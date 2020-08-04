UTF has had a considerable rebound from the lows, though there is still work to be done to get to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) continues to be a strong performer. The fund has rebounded significantly from March's lows - though, we are yet to make a full recovery. The fund has a manageable distribution rate and continues to pump out cash to shareholders. This fund has been among one of my largest personal holdings for several years. While I think the fund can be picked up at current levels for entering a position, or averaging down, I think now might be the time to have some patience. Using patience for the discount to widen out and a pullback in the overall market might provide an even better buying opportunity.

UTF is a rather large CEF with right around $3 billion in total managed assets. This fund got a small boost in size late in 2019, as the former Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Fund (INB) was merged into UTF. The fund does utilize leverage. Currently, the leverage ratio comes in at 28.64%. The fund did not have to deleverage in the March carnage. This meant the rebound from said lows has been unfettered relative to other funds we cover. The final result truly shows.

We can pick on Nuveen's Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) as an example. Keeping in mind, the funds aren't invested the same. There were also other issues that I've covered that have kept JRI from making a full recovery. It is remarkable how before the crash they had been performing relatively similar though. This is just a clear example of what damage can be done with deleveraging.

The investment objective of UTF "is to seek high current income through investment in securities issued by infrastructure companies. Infrastructure companies typically provide the physical framework that society requires to function on a daily basis and are defined as utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, marine ports and telecommunication companies."

With this more broad investment policy, the fund has quite the flexibility to invest in companies across an array of structures. For example, MLPs and REITs are held as underlying positions. This isn't necessarily a bad thing either as it gives the investment managers more opportunities to potentially choose from for putting cash to work.

The fund will also invest globally and across asset classes. With that, we do generally see a bit higher of an expense ratio. In this case, last year, they reported an expense ratio of 1.36%. When factoring in interest expenses this comes to 1.81%.

Performance

As mentioned above, the fund has made an exceptional rebound. However, there is still considerable work to be done to get back to pre-coronavirus sell-off lows.

We can also see that the fund's share price has rocketed higher from that March 23rd broader market low. That being the case, we have seen the discount almost all but disappear. That is why I believe some patience might be necessary to pick this fund up at more opportune prices. Additionally, as the fund has surged 81.08% on a share price total return, a pause wouldn't be surprising.

With that being said, we are still down on a YTD basis, even with such a strong recovery.

The discount is a very shallow 0.77%. In comparison, the fund has an average discount of 3.90% over the past 1-year period. Leaving the fund with a positive z-score of 0.84. Over the past 5-year period, the fund has an average discount of 8.80%. Further, the fund was an exceptional buy in March. Primarily, on March 18th, we saw the fund present an extreme 25.21% discount at closing. That is quite unheard of, the last time was in the 2008/09 GFC.

This is something else to note, this fund has been around since 2004. The fund has now experienced two major crashes in its life. A truly battle-hardened fund. Another fun fact, but not necessarily essential for a CEF; this is one of the few funds that have gone through both of these crashes and the NAV per share is still higher than IPO day. As of the last close, UTF was at a NAV per share of $23.05 - while on March 30, 2004, it had a launch price of $20. Again, this is not essential for investing in a CEF, some investors do feel better about knowing this though.

The fund overall has experienced double-digit discounts in most of its life though. This is another reason why buying some now might make sense, but, ultimately, using patience and a shareholder could be rewarded further.

Distribution

The current distribution rate is 7.98%. This is paid monthly at a per-share amount of $0.155. The same rate going back to 2018, after a raise. The fund has only cut once in its life. That was in the GFC of 2008/09. It was done so as the fund went from a monthly rate of $0.2075 to a quarterly rate of $0.24.

This was quite the severe cut, but completely necessary at that time. Since then, the fund has raised and had several year-end specials.

At a rate of 7.98%, this is quite attractive while still being feasible for the fund. The NAV distribution rate comes in at 7.91%. While this is still historically slightly elevated, it isn't that out of the ordinary for UTF. Additionally, as the fund continues on its recovery, it should become even more manageable.

