great. Okay, and good to see COLORZ doing well. Your lead data center interconnect partner Microsoft continues its strong build-out of global data centers India, Poland, Italy, New Zealand, et cetera. These are all new build-outs. And then on top of that, Microsoft also won the $10 billion U.S. Department of Defense Jedi Cloud compute initiative which I assume is going to drive more demand for your DCI solutions at some point in the future.

If you could just help us understand all of this impacts the second half outlook for the COLORZ business? And how is this potentially accelerating the move to your new 400ZR platform next year if you could just give us an update on the timing of your initial 400ZR production deployments?

Ford Tamer

Yes. Thank you, Harlan. So, two questions. First, the existing 100G ZR solution is benefiting from an increased demand for edge computing and metro access bandwidths that's mushrooming. And we are seeing that demand continue strongly throughout this year and into 2021. At that time, we expect the 400 ZR to kick in sort of first half of 2021.

As I discussed on our prior earnings call, we're still consistently expecting our ZR solution to go production in the first half of 2021 and ramp into volume starting in the mid-2021. And so you should expect the second half of 2021 to be a significant revenue driver coming from the 400-gig ZR solution at multiple cloud data center as well as telecom operators.

Harlan Sur

Great. Thank you. Good to see the diversification in the business. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tom O'Malley with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Tom O'Malley

Good morning, guys and thanks for taking my question and congrats on the nice results. My first one is on the PAM business. Obviously, Ford you mentioned that you had some better expected share for the data center this quarter but then mentioned some increasing competition later in the year. Can you update us on what the expected TAM for that business as you previously had said about $300 million, 65% of share. Is that headed higher given we're two-thirds of the way through the year here with no competition? And can you just update us on what you expect that TAM to look like in 2021?

Ford Tamer

Yes. Thank you, Tom. So first question is the market for PAM in 2020 is still expected to be around the $300 million mark. So that has not changed. Number two question, our share of that market in 2020 is much higher than what we had initially discussed. And that's coming from the competition being delayed in qualification.

We do expect the competitors to be qualified and to at some point take market share in the second half of 2020 but we're still very confident of our market position given the excellent road map. And the customer support and the firmware that we are working closely with customers on.

As we look into 2021, we expect that market to grow to about the $500 million or so range. And Tom just to be clear, the numbers I'm quoting you here are for the PAM market that includes 5G. So it's not just data center. But that's both data center and 5G and that’s both DSP as well as TiA driver in that market.

Tom O'Malley

Okay. That's helpful. And then I just wanted to dive into the strength you guys saw in the telecom business. Obviously, some strength with the M-200 and you had some early ZR strength as well. But can you talk about the contribution from eSilicon? John, you mentioned some real strength there in the telecom market. And you said run rate you're about the $25 million plus range for the year. Can you talk about where that eSilicon number is headed. You're not going to guide it anymore but where was it for the quarter? And why was there such a strong contribution in GE?

John Edmunds

So the primary growth driver in Q2 was in the telco area as we pointed out in the 5G ASICs and also in the legacy area with the older ASICs from eSilicon. So all told, the revenue threshold is running around $40 million or so per quarter for the business.

Tom O'Malley

Thanks a lot, guys.

John Edmunds

Sure.

Vivek Arya

Thanks for taking the question and congratulations on the strong growth. Ford, the results this year have been exceptionally strong. I'm wondering, how do you keep a track of the utilization of your products to make sure that there's no pull-ins. Because I think earlier in the year there was some talk of extended lead times and so forth. I'm just curious how are you making sure that the utilization of your products is staying on track and there are no extraordinary pull-ins from China or otherwise?

Ford Tamer

Thank you for the question. Yes. So in the data center, we have still shortages, so we cannot make the parts fast enough. We've had tremendous support from our partners in the supply chain and very thankful to all our partners for supporting this incredible revenue ramp for us. So we don't see any inventory right now in the data center. On the other hand we have actually shortages in the data center and we're working hard to cut down the lead times in that market. And the 5G is where we were worried at some point about having some inventory. But again we're seeing the deployment be well ahead of expectation and our checks and the supply chain have indicated that there's actually not that much inventory. We're talking about six months of inventory, we think right now in 5G. So that's actually down from where we expected that inventory to be at their last earnings call.

