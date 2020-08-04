The seasonality of SGOL is friendly in August, leading us to expect more upside this month. The upside should be moderate, however., as SGOL looks technically overbought.

Commodity prices tend to peak when spec positioning reaches an excessive bullish set-up. The fact that spec sentiment toward gold is not yet overly bullish suggests more price upside ahead.

Despite gold prices at an all-time high, speculators have liquidated their net long positions in COMEX gold at a large pace of late, which we view as a healthy signal.

ETF investor demand has exploded higher since March, driven by a very limpid narrative for owing gold.

SGOL made an all-time high on July 28, reflecting the remarkable bull run in the gold market.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share (SGOL).

SGOL made an all-time high on July 28, reflecting the remarkable bull run in the gold market.

ETF investor demand has exploded higher since March, driven by a very limpid narrative for owing gold.

Despite gold prices at an all-time high, speculators have liquidated their net long positions in COMEX gold at a large pace, which we view as a healthy signal.

Commodity prices tend to peak with an excessively bullish spec positioning. The fact that spec sentiment toward gold is not yet overly bullish suggests more price upside ahead.

The seasonality of SGOL is friendly in August, leading us to expect more upside this month.

But considering that SGOL looks a little overbought from here, upside should be modest in August. Our monthly bullish target is at $20 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share (SGOL) is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%.

The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well suited from investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the Fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the Fund.

The Fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (UK) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by JP Morgan.

SGOL's assets total $1.75 billion.

Importantly, SGOL, which was launched in September 2009, tracks closely its benchmark - the London PM fix for gold, as the chart below shows.

Source: SGOL

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community cut significantly its net long position in COMEX gold in the week to July 28, according to the CFTC. This was the largest weekly decline in the net spec length since the week to February 4, 2020.

Interestingly, the COMEX gold spot price rallied by 6% over the reporting period, suggesting 1) the absence of momentum-based market participants and 3) the presence of short-term oriented traders.

The net spec length - at 40% of open interest - is well below its all-time high of 53% of open interest, despite the fact that gold prices are at an all-time high.

A peak in prices tends to coincide with an excessive bullish positioning. This is not yet the case, reinforcing our view that the bull run in gold will continue.

Implications for SGOL: Despite the recent wave of long liquidation, we think that net long speculative positions in COMEX gold will retest their all-time highs by year-end, which should push the COMEX gold spot price higher, thereby boosting the value of SGOL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors added 41 tons of gold to their holdings in the week to July 31, according to our estimates. This was the 8th straight week of net inflows.

The increase in ETF demand for gold has been substantial since late March, highlighting a very strong positive sentiment for the yellow metal.

The bullish narrative for owning gold has become extremely limpid after the massive intervention from policymakers to fight the COVID-19 crisis. In the US, both monetary and fiscal stimulus measures have been unprecedented, resulting in a remarkable decline in the dollar and US real rates. This environment tends to strongly stimulate investment demand for gold.

Implications for SGOL: Although we contend that the current pace of gold ETF buying is unlikely to be sustainable in the long run, we expect ETF demand to continue to grow into year-end, which should, therefore, be positive for COMEX gold spot price and SGOL.

Seasonality check

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The seasonality of SGOL is positive in August and the distribution of monthly returns (over the 2016-2019 period) is skewed to the upside. However, the seasonality turns unfriendly in September.

Closing thoughts

We have been vocally bullish on SGOL in recent months - our view has paid off well.

We maintain that the present macro environment is bullish for gold, as a result of the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus measures implemented in the US.

The fact that gold's spec positioning is not yet overstretched on the long side suggests that there is more upside before gold prices reach a peak.

While the seasonality of SGOL is still friendly in August, we contend that SGOL is a little overbought at present, leading us to believe that the upside will be moderate.

Consequently, we envisage a monthly bullish target of $20.00 per share for SGOL in August.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.