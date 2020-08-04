The deal seems very reasonable for investors in Varian which have seen excellent long-term returns, in part driven by a rich multiple attached towards the shares.

The investment story for Varian Medical Systems (VAR) "ended" as the Germans have arrived and made a move for the company, with the contemplated deal having real good odds of being closed later this year.

It has been early 2015 since I last looked at Varian and concluded that the company has great growth prospects while it traded at a fair price. I noted that with shares trading at a fair multiple, while operating in long-term growth markets, appeal was luring as a breakthrough of its promising proton therapy development could provide icing on the cake.

The Company, The Thesis

Varian is a technology-based healthcare business which back in 2014 (when I last looked at the shares) operated under three major business units: an oncology business, an imaging components and particle therapy treatment. Actual products include Varian accelerators, X-Ray tubes and digital flat panels, among others, as the wild card was the particle therapy with proton projects.

Each of the three segments in which the company was active at the time saw solid mid to high single-digit long-term demand growth which makes for a diversified and long-term investment case. The company generated $3.05 billion in sales at the time and was very profitable with operating earnings coming in at $571 million, for margins equal to 19% and that is even after a small settlement.

The reason for my argument that shares were fairly valued was quite straightforward. Trading around the $80 mark and with GAAP earnings coming in at $4 per share, multiples were modest especially if we consider that the company operated with a net cash position equal to about $5 per share. Hence, we were dealing with a long-term growth play trading at a high double-digit earnings multiple while the balance sheet was rock solid, all enough reasons to be upbeat and buy on dips.

Those dips did arrive as I bought some shares in the mid-seventies that year, with shares even trading in their sixties as 2015 was a year of flattish revenue and earnings trends.

Exciting news arrived in 2016 as the company announced the spin-off of the imaging business while the core business showed growth, yet for two years in a row this growth has been a bit underwhelming, at least trending below the long-term potential. With the spin-off in Varex (NASDAQ:VREX) closing, investors in Varian were granted 0.4 shares in that new business for every share in Varian. With the spin-off of Varex taking place at around $30 per share, that holding was worth around $12 per share, although that valuation has fallen to just about $6 at this point in time.

2017 results again showed modest growth at low single-digit rates, as sales of nearly $2.7 billion were much lower than the company generated in 2014, of course, a result of the Varex spin-off. By 2019, revenues had steadily risen to $3.2 billion again following growth at the core oncology business. While this is to be applauded, the proton solutions is still quite small with revenues of less than $150 million, making up just around 5% of sales, as it seemed that this technology did not live up to its full potential.

With the company reporting adjusted earnings of $4.63 per share in 2019, investors had only seen 15% cumulative earnings per share growth over the past five years as a net cash position had largely been evaporated. While investors furthermore had obtained a stake in Varex, that was only worth $12 per share in terms of Varian at the start of 2020 and just $6 by now.

Nonetheless, investors in Varian have seen reasonable returns as shares traded at $150 at the start of the year, thereby having doubled in the time frame of just around 5 years, all while earnings per share rose just around 15%. That means that most of the share price gains are driven by valuation multiple inflation, driven by interest rate compression and investors liking the predictability of the business. That said, sales growth accelerated to 10% in 2019 as the company guided for similar growth in 2020 with earnings coming in at $5.30-$5.45 per share (of course, all pre-Covid-19).

The Germans Like It

Following the spin-off of Varex, Varian has seen an improved growth profile even as the proton business is not delivering to the extent that some investors might have thought a few years ago.

The accelerating momentum has attracted Siemens Healthineers to acquire the company in a $16.4 billion cash deal, with Siemens willing to pay $177.50 per share which marks a steep 42% premium over the average price over the past 30 days and a 24% premium over the last trading price ahead of the transaction being announced.

The premium is a bit rich with a $34 per share premium being offered, translating into a near $3.1 billion premium in actual dollar terms. Siemens Healthineers likes the deal as it will create a multi-disciplinary healthcare leader across the globe with the most comprehensive cancer care portfolio. This includes an integrated platform to address cancer care, ranging from screening, diagnosis, care delivery to post-treatment survivorship.

Investors in Siemens Healthineers act with some reserve as the company is paying quite a steep price, of course, at around 33 times anticipated earnings originally foreseen for 2020, with real risks to that guidance. Siemens Healthineers guided for 2025 synergies of $300 million or more, comprised out of roughly a third in costs synergies and two-thirds of revenue synergies.

With synergies mostly to be generated on the revenue side and only being achieved five years from now, investors in Siemens Healthineers are cautious as shares fell from $44 to $41 upon announcement of the deal. This marks a reduction in the value of the firm equal to the tune of the premium paid for Varian.

Final Thought

With the proton therapy not having made its definitive breakthrough yet and a great deal of the run-up of the valuation of Varian the result of valuation multiple inflation rather than actual sales and earnings growth, I would be a very happy investor in Varian at this point in time. After all, investors stand to land a big payday in a very uncertain period of time.

Unfortunately, I sold my small position, which I initiated in the $70s, in the low $100s in 2017 on the back of the increasing valuation multiples. Here and now there is much to like in accepting the offer if I were to be an investor at this point. That said, Siemens Healthineers has just taken a great opportunity to create a global healthcare giant, one which I will follow with great interest in the coming years, although the dealmaking and associated pricing seems quite aggressive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.