Vivek Arya

I see. And as a follow-up the reclassification you did, put a lot more in legacy. And I think you explained that through I believe some older esilicon ASICs and you expect that to sustain for the rest of the year. What is the right way to think about that segment over the next 2, 3 years? Is this revenue that stays? Is there an air pocket when it goes away? Obviously there's not focus business for you, but it is still a meaningful part of sales. So what is the right way to think about this for the next handful of years?

John Edmunds

Yes. So Vivek, this is John. What you're seeing right now is the newer 5G ASIC shipping into the telco space. Later this year and into next year we'll also see a new 5G -- I'm sorry a new ASIC that's going to be shipping into the data center space with a large customer. So we'll have those two new product ramps. We are seeing a surge in the older ASIC business which we think will sustain through the end of the year, at some stage, over several years that will probably peter out. But you have to remember these are all custom one-off ASICs that people design their systems around.

And so they're only unlikely to fall out of the mix when those systems actually come out of service or unless the customer wants to buy out the ASIC production from us which in some cases we've been open to. So those -- that's kind of what we're working with. So right now we see the older ASICs sustaining through the end of the year. And we have an early surge in the Telco 5Gs, there's probably some channel fill and factory fill in there and that will be sort of compensated for by the data center ASIC ramping later this year and then into next year.

So we do see some growth into next year, but it's ramped faster than we thought it might in Q1. I'm sorry in Q2 here and into 2020 which is good for us and then we'll see some growth into next year.

Vivek Arya

Thank you.

John Edmunds

Sure.

Quinn Bolton

Hey guys, congratulations on the results and outlook. For just wanted to come back to the PAM4 in the data center business, wondering if you saw strength across the board across about 200 and 400 gig or whether the strength was driven by one or the other of those speeds.

John Edmunds

Thank you, Quinn. So yes we saw strength across the board. The 400G was stronger in Q2 because of the ramp of a new cloud customer. We expect the strength to continue in Q3. And then we expect some new customer to come in the Q4 timeframe and have the 50-G PAM for 200-gig margin take over again. So -- but for the year we're seeing strengths across both segments.

Quinn Bolton

Great. And then sort of a follow-on that Ford, you guys I think it -- OFC announced your speak 800 gig DSP. Can you give us a sense when that may enter volume production?

Ford Tamer

Yes Quinn. We take about one year from the time we sample to the time we go to a full volume ramp at customers. We announced that product in March of last year -- of this year. And so you should expect that revenue to kick in a more significant type of revenue in the Q2 time frame of next year.

Quinn Bolton

Great. And then just moving over to the ZR market, I think Inphi and Neophotonics had announced interoperability, but both modules based on the Inphi DSP. Have you guys conducted interoperability testing yet with an Acacia or NEO, DSP? And can you give us any update if you have?

Ford Tamer

Yes, Quinn. First, the interop we have conducted with NeoPhotonics is very exciting, because it shows our vision of having a multi-source ecosystem for the ZR is here. And by the way, the NeoPhotonics solution is not only for data centers, also for telecom operator and they're being successful in fielding it there.

We also are conducting and continue to conduct interop testing with other DSP solutions and we will announce that soon. But at this point, it's looking very good. And so, we are very excited about having a multi-source ecosystem for ZR, with three different DSP solution; Inphi, Acacia and NEL. We are – the three of us are exchanging interop test vectors, working closely on interop and very committed to interop between the three DSP solutions.

At the same time, we're probably seeing a handful of module customers including ourselves, Acacia and NEL based solutions that are coming to market. So we've been committed to an open ecosystem all along and we're very positive that this is going to help the ZR business grow compared to captive solutions that are very proprietary and not open.

Quinn Bolton

Great. Thank you.

Ross Seymore

Hi, guys. Thanks for letting me ask a question and congrats on the strong results. Ford, I want to go back to the China dynamic you talked about. I know there's a ton of uncertainty and things that are out of your control and it's prudent to take the Huawei business down to zero in the back half of the year.

