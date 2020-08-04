World sugar futures are a member of the soft commodities sector. Sugar is an essential food that many governments around the globe subsidize. The world sugar futures contracts that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange reflect the free market price and the supply and demand fundamentals.

The world’s leading producer of world sugar is Brazil. Since sugar futures use the US dollar as the pricing mechanism for the sweet commodity and local production costs in Brazil are in Brazilian real, the currency market can impact prices. However, the weather in Brazil and the actions of growers and millers determine the price of sugar each year. Brazil has been the nation with the second number of leading coronavirus cases and fatalities behind the United States. The leading economy and most populous nation in South American is a commodity-rich country that is a supermarket to the world for many raw materials and agricultural products. The impact of coronavirus and the recent low sugar price could lead to less output in the coming months. The price of sugar fell to its lowest level since 2007 in April when it fell to 9.05 cents per pound. Since then, sugar has recovered and was trading at its highest level since March on August 3.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (SGG) and the Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) track the price of world sugar futures higher and lower.

Sugar moves above short-term technical resistance

On July 31, the active month October sugar futures contract rose above its short-term resistance level.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, sugar took out the June 10 high at 12.40 cents per pound and rose to 12.80 cents on August 3. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were rising and heading for overbought conditions. Open interest has remained below the one million contract level since early June and was at 982,443 contracts as of July 31. Daily historical volatility is just below 40%. Sugar futures have made higher lows and higher highs since the late April low when October futures fell to 9.52 cents, and the continuous contract traded to 9.05 cents per pound.

The target is the 15.90 cents per pound level

The weekly chart shows two areas of technical resistance facing the sugar market now that it has moved above the 12.40 cents per pound level.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates a two tick gap dating back to early March when sugar was plunging from 15.90 cents in February to a low of 9.05 cents in late April. The void is from 12.93 to 12.95 cents. Gaps tend to act as magnets for prices. Above the 12.95 level, the February peak at 15.90 cents is the critical level of technical resistance in the sugar futures market. The 2020 peak was the highest price for the sweet commodity since May 2017.

A lower dollar and bounce in the real support gains in sugar

Like most commodities, sugar is sensitive to moves in the value of the US dollar.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the US dollar index shows that the index fell through its technical support level at the September 2018 of 93.395 last week when it hit a low of 92.510 on July 31. On August 3, the index bounced to settle at 93.507, but the dollar has been trending lower since late March. A declining dollar tends to support all commodities, and sugar is no exception.

The sugar price is also a function of the exchange rate level between the Brazilian real and the dollar. Since local sugar cane production in Brazil is in local currency terms, a rising real tends to have a supportive effect on sugar futures price.

Source: CQG

The chart of the US dollar versus the Brazilian real currency level shows that after reaching a low of $0.16730 in May, the South American currency recovered to the $0.18765 as of August 3. The real traded to its most recent high at $0.2073 in early June, which is now resistance in the currency. A falling dollar and rising real tends to be bullish for the price of the soft commodity.

2008-2011 could be a blueprint for the sweet commodity

I last wrote about sugar on Seeking Alpha on May 15 after the price bounced from 9.05 cents to over 10 cents per pound. In that piece, I highlighted the price action in sugar following the global financial crisis in 2008.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that sugar futures exploded from a low of 9.44 cents in Q2 2008 to a high of 36.08 cents in 2011 as sugar almost quadrupled in price. At the same time, most other commodity prices rose to all-time or multiyear highs as the dollar index fell. The Brazilian real traded to a high of $0.65095 in 2011. The rise in commodity price supports the value of the real as Brazil depends on commodity revenues.

The falling dollar and level of central bank and unprecedented government stimulus support gains in the sugar futures market. The period from 2008 through 2011 could be a blueprint for the coming years because of the global pandemic. At the same time, Brazil has the second-leading number of coronavirus cases and fatalities globally, which could weigh on the production of the sweet commodity.

SGG and CANE are the sugar ETN and ETF products

The most direct route for a risk position in the sugar market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE) provides an alternative for those looking to participate in the sugar market without venturing into the futures arena. The fund summary and top holdings of CANE include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

CANE has net assets of $8.87 million, trades an average of 42,274 shares each day, and charges a 1.00% expense ratio. October sugar futures moved from 9.05 cents in late April to a high of 12.80 cents on August 3 or 41.4%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the CANE ETF moved from $4.91 to $6.09 per share or 24%. CANE underperformed the sugar futures market because it holds a diversified portfolio of three sugar futures contracts. The nearby contract tends to display the highest level of price volatility. At the same time, sugar trades during hours when the stock market in the US is not operating. When the price of the futures moves to highs or lows when CANE is not available for trading, the ETF does not reflect the price action.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN product (SGG) outperformed the CANE product. The fund summary for SGG states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SGG has net assets of $18.06 million, trades an average of 4,598 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. During the period when nearby sugar futures rose 41.4% and CANE appreciated by 24%, SGG’s performance was in the middle.

Source: Barchart

SGG moved from $29.71 to $40.73 over the same period, a rise of 37.1%.

If sugar is setting up for a challenge of the 15.90 per pound technical resistance and higher levels, CANE and SGG are the ETF and ETN products that will track the price of the soft commodity for those who do not venture into the futures arena.