Luckily, for us, they announce three months out and we just got the announcement a few weeks ago. The same rate will be continued through September of this year. This can be an attractive method of announcing distributions for shareholders as we won't fret month to month on what can happen to our income.

As an equity/fixed-income hybrid fund - but leaning much more heavily in equities - we expect a large portion of the distribution to be paid from capital appreciation.

This is exactly what we see as well from the last available Annual Report. We should be getting an updated Semi-Annual Report from the fund within the next couple of months. This will give us a better gauge of where the fund's net investment income will come in at. Especially as we could start to see the effects of COVID-19 induced dividend cuts on its underlying portfolio. Though, the true extent won't likely be known until the full year has passed. It will also give us greater insights into how the INF assets were sorted out as they transferred over.

Holdings

As touched on, the fund is a hybrid fund. They hold common stock, preferred and fixed-income positions. Primarily, they reported at the end of March that they were 84% equities and 16% preferred and fixed-income. This can lead to more volatility and reliance on capital appreciation for distributions, it also gives the benefit of future upside potential as well. It might not come in the form of a much higher share price, but in the form of large year-end specials. That is essentially how CEF investors capitalize on our capital gains over the longer term.

The fund is also invested quite significantly overseas. 60% of the fund is held in U.S. positions, but the remainder is outside of this.

You can see the full list from the fund's website. This can add to even greater volatility. We can compare the fund's volatility on a YTD basis to another utility/infrastructure fund. The Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) invests similarly, without any fixed-income portion in its portfolio, and almost exclusively in the U.S.

Every fund and investment has experienced extreme volatility this year. However, in this case, we do see that UTF has experienced a greater amount that UTG.

Both of these funds do have exposure to energy and pipeline companies as well, so UTF isn't an outlier in that. At the last report, UTF has exposure to about 9% to midstream C-corps. This is a rather manageable amount. It also further explains why this infrastructure/utility fund could rebound in a much more robust manner than JRI. Even when compared to another one of my favorite funds Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU), UTF significantly rebounded at a faster pace. Again, because of the lower exposure to energy and pipeline companies.

Another characteristic of this fund that piques my interest, is that they can go between a broad mix of investments. What we see is that this fund even holds the tower REITs. This isn't something we would generally see in an infrastructure fund. Though, I believe it is rather fitting. The big news here is that 5G and their defensive nature are continuing to propel these names high. Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) and American Tower Corporation (AMT). I just recently covered AMT as well. These are important positions for UTF as they come in as the 2nd and 3rd largest holdings.

At the top, we have another strong position with NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE). They describe themselves as "a leading clean energy company..." As renewables sources of energy become more and more popular, this company is well-positioned for the future. They operate through two different electric companies:

Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than five million customer accounts in Florida and is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold; and Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 460,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida

In addition to that, they also own NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. They describe this as "the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage." This is all combined to make NEE a solid performing stock and providing attractive dividend growth for 25 years to shareholders.

These three positions have been in the top 3 since the last two times we covered the fund. That is going back to last December when we had a look at the then most recent holdings as reported in September. This is for good reason as they continue to be some of the top performers with a lot of promise in the utility/infrastructure space.

Conclusion

UTF continues to be one of my largest positions. While I believe now could be a time for an investor to initiate a long-term position - it might be warranted to use some patience. The broader market, and this fund, in particular, has rocketed higher from the lows. I'm not sure when the next pullback will be, I just know that there will be one as there always is. That is just simply how the market operates. On the next pullback, I will be looking to add to my personal position. The shallow discount now, along with my already sizeable position, is primarily the driving factor behind my choice of holding off at these levels.

If you do go ahead and decide to start a small position now, you are going to get paid to wait. The current rate of nearly 8% is quite attractive for an income investor. Being paid on a monthly basis is just the icing on the cake! Also buying now does give on exposure to some of the top investments in the infrastructure space right now, I believe.

