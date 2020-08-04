This is just the beginning of Tesla’s market share troubles in Europe. The competition in Europe is eating into Tesla from all sides.

Mind you, we’re not even talking about Tesla Model X or S here. We’re talking about the Model 3!

Tesla Model 3 was down 94% compared to one year ago, in those countries. Yes, that’s not a typo.

July month sales numbers from European countries are starting to come in, and things are not looking good for Tesla (TSLA), to put it mildly. As of this writing, we have July month unit sales results from some of the strongest electric vehicle (EV) markets in Europe, in particular, Norway, Sweden and The Netherlands.

Let’s first deal with the newcomer on the European EV scene, the Polestar 2. What's the Polestar 2, you might ask?

Polestar is a joint venture between Geely and Volvo Cars. Volvo Cars is in turn substantially owned by Geely, so - Volvo Cars and Geely are all practically the same, sort of like Kia and Hyundai are the same in reality. The marketing organization is different, as are some design elements.

The Polestar 2 is not the first made-in-China car to be sold on U.S. soil. Volvo itself had two cars made in China that were sold in the U.S. a few years ago. General Motors had two cars, made in China, sold in the U.S. in the last few years.

But today we are talking about three of the first countries in Europe to report July month unit sales results, and they happen to be three of the most important EV markets in Europe. So how did the Polestar 2 do when compared to the EV darling, the Tesla Model 3?

Europe July Tesla Model 3 Polestar 2 Norway 22 17 Sweden 5 50 Netherlands 31 15 TOTAL 58 82

Data source: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain and Nyregistreringar

As you can see in the table above, two things are true:

The absolute numbers for both cars are ridiculously small. Polestar 2 outsold the Tesla Model 3.

You may wonder: How do these Tesla Model 3 unit sales numbers in the three European countries compare to a year ago?

Model 3 July 2020 July 2019 change Norway 22 308 -93% Sweden 5 148 -97% Netherlands 31 590 -95% TOTAL 58 1046 -94%

Data source: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain and Nyregistreringar

As you can see in the table above, we are looking at an impressive growth company here: Minus 94%. In comparison, this is a lot worse than AOL’s dial-up modem subscriber decline two decades ago. Tesla’s “growth” in these geographies is negative and is rapidly approaching oblivion.

But wait, there’s more! Tesla’s more expensive cars, the Model X and Model S, also have fully electric competitors from Audi, Mercedes and Porsche, among others. How does the less expensive Model 3 stack up against those more expensive EVs?

Europe July Tesla Model 3 Audi eTron Mercedes EQC Porsche Taycan Norway 22 698 655 105 Sweden 5 138 72 88 Netherlands 31 172 53 83 TOTAL 58 1008 780 276

Data source: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain and Nyregistreringar

As you can see in the table above, it’s not exactly a close call. Porsche Taycan outsold the Tesla Model 3 by approximately 5:1, the Mercedes EQC 13:1 and the Audi eTron 17:1. And yes, the Audi eTron includes the Sportback versions (50 and 55) for obvious reasons.

I’m not sure that these numbers can get any worse for Tesla, so I fully expect Tesla’s Model 3 sales numbers in Europe to improve from the July month fiasco. Still, it’s also not clear that Tesla hasn’t lost the sales plot forever in Europe. Polestar, Audi, Mercedes, Porsche and many others will continue to eat into the Model 3’s flesh like hyenas feasting on a wildebeest.

Tesla is valued like a growth company with dominant market share. Here are the Tesla Model 3 sales numbers in Europe overall (not just the three countries discussed above):

Europe Tesla Model 3 Total EV sales Tesla M3 % Jan 2019 0 33431 0% Feb 2019 3757 32671 11% Mar 2019 15771 59741 26% Apr 2019 3738 37111 10% May 2019 2489 37399 7% Jun 2019 11604 47384 24% Jul 2019 3478 35838 10% Aug 2019 5286 35278 15% Sep 2019 17490 58662 30% Oct 2019 1767 48219 4% Nov 2019 7380 55033 13% Dec 2019 22137 77248 29% Jan 2020 1517 74663 2% Feb 2020 3589 69538 5% Mar 2020 16121 84349 19% Apr 2020 2461 31500 8% May 2020 2278 46805 5% June 2020 7224 92880 8%

Data source: EV Sales

As you can see in the table above, 2020 has been a disaster for Tesla. EV market share has ranged from 2% to 8% in all months except for one. We don’t have the July numbers for all of Europe yet, obviously, but that will come in about three weeks from now. I expect Tesla’s July numbers in Europe to be very, very low, even by these standards.

So what about the world overall for Tesla - Model 3 as well as total?

Global Tesla Model 3 Tesla total Total EV sales Tesla M3 % Tesla total % Jan 2019 7277 10340 153695 5% 7% Feb 2019 10436 14050 111541 9% 13% Mar 2019 33187 38084 224335 15% 17% Apr 2019 17464 20823 166200 11% 13% May 2019 17965 23156 179270 10% 13% Jun 2019 39632 48788 264591 15% 18% Jul 2019 19057 23284 148144 13% 16% Aug 2019 21336 26758 157696 14% 17% Sep 2019 39201 49821 183393 21% 27% Oct 2019 13359 16565 149552 9% 11% Nov 2019 25878 31337 176547 15% 18% Dec 2019 53742 63148 279214 19% 23% Jan 2020 10013 12779 150613 7% 8% Feb 2020 13661 16276 116170 12% 14% Mar 2020 48788 60131 192380 25% 31% Apr 2020 11761 14793 110274 11% 13% May 2020 20847 24607 144600 14% 17% Jun 2020 35854 49765 229894 16% 22%

Data source: EV Sales

As you can see in the table above, the global sales numbers look a bit better for Tesla. Why? China and North America. Actually, it’s all China, but we don’t have great numbers to break them down at this point. In any case, the extreme weakness in Europe is balanced by Tesla’s strong growth in China during the first half of 2020.

Conclusion: Polestar 2 beats Tesla Model 3

This is just an example. While we can see that Audi eTron, Mercedes EQC and Porsche Taycan beat the Tesla Model 3 in three of the most important countries in Europe, we now add yet another new car to that list: Polestar 2, which is made in China but exported globally.

It’s just more hyena joining the dinner party, feasting off Tesla’s EV market share. In a couple of years, there won’t be much left. Just like AOL’s dial-up modem business two decades ago, when broadband (cable modems and DSL) overtook the home Internet access market.