But I wanted to see the dynamics in a couple of different ways. One, in Greater China, are you seeing other people picking up demand from the Huawei side? And then, two, are you able to apply for a license to be able to ship to any of the Huawei side? So is the optionality still to the upside, or is it, in your opinion, a relatively permanent impairment of that customer and your ability to ship to it.

Ford Tamer

Thank you, Ross. So in my prepared comment, I did not say we took Huawei out for the back end of the year. I said, we took it out for the balance of Q3. So that's the only statement we've made regarding Huawei. We, at this point, continuing to ship compliant with the U.S. EAR, so that's at a reduced rate to what we could ship otherwise. And I think, time will tell where this goes. We are hopeful that we get a win-win solution down the road. At this point, we're going to continue to stay cautious regarding that relationship.

Ross Seymore

And then, one for John, on the OpEx side of things. You explained in detail why it was a little higher in the June quarter. Can you just talk about the philosophy on that? And the Arrive side of things, that acquisition, I assume, it sounds like it adds a lot more on the OpEx side of things than it does on the revenue side.

But can you just talk about kind of what the normalized growth rate going forward, how much the Arrive acquisition contributes to that? And then, generally, how you should think about OpEx relative to revenue growth as the revenue side is growing so impressively?

John Edmunds

Yeah, Ross. Thanks for the question. Arrive, we closed in the middle of the second quarter. It was a small transaction and we just went ahead and closed it and we're talking about it here on the earnings call. Although, we picked up a little over 100 engineers in Vietnam, the monthly operating cost for that is relatively low.

And so, you’re – what you're looking at is probably something on the order of to $0.5 million to $1 million a quarter in spending that might come in. And they have some revenue and customer engagements that actually cover most of that cost. So on the whole we're picking it up with not much impact to the P&L.

In another sense, I think, you're going to see operating expense expand to some degree. We're experiencing a lot of good growth right now, but we're also wanting to invest back in the business for the next-generation of growth moving forward. And so, you will see us investing as we move forward, to some degree here in Q3, but also in Q4 and into next year. So, from our point of view, we've had good growth, but we're just -- we feel like we're just getting started and we want to move on and invest to propel that growth on into the future.

Ross Seymore

Great. Thank you.

Joe Moore

Great. Thank you. In terms of Q2 can you help us size the Huawei and fiber home exposure if they kind of were at a material level. And I guess with Huawei you keep kind of taking it out of forecast and then they keep coming in with reasonable revenue. Do you think that will continue to -- I mean it seems conservative to take them out. But do you think that will continue to be a dynamic or just what's going to happen there?

John Edmunds

Yes, Joe, this is John. Good question. We have booked some revenue already in Q3 and we don't want to imply that we were at risk for hitting the revenue target in Q3 with respect to Huawei. So, I think I understand that.

Right now we're still able to ship products that are made outside of the U.S. or substantially outside of the U.S. under the current rules as they exist. We don't know that that will change moving forward. We also don't know what will happen with the federal leadership past the fall season here.

So, if things change, they hopefully will change to the better and we'll have more freedom -- degrees of freedom to provide service. Huawei this year will be less than a 10% customer. So, I think overall it's -- this whole situation is hurt the market and hurt our business. But they're a good customer. They develop good technology and we'd like to continue to do business with them. So, you will see us trying to support them at some level as we move forward here to certainly to the degree we're able to.

Joe Moore

Okay. Thank you. And then going back to the next question. I mean I feel like three months ago, there was a little bit more of a sense of we need to make sure we're shipping to end demand and things like that.

Now, three months later, it sounds like you're still pretty tight on supply for data center. But it doesn't seem like you have the same kind of question. It seems like you're pretty confident you're shipping directly to in demand. Is that a fair read?

And where would that -- I mean obviously the revenues have been great, but like it seems like the better the revenues are sometimes the more those and guides persist. Like what gives you the confidence that you're shipping to end demand rather than inventory accumulation?

