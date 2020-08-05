Moreover, the company's treatment for dry eye syndrome has shown promising early results, and if these continue then the stock may do much better than projected when considering LN treatment alone.

A conservative estimate puts the value of such an approval at about a 12% annual share price appreciation for the next seven years.

Given the efficacy and safety data, coupled with the fact that there are no other approved LN treatments, I expect approval in January 2021.

The FDA has given AUPH's Voclosporin a January 2021 PDUFA date for approval in the treatment of LN.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) is a Canadian drug company which has recently received expedited FDA review for its lupus nephritis ("LN") treatment Voclosporin. The company announced the details on July 21, 2020 (with my emphasis):

On July 21, 2020, the Company announced that the FDA has accepted the filing of its NDA for voclosporin, as a potential treatment for LN, a serious inflammation of the kidneys caused by the autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus. The FDA has granted Priority Review for the NDA, which provides an expedited six month review, and has assigned a PDUFA target action date of January 22, 2021. The FDA has also informed the Company that they are not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application. The FDA has the option to change this decision based on review of the pending NDA. Priority review is granted to therapies that the FDA determines have the potential to provide a significant improvement in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of a serious condition. Under PDUFA, a Priority Review targets a review time of six months compared to a standard review time of 10 months. Voclosporin was also granted Fast Track designation by the FDA in 2016. The NDA for voclosporin is supported by data from a substantial global clinical program including two pivotal studies, Phase 3 AURORA and Phase 2 AURA-LV. Additional AURORA study data was recently presented at the EULAR and ERA-EDTA virtual conferences, which provided further supportive detail into pre-specified subgroup analyses and changes in kidney function.

Following FDA acceptance of its application, AUPH did a $200M financing, selling shares at $15.

As I explain below, I think AUPH's Voclosporin will quickly become the standard of care for lupus nephritis, which makes it a good value buy here. Voclosporin is also being tested in dry eye syndrome, and if its early success in that indication is borne out in more extensive testing, then this could be the kicker that could make AUPH a big winner going forward.

Lupus Nephritis - No Approved Treatments

WebMD gives this brief description of lupus nephtritis ("LN"):

Lupus nephritis is inflammation of the kidney that is caused by systemic lupus erythematous (SLE). Also called lupus, SLE is an autoimmune disease. With lupus, the body's immune system targets its own body tissues. Lupus nephritis happens when lupus involves the kidneys. Up to 60% of lupus patients will develop lupus nephritis. When the kidneys are inflamed, they can't function normally and can leak protein. If not controlled, lupus nephritis can lead to kidney failure.

The CDC estimates that there are 483,000 cases of SLE in the US, but notes that counting is difficult, so there is a wide confidence interval surrounding that estimate. Using the 60% figure cited means that there are or will be about 290,000 cases of LN in the US.

A patient site, www.allinforlupusnephritis.com, has a good primer on LN which expands on the facts above. The biggest take-away is that, while the disease is treated with steroids, there's no FDA approved treatment for the disease. In fact this is why AUPH got fast track designation for its candidate drug.

(source)

(source)

Aurinia's LN Treatment

AUPH ran a Phase 3 study of Voclosporin in LN patients. The trial design is explained in this slide from its recent corporate presentation.

(source)

Not only was the primary endpoint met with fabulous results (an 81% improvement in the number of patients having a full renal response after a year of treatment, with a P value of less than 0.001) but all of the secondary endpoints were also met with great statistical significance.

(source)

(source)

Just as important, the treatment was extremely safe, with fewer serious adverse events than the placebo arm and many fewer deaths from these events:

(source)

Given these results, and the fact that there are no FDA approved treatments for LN, I believe that approval in January 2021 is almost assured (though I suppose there could be manufacturing or other such issues that could cause delays). My confidence is further heightened when one considers how early treatment success substantially improves patient prognosis. AUPH's treatment could greatly reduce the number of patients who ultimately end up on dialysis.

(source)

Revenue Projections and Valuations

If one agrees that Voclosporin will be approved for LN, then the next question is how much is this worth to AUPH? Here's my back of envelope calculation, in which I use analysts' revenue estimates and assume they come from Voclosporin sales over time.

Prior to the recent financing, AUPH had 112.6M shares outstanding plus another potential 12.6M shares of dilution from options and warrants. The financing added up to another 15.3M shares, bringing the fully diluted total to 140.5M shares. I assume that the financing allows the company to fund commercialization without issuing additional shares.

Analysts' revenue projections are as follows:

(source)

If we assume AUPH will eventually trade at 3X peak sales, say in 2027, then that puts the future stock price at (3x$1.48B)/140.5M shares or $31.60 per share. That equates to an annualized stock appreciation of about 12.3% based on today's $14 stock price (i.e. $14 per share x (1.123)^7 = $31.60). That's a return I'm comfortable with. However there is a kicker that could make the stock a much bigger returner over time:

VOS for Dry Eyes

AUPH has an ocular solution with voclosporin (known as VOS), which has just completed Phase 2/3 enrollment of its AUDREY trial in dry eye syndrome ("DES"):

The AUDREY trial is a randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled, dose-ranging study evaluating the efficacy and safety of VOS in subjects with DES. A total of 509 subjects were enrolled and randomized into one of four arms with a 1:1:1:1 randomization schedule, in which patients receive either VOS 0.2%, VOS 0.1%, VOS 0.05% or vehicle, dosed twice daily for 12 weeks. The primary outcome measure for the trial is the proportion of subjects with a 10mm or greater improvement in Schirmer Tear Test (STT) at four weeks. Secondary outcome measures will include STT at other time points, Fluorescein Corneal Staining (FCS) at multiple time points, change in eye dryness, burning/stinging, itching, photophobia, eye pain and foreign body sensation at multiple time points, and additional safety endpoints. Top-line results from the AUDREY clinical study are anticipated during the fourth quarter of 2020. AUDREY builds on positive exploratory Phase 2 results demonstrating that 0.2% VOS administered twice daily was superior to cyclosporin A 0.05% (Restasis®) administered twice daily across all objective endpoints.

Here's the trial design summary for the earlier Phase 2a study:

(source)

And here are the results of the small (100 patient) trial, which show, as the company states, that this treatment could also end up being best in class and the eventual standard of care:

(source)

Note that RESTASIS has annual sales on the order of $1.2B (which will decline as generics emerge). If VOS does eventually prove out to be best in class, then those are the types of revenues we could be looking at. Thus the VOS kicker could double the revenues and valuation that so far exists exclusively from voclosporin treatment for LN. That's the kind of upside I like to see in a relatively conservative investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.