John Edmunds

Well, for particularly for the data center, they tend to move quickly in small windows. And so we're pretty confident that that's all going in and being used. We don't see that as stockpiling particularly for the U.S. data centers.

And they do need more capacity, more bandwidth so all of that makes sense to us. We are, however, cautious as we move forward here and we try to be conservative as you know with our forecasting just to make sure that we can continue to deliver good results even if the macro around us is deteriorating to some degree.

At some level, we're not immune, right? We'll succumb as well. But so far so good and we just keep looking forward to continuing to try to grow the company keep our heads down and grow the company's business.

Joe Moore

Great. Thank you very much.

Tore Svanberg

Yes. Thank you. Congratulations and thank you for the disclosure. My first question is on the mix between PAM and Coherent as 400ZR starts ramping. Could you talk about PAM perhaps going after 400ZR mainstream? So, I'm just trying to understand where do you draw the line between PAM and Coherent? And maybe you could talk about it in terms of distances I guess?

Ford Tamer

Yes. Thanks Tore. So, I think we think about it in two separate segments, cloud and 5G. So, first in the cloud, we really have one large customer driving the demand for 100G ZR between data center and for cloud. And that customer is going to remain very solid throughout 2020 into mid-2021. All the new installation in cloud will be 400-gig ZR. So, as we move forward beyond mid-2021 most of the revenue in the second half 2021 and going forward for the next few years are going to be 400-gig ZR and the cloud data segment.

As we go into 5G, the limiting factor there is 40 kilometers. So, under 40 kilometer, PAM is winning and we've had some very significant shipment of PAM 4G, 5G. And as we go above 40-kilometer is where Coherent is winning and this is where we've seen the growth of both our own internal DSP as well as these 5G ASICs that we've been discussing on the call. So, the good news I think for us is that we are supporting both PAM and coherent for both cloud and 5G and that gives us diversification and strength. Thank you.

Tore Svanberg

Thank you. And as my follow-up, just looking at COLORZ and I do obviously understand that up until now it's been one large customer. But as we see acceleration in this edge computing or distributed server architecture, are you starting to see more demand for even COLORZ I outside of your large customer?

Ford Tamer

Yes Tore. We are seeing demand outside of one large customer, but it's a small number. It's less than 10%. So we don't speak about it as much, but what's relevant about it is that it's being adopted actually by Internet service provider, as well as telecom operators, obviously, the numbers are small but it bodes very well for the demand for 400-gig ZR as we go to 400-gig ZR. So all of these smaller accounts are actually teaching us and getting the customer base to learn. And as we migrate to 400-gig ZR those would be great opportunities for us to expand the market beyond just the major cloud providers.

Tore Svanberg

Great. Congratulations again.

Operator

Paul Silverstein

Paul Silverstein

Ford Tamer

Paul, I'll let John give you some of the details. But at a high level, you should think of the China revenue, a large part of the China revenue comes from cloud data center in the U.S. So we have some very significant shipment to our module partners in China who are doing quite well and that represents a pretty large percent of the revenue.

What you also should think about is this 5G ASIC that has now started to ramp for mid-haul and backhaul they were doing with another telecom OEM operator and that is also growing. So just don't think of China as Huawei. There is multiple customers outside of Huawei in the telecom space. There are some strong 5G on both PAM and coherent. There is some cloud module, U.S. cloud module makers that are -- margin being made for U.S. cloud. And all of this is coming from China.

John Edmunds

Paul this is John. When you see the 10-Q file, I think we're going to be filing either late this week or early next. The number for China and Hong Kong will be up between 50% and 60% in the overall revenue. So it is up as a percentage of revenue. And as Ford pointed out it's not based on Huawei per se.

Paul Silverstein

I appreciate the explanation. And then John I think I heard you say that telco inventory was down sequentially and it was around six months. The question is what is normal? What do you feel comfortable with?

John Edmunds

If you ask me, I don't get my way around here very often, but it's -- I'd like to have somewhere in the range of 60 to 80 days. So we're up at around 128 days I think if I remember correctly. And we include that partly to have flexibility and be able to shift if customers' demands are shifting or the timing of the demand is shifting. But we have a pretty broad customer base at this stage both in products and customers.

So that flexibility gives us the ability to react and keep them happy. So that's really why we carry more inventory at this stage, especially when we're ramping with a new product we're trying to support people as they're coming into production. They like to know that we're a good business partner and that we're there for them.

Paul Silverstein

But just to be clear that's a choice you all have made as opposed to this long-standing concern about over ordering going throughout the industry. That's a choice you've made as opposed to force disclosure.

Ford Tamer

Yes, absolutely Paul. I mean this is part of having to ramp with these large mega-cloud data center is an expectation to be able to deliver within relatively short lead times. And same actually on some of the other large customers we have on both the ASIC front and the telecom front. So we see this as strength and a choice that we've made to be able to be a strong partner in a world where supply chain is not always solid. So we've actually made an investment to be a very strong partner for our customers.

Paul Silverstein

I appreciate that Ford. I'm hoping you some with one other quick question. I trust from the magnitude of the strength in your comments about the breadth that your non-China Telco business, 5G and beyond was strong from a breadth perspective not just from the magnitude?

Ford Tamer

Our Telco business is strong across the world. Yes, thank you Paul.

Paul Silverstein

All right. Thank you.

Srinivas Pajjuri

Srinivas Pajjuri

Ford Tamer

Good morning Shri and thank you for the question. Yes the visibility is still the same, quite strong, driven by new customers coming on board and starting to ramp in the second half. So what you haven't seen in the numbers yet is, really the numbers so far in the cloud have been driven by two large mega cloud U.S.-based as we get into the second half of the year, we expect other U.S. and worldwide cloud to jump on the PAM bandwagon.

We also expect as John discussed having an ASIC that is it a cloud customer to ramp in the second half of the year. That's not in numbers yet. And as we go into 2021, we do expect ZR to be a significant and meaningful new ramp again. We expect continued adoption of PAM inside the data center, as well as significant new adoption of PAM in 5G operators around the world. We've got quite a few different growth vectors that were very positive are going to allow us to inflect in a very good way in the second half of this year and 2021.

Srinivas Pajjuri

That's great. And then just to follow-up on that. The 200, 400-gig transition you talked about two customers and maybe more coming. Just curious what sort of I guess you get some ASP benefit from that how should we think about the overall opportunity, the ASP improvement as you ramp through the next few quarters? Just trying to understand in terms of is it going to be similar to what we saw within the 100-gig is going to be different? So any color you could provide. I think would be helpful. Thank you.

Ford Tamer

Yes. Thank you. So, on the ASP, we try not to take sides here so we try not to have a difference. We have customers building 400-gig modules with our PRIMA chip, as well as customers building 400-gig as 2x 200-gig was our Polaris chip. So the expectation from these large customers is that they shouldn't be a disadvantage and so that sort of solution price if you wish is kind of equivalent between the two segments. And you had a second question Srini can you…

Srinivas Pajjuri

I was just trying to compare the ASP with the 100 GIG PAM, I mean PAM for that, you historically thought. Just what sort of -- because when you say 200, 400 is beneficial to you trying to kind of put that into some numbers as the units were.

Ford Tamer

Right. So we really have a 50-gig PAM solution. That allows our customer to build 200-gig module. And what they're doing actually they're building two by 200-gig module to get to 400. And we've got 100-gig PAM solution where they build a 400-gig chipset solution. So what I'm saying is, we are -- do not -- we try to help the customer get to price parity whether it's 2 by 200 or 1 by 400 with either one of our chipsets. Hopefully that answers the question.

Srinivas Pajjuri

Yes, thank you.

John Edmunds

Thank you, Joel. Ford and Vern and I would like to thank everybody for joining us today. We plan to appear at the following virtual conferences in Q3. And we plan to appear at Oppenheimer on August 11 Bank of America the best ideas on August 12 JPMorgan Virtual Bus Tour on August 26; Jefferies Midwest Conference on September 1st and Deutsche Bank Annual Conference on September 14. Again we'd like to thank you for joining us today and we look forward to speaking with you again in the future